- Home
- /
- Fort Worth
- /
- Spiral Diner & Bakery, Fort Worth
Spiral Diner & Bakery, Fort Worth
No reviews yet
1314 W. Magnolia Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Chik'n Pot Pie Stew
Like an inside-out pot pie! Rich and creamy stew with chik’n, peas, carrots, potatoes, and green beans. Served with a biscuit right up in it. A big ol’ bowl of comfort.
Peach Pecan Cobbler Shake
Our homemade I-Scream mixed with warm spices, refreshing and sweet peaches, and the crunch of roasted pecans. Tastes like Texas.
Peach Pecan Cobbler I-Scream
Our homemade I-Scream mixed with warm spices, refreshing and sweet peaches, and the crunch of roasted pecans. Tastes like Texas.
Nachos
Nacho Supremo
Corn chips, nacho cheese, black beans & quinoa, black olives, cilantro, corn, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, guacamole, and pickled jalapenos.
Buffalo Chik'n Nachos
Corn chips, nacho cheese, spicy buffalo chik’n strips, carrots, pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions,and ranch dressing.
Elote Nachos
Made with our original recipe cashew-based nacho cheese and topped with grilled corn, sour cream, chipotle mayo, lime juice, cholula, cashew parmesan, tajin, and cilantro.
Frito Pie
You already know what it is! Fritos smothered in our nacho cheese and covered in our Texas Red Chili.
Nacho Jr.
A smaller version of our Nacho Supremo!
Loaded Queso & Chips
Nacho cheese swirled with fire-roasted salsa. Topped with guac, bacun bits, cilantro, and served with corn chips.
Chips & Nacho Cheese
Our famous cashew-based Nacho Cheese with a side of chips and comes dusted with paprika.
Chips & Guacamole
Do you like Guacamole too? Housemade guac with corn chips.
Chips & Salsa
Side Nacho Cheese
Sides
Home Fries
Mac n' Cheese
Texas Red Chili
A cup of our Traditional Texas style chili made with Beyond Meat, textured soy protein, and our secret blend of spices. Slow-cooked to perfection and topped with sour cream, vegan cheddar shreds, and green onions.
Fry of the Tiger
Home Fries smothered in melted cheese, topped with our Special Spiral Sauce and pickled red onions.
Chili-Cheese Home Fries
Home Fries with Texas Red Chili and vegan cheddar shreds.
Chili Mac
Mac N’ Cheese & Texas Red Chili, together forever.
Grilled Broccoli
Grilled broccoli served with your choice of dressing.
Side Salad
Salad greens with tomatoes, carrots, and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Potato Salad
Pasta Salad
Side Nacho
Burgers
Spiral Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onion, mayo, ketchup, and mustard on a buttered sesame bun.
El Paso Burger
Creamy chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onion, and guacamole on a buttered sesame seed bun.
Patty Melt
Your choice of protein, between two perfectly toasted slices of Texas toast with melted cheese and crispy french-fried onions -- with mayo on the side.
Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger
Crispy bacon, melty cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and lots of ranch dressing on a buttered sesame seed bun.
Big Kahuna Burger
Hey Brett, mind if I take a bite of that? This tasty burger comes topped with melty cheese, crisp bacon, grilled pineapple, BBQ sauce, mayo, pickled onions, and pickled jalapenos on a buttered sesame seed bun.
A Ghost Burger
Sweet and spicy ghost-chili jam, cream cheese, grilled spinach, french-fried onions, and ketchup on a buttered sesame seed bun.
Spiral Big Stack
You know what time it is: Beyond Burger Patty, cheese, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, and french-fried onions on a buttered sesame seed bun.
The Triple Double (AKA The Dugan Nash)
The sandwich America needs. TWO, yes TWO, Classic burger patties, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, and french-fried onions BUT with three grilled cheese sandwiches instead of a bun.
Sandwiches
The Mitch Tofu Club
I got a question for ya, how do you feel about frilly toothpicks? If you’re for ‘em then this club is formed. Chipotle mayo, bacun bits, marinated grilled tofu, lettuce, tomato, and that special extra piece of bread in the middle.
