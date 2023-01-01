  • Home
Spiral Diner & Bakery - Denton 608 E. Hickory St. Suite#100

No reviews yet

608 E. Hickory St. Suite#100

Denton, TX 76205

Order Again

Specials

The Festivus Sandwich

$16.99

Our original recipe Faux Turkey, cranberry pecan stuffing, cranberry-cream cheese spread, mayo, & crispy leaf lettuce on toasted bread. Comes with mashed potatoes & gravy and a side of brown gravy for dipping. **Contains Nuts**

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.59Out of stock

Heaping bowl of creamy mashed potatoes smothered in our savory brown gravy.

Peppermint Stick I-Scream

$2.99+Out of stock

Creamy homemade mint ice cream mixed with bits of crushed peppermint stick throughout.

Peppermint Stick Shake

$11.99Out of stock

Our Peppermint Stick I-Scream, blended with soy milk and topped with whipped cream, peppermint stick pieces, and a cherry. Yule be sorry if you miss this one!

Nachos

Nacho Supremo

$15.59

Corn chips, nacho cheese, black beans & quinoa, black olives, cilantro, corn, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, guacamole, and pickled jalapenos.

Buffalo Chik'n Nachos

$17.99

Corn chips, nacho cheese, spicy buffalo chik’n strips, carrots, pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions,and ranch dressing.

Elote Nachos

$17.99

Made with our original recipe cashew-based nacho cheese and topped with grilled corn, sour cream, chipotle mayo, lime juice, cholula, cashew parmesan, tajin, and cilantro.

Frito Pie

$11.59

You already know what it is! Fritos smothered in our nacho cheese and covered in our Texas Red Chili.

Nacho Jr.

$9.99

A smaller version of our Nacho Supremo!

Loaded Queso & Chips

$8.99

Nacho cheese swirled with fire-roasted salsa. Topped with guac, bacun bits, cilantro, and served with corn chips.

Chips & Nacho Cheese

$6.29

Our famous cashew-based Nacho Cheese with a side of chips and comes dusted with paprika.

Chips & Guacamole

$6.99

Do you like Guacamole too? Housemade guac with corn chips.

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Side Nacho Cheese

$3.99

Sides

Home Fries

$3.99
Mac n' Cheese

$4.29
Texas Red Chili

$6.99

A cup of our Traditional Texas style chili made with Beyond Meat, textured soy protein, and our secret blend of spices. Slow-cooked to perfection and topped with sour cream, vegan cheddar shreds, and green onions.

Fry of the Tiger

$8.99

Home Fries smothered in melted cheese, topped with our Special Spiral Sauce and pickled red onions.

Chili-Cheese Home Fries

$9.99

Home Fries with Texas Red Chili and vegan cheddar shreds.

Chili Mac

$9.99

Mac N’ Cheese & Texas Red Chili, together forever.

Grilled Broccoli

$5.49

Grilled broccoli served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$4.29

Salad greens with tomatoes, carrots, and served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Potato Salad

$2.99
Pasta Salad

$2.99

Side Nacho

$3.99

Burgers

Spiral Burger

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onion, mayo, ketchup, and mustard on a buttered sesame bun.

El Paso Burger

$13.99

Creamy chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onion, and guacamole on a buttered sesame seed bun.

Patty Melt

$13.99

Your choice of protein, between two perfectly toasted slices of Texas toast with melted cheese and crispy french-fried onions -- with mayo on the side.

Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger

$13.99

Crispy bacon, melty cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and lots of ranch dressing on a buttered sesame seed bun.

Big Kahuna Burger

$15.99

Hey Brett, mind if I take a bite of that? This tasty burger comes topped with melty cheese, crisp bacon, grilled pineapple, BBQ sauce, mayo, pickled onions, and pickled jalapenos on a buttered sesame seed bun.

A Ghost Burger

$16.99

Sweet and spicy ghost-chili jam, cream cheese, grilled spinach, french-fried onions, and ketchup on a buttered sesame seed bun.

Spiral Big Stack

$16.99

You know what time it is: Beyond Burger Patty, cheese, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, and french-fried onions on a buttered sesame seed bun.

The Triple Double (AKA The Dugan Nash)

$29.99

The sandwich America needs. TWO, yes TWO, Classic burger patties, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, and french-fried onions BUT with three grilled cheese sandwiches instead of a bun.

Sandwiches

The Mitch Tofu Club

$13.99

I got a question for ya, how do you feel about frilly toothpicks? If you’re for ‘em then this club is formed. Chipotle mayo, bacun bits, marinated grilled tofu, lettuce, tomato, and that special extra piece of bread in the middle.

Baked Potato Grilled Cheese

$13.99

This buttery sandwich is stuffed with home fries, bacun bits, sour cream, green onions, and melty cheese -- with ranch dressing on the side.

Jamaican Jerk Sandwich

$13.99

House-made breaded soy chik’n strips tossed in our sweet and spicy jerk sauce and topped with grilled pineapple. Served open-faced on Texas toast with mayo, lettuce, pickles, and pickled red onions.