Baked Potato Grilled Cheese
This buttery sandwich is stuffed with home fries, bacun bits, sour cream, green onions, and melty cheese -- with ranch dressing on the side.
Jamaican Jerk Sandwich
House-made breaded soy chik’n strips tossed in our sweet and spicy jerk sauce and topped with grilled pineapple. Served open-faced on Texas toast with mayo, lettuce, pickles, and pickled red onions.
TX Hot Chik'n
Beyond Chicken Tenders tossed in our original BBQ and buffalo sauces on a buttered sesame seed bun with lettuce, pickles, and mayo.
Chik'n Caesar Wrap
Beyond Chicken Tenders, homemade Caesar dressing, cashew parmesan, and crisp romaine lettuce in a soft flour tortilla.
BBQ San'ich
Scratch-made seitan, grilled to perfection in our original BBQ sauce then dressed with mayo, dill pickles, and homemade pickled onions on buttered Texas toast.
V-L-T
Vegan bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on buttered Texas toast.
Philly Cheesesteak
Loads of our marinated and grilled seitan with melted cheese on a ciabatta hoagie roll.
Loaded Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled seitan loaded with bell peppers, olives, and tomatoes smothered in melty cheese on a ciabatta hoagie roll and topped with pickled onion.
Philly Mac
Toasted ciabatta hoagie roll stuffed with grilled seitan and mac n’ cheese. Then topped with special sauce and frenchfried onions.
"Ate" Layer Burrito
House-made Mexican quinoa, black beans, corn, olives, green onions, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and chipotle mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled.
Cri Pickle San'ich
The long-standing Spiral classic, Cri’s Famous Pickle San’ich! Two slices of buttered Texas toast, mayo, and pickles.
Classic Dog
A juicy Field Roast Stadium Dog, tucked into a toasted bun and topped with ketchup, mustard, relish, and pickled onion.
Chili Dog
Field Roast Stadium Dog on a toasted bun, smothered in our Texas Red Chili, topped with cheddar shreds and green onion.
Salads
Chef Salad
Grilled marinated tofu, cheddar shreds, bacun bits, carrots, black olives, and tomatoes served on fresh salad greens. With your choice of dressing on the side.
Taco Salad
Mexican quinoa, black beans, black olives, carrots, corn, and green onions over salad greens. Topped with guac and sour cream. Served with corn chips, ranch dressing and salsa on the side.
Hail Caesar!
Our breaded soy chik’n strips on a bed of salad greens, tossed in our house-made caesar dressing. Topped with a sprinkle of cashew-parmesan and a side of garlic tosat.
Side Salad
Salad greens with tomatoes, carrots, and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Hot Plates
Bunny Bowl
Grilled broccoli, bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots. Topped with your choice of protein and dressing on the side.
Hell's Half Acre
Breaded soy chik’n strips cooked in our homemade bbq sauce, your choice of Pasta or Potato Salad, mac n’ cheese , grilled broccoli, Texas toast with pickles and pickled red onions on the side.
Fajita Quesadilla
Homemade seitan, melty cheese, bell peppers, zucchini, corn, tomatoes, green onions, and creamy chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pickled jalapenos.
Ramsey's Perfect Protein Platter
Black beans and quinoa cooked together with salsa, a perfect blend of spices. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with ranch dressing and a dollop of homemade guacamole.
Pancakes & Biscuits
One Pancake
Made from scratch pancakes with your choice of regular or gluten-free. Served with vegan butter and pancake syrup.
Two Pancakes
Made from scratch pancakes with your choice of regular or gluten-free. Served with vegan butter and pancake syrup.
Three Pancakes
Made from scratch pancakes with your choice of regular or gluten-free. Served with vegan butter and pancake syrup.
Biscuits & Gravy
Big, buttery scratch-made biscuits with our country gravy. Choice of 1 or 2 biscuits. You can also substitute butter or your choice of jam for gravy!
Two Step
Two pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage.
Single Biscuit (a-la-carte)
Side of Gravy
A side of our homemade country gravy.
Breakfast Plates
Breakfast Quesadilla
Loaded with tofu scramble, sausage, melty cheese, chipotle sauce, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with guac, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos on the side.
Viva Las Migas
Tofu scramble with corn chips, bacun bits, tomatoes, black olives, corn, zucchini, and salsa. Topped with guac, sour cream, and served with your choice of flour tortillas or corn chips on the side.
Southern Comfort
Tofu scramble, seasoned home fries, and two sausage patties.
The Lumberjack
Scratch-made biscuit covered in our country gravy, with tofu scramble and two sausage patties.
The Nighthawk
Tofu scramble, two sausage patties, and Texas toast with your choice of grape, strawbery, or raspberry jam on the side.
Two Step
Two pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage.
Tofu Scramble
Ala Carte. Made with tofu, our perfect blend of savory spices and nutritional yeast.
Home Fries
Fried and seasoned potato cubes.
Side of Bacon
Two crisp slices of smoky vegan bacon.
Side of Gravy
A side of our homemade country gravy.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Dang Rhonda Breakfast Burger
A sausage burger with cheesy tofu scramble, special sauce, and french-fried onions on a buttered sesame seed bun.
Pancake Grilled Cheese San'ich
A sweet and savory masterpiece. Two medium size pancakes stuffed with melted cheese and bacon.
Potato Breakfast Taco
Crispy seasoned home fries with tofu scramble and cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bacon Breakfast Taco
Bacon with tofu scramble and cheese in a flour tortilla.
Home Fries
Fried and seasoned potato cubes.
Cold Drinks
Maine Root Soda on Tap
Mexicane Cola (caffeinated) • Root Beer • Blueberry Professor Cane • Lemon Lime
Iced-T
Organic Black Tea • Strawberry Hibiscus Rooibos
Iced Americano
Iced Latte
A double shot of espresso with almond or soymilk.
Iced Mocha
Organic chocolate sauce, double shot, and your choice of almond or soymilk.
Iced Chai Latte
Organic chai with almond or soymilk.
Orange Juice
Milk
Hot Drinks
Coffee
Medium roast with a smoky dark chocolate flavor and a flora aroma. Decaf also available on request.
Hot Tea
English Breakfast • Green Tea • Jasmine Green • Earl Grey • Vanilla Rooibos (caffeine-free) • Ginger (caffeine-free) • Peppermint Green Tea (caffeine-free)
Espresso
Double shot.
Americano
A double shot of espresso with water.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with almond or soymilk.
Mocha
Organic chocolate sauce, double shot, and your choice of almond or soymilk.
Chai Latte
Organic chai with almond or soymilk.
Hot Cocoa
Organic chocolate sauce with your choice of almond or soymilk. Topped with coconut whipped cream.
Beer
Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha
Seasonal flavor selection. Ask your server about what's available today! 4% ABV
Community Mosaic IPA
This Mosaic IPA has a noticeable malt backbone to help soften the high level of hop bitterness and flavor, while keeping the body fairly light. 8.6% ABV / 85 IBU
Community Medical Grade Haze IPA
This Hazy IPA keeps the bitterness low and juice fact high. Super high in fact. Packed to the brim with Vic Secret, Citra & Mosaic hops and overflowing with heady tropical flavors. 7.7% ABV / 40 IBU
Community Texas Style Bock
An authentic, true-to-style Bock brewed in traditional Texas fashion. This beer has a malt-forward flavor balanced by a modest hop addition. 6.0% ABV / 15 IBU
Martin House Sour Pickle Beer
Made with Best Maid Pickle Juice. 4.7% ABV / 3 IBU
Martin House Salty Lady
A very light and refreshing German style beer called a Gose. Tartness is tempered by salt additions and finish with coriander for a citrus and earthy touch. 5% ABV / 4 IBU
North Coast Old Rasputin
Produced in the tradition of 18th Century English brewers who supplied the court of Russia's Catherine the Great. It's a rich, intense brew with big complex flavors and a warming finish. 9%ABV / 75 IBU
North Coast Brother Thelonious
Like a Belgium “Dark Strong Ale,” this beer is rich & robust. 9.4% ABV / 32 IBU
Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout
Almost opaque deep brown color, with an unusually silky texture and complex, medium-dry velvet palate with enticing fruitiness. The finish is, perhaps, bittersweet. 5% ABV / 32 IBU
Anchor Steam Beer
Deep amber color, thick creamy head, and rich flavor all testify to Anchor’s traditional brewing methods and results in an all-malt, hoppy, highly carbonated brew. 4.9% ABV / 33 IBU
Ayinger Urweiss (16oz)
A strong amber-colored, yeast cloudy wheat beer. The beer is strong with the first taste and malty in aroma. The top-fermented, yeasty taste sensation is unmistakable. 5.8% ABV / 13 IBU
Busch 16oz Can
Wine & Cocktail
Smoothies
The Standard
Strawberries and bananas, blended with almond milk.
The Biz
Blueberries and bananas, blended with almond milk.
Real Smooth
Banana, strawberry, blueberry, and pineapple with almond milk.
Peanut Butter Banana
Banana and peanut butter, blended with almond milk.
Green Smoothie
Spinach, banana, strawberry, and peanut butter with almond milk.
I-Scream Treats
Homemade I-Scream (4 Scoops)
We make all of our I-Scream from scratch with organic sugar and soy milk. Your choice of Chocolate or Vanilla.
Ala Mode I-Scream (1 Scoop)
We make all of our I-Scream from scratch with organic sugar and soy milk. Your choice of Chocolate or Vanilla.
Deathstar Sundae
Take a warm chocolate pecan brownie and cover it with a shot of espresso. Top that off with your choice of I-Scream, whipped cream, and a cherry and this dessert may just be able to destroy a whole planet!
Turtle Brownie Sundae
A warm chocolate pecan brownie topped with your choice of I-Scream, homemade caramel sauce, organic chocolate sauce, pecans, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Chocolate Mountain Mudslide
“Danger, Danger! there’s been an accident on chocolate mountain! everyone grab a spoon and prepare for tastiness!” A warm chocolate pecan brownie topped with your choice of I-Scream, organic chocolate syrup, chocolate chips, whipped cream, peanuts, and a cherry.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
We heat it up, top it off with your choice of I-Scream, organic chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Shakes
Vanilla Shake
What can we say, it’s a classic. Hand-spun with our homemade Vanilla I-Scream and topped with coconut whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry.
Chocolate Shake
Always a solid choice. Hand-spun with our homemade Chocolate I-Scream and topped with coconut whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry.
Cookies & Cream Shake
Your choice of Vanilla or Chocolate I-Scream handspun with Oreo Cookies and topped with coconut whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry.
Peanut Butter Shake
Your choice of Vanilla or Chocolate I-Scream handspun with peanut butter and topped with coconut whipped cream, peanuts, sprinkles, and a cherry.
Peanut Butter & Cookie Shake
Your choice of Vanilla or Chocolate I-Scream with with peanut butter & Oreos, topped with coconut whipped cream, peanuts, sprinkles, and a cherry.
Lil' Plates
Lil' Stack o' Pancakes
kids-sized pancakes topped with powdered sugar, butter, and a side of pancake syrup.
Lil' League
1 kids-sized pancake with butter and powdered sugar, tofu scramble, and 1 piece of bacon.
Kids Tofu Scramble
Tofu scramble, toast, and your choice of grape, raspberry, or strawberry jam.
Lil' Acre
Our breaded soy chik'n strips, mac n' cheese, and grilled broccoli.
Fia's Chik'y Tendy Plate
2 Beyond Chicken Tenders with a side of home fries and a choice of dipping sauce.
Ball Park Nachos
Corn chips smothered in our creamy cashew-based nacho cheese.
Mac n' Cheese
Our homemade creamy, oh so ooey gooey cashew-based cheese sauce and macaroni noodles.
Lil' Sandwiches
Lil' Burger
Your choice of burger patty topped with cheese on a buttered sesame seed bun and your choice of ketchup, mayo, or mustard.
Grilled Cheese San'ich
Creamy melted cheese between two slices of buttery Texas toast.
Kid's Hot Dog
A juicy Field Roast Stadium Dog, tucked into a buttery toasted bun and topped with ketchup.
PBJ
Creamy peanut butter and your choice of grape, raspberry, or strawberry jam on buttery Texas toast.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Vegan Comfort Food from the Lone Star State.
1314 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104