TX Hot Chik'n

$13.99

Beyond Chicken Tenders tossed in our original BBQ and buffalo sauces on a buttered sesame seed bun with lettuce, pickles, and mayo.

Chik'n Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Beyond Chicken Tenders, homemade Caesar dressing, cashew parmesan, and crisp romaine lettuce in a soft flour tortilla.

BBQ San'ich

$9.99

Scratch-made seitan, grilled to perfection in our original BBQ sauce then dressed with mayo, dill pickles, and homemade pickled onions on buttered Texas toast.

V-L-T

$13.99

Vegan bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on buttered Texas toast.

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Loads of our marinated and grilled seitan with melted cheese on a ciabatta hoagie roll.

Loaded Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled seitan loaded with bell peppers, olives, and tomatoes smothered in melty cheese on a ciabatta hoagie roll and topped with pickled onion.

Philly Mac

$11.99

Toasted ciabatta hoagie roll stuffed with grilled seitan and mac n’ cheese. Then topped with special sauce and frenchfried onions.

"Ate" Layer Burrito

$9.99

House-made Mexican quinoa, black beans, corn, olives, green onions, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and chipotle mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled.

Cri Pickle San'ich

$5.99

The long-standing Spiral classic, Cri’s Famous Pickle San’ich! Two slices of buttered Texas toast, mayo, and pickles.

Classic Dog

$8.99

A juicy Field Roast Stadium Dog, tucked into a toasted bun and topped with ketchup, mustard, relish, and pickled onion.

Chili Dog

$13.99

Field Roast Stadium Dog on a toasted bun, smothered in our Texas Red Chili, topped with cheddar shreds and green onion.

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Grilled marinated tofu, cheddar shreds, bacun bits, carrots, black olives, and tomatoes served on fresh salad greens. With your choice of dressing on the side.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Mexican quinoa, black beans, black olives, carrots, corn, and green onions over salad greens. Topped with guac and sour cream. Served with corn chips, ranch dressing and salsa on the side.

Hail Caesar!

$12.99

Our breaded soy chik’n strips on a bed of salad greens, tossed in our house-made caesar dressing. Topped with a sprinkle of cashew-parmesan and a side of garlic tosat.

Side Salad

$4.29

Salad greens with tomatoes, carrots, and served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Hot Plates

Bunny Bowl

$14.59

Grilled broccoli, bell peppers, zucchini, and carrots. Topped with your choice of protein and dressing on the side.

Hell's Half Acre

$16.99

Breaded soy chik’n strips cooked in our homemade bbq sauce, your choice of Pasta or Potato Salad, mac n’ cheese , grilled broccoli, Texas toast with pickles and pickled red onions on the side.

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.59

Homemade seitan, melty cheese, bell peppers, zucchini, corn, tomatoes, green onions, and creamy chipotle sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pickled jalapenos.

Ramsey's Perfect Protein Platter

$8.99

Black beans and quinoa cooked together with salsa, a perfect blend of spices. Served on a bed of lettuce, topped with ranch dressing and a dollop of homemade guacamole.

Pancakes & Biscuits

One Pancake

$5.59

Made from scratch pancakes with your choice of regular or gluten-free. Served with vegan butter and pancake syrup.

Two Pancakes

$7.59

Made from scratch pancakes with your choice of regular or gluten-free. Served with vegan butter and pancake syrup.

Three Pancakes

$9.59

Made from scratch pancakes with your choice of regular or gluten-free. Served with vegan butter and pancake syrup.

Biscuits & Gravy

Big, buttery scratch-made biscuits with our country gravy. Choice of 1 or 2 biscuits. You can also substitute butter or your choice of jam for gravy!

Two Step

$11.99

Two pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage.

Single Biscuit (a-la-carte)

$1.99

Side of Gravy

$2.99

A side of our homemade country gravy.

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.99

Loaded with tofu scramble, sausage, melty cheese, chipotle sauce, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with guac, sour cream, and pickled jalapenos on the side.

Viva Las Migas

$11.99

Tofu scramble with corn chips, bacun bits, tomatoes, black olives, corn, zucchini, and salsa. Topped with guac, sour cream, and served with your choice of flour tortillas or corn chips on the side.

Southern Comfort

$12.59

Tofu scramble, seasoned home fries, and two sausage patties.

The Lumberjack

$12.99

Scratch-made biscuit covered in our country gravy, with tofu scramble and two sausage patties.

The Nighthawk

$12.59

Tofu scramble, two sausage patties, and Texas toast with your choice of grape, strawbery, or raspberry jam on the side.

Two Step

$11.99

Two pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage.

Tofu Scramble

$4.99

Ala Carte. Made with tofu, our perfect blend of savory spices and nutritional yeast.

Home Fries

$3.99

Fried and seasoned potato cubes.

Side of Sausage

$3.99
Side of Bacon

$4.99

Two crisp slices of smoky vegan bacon.

Side of Gravy

$2.99

A side of our homemade country gravy.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Dang Rhonda Breakfast Burger

$11.99

A sausage burger with cheesy tofu scramble, special sauce, and french-fried onions on a buttered sesame seed bun.

Pancake Grilled Cheese San'ich

$11.99

A sweet and savory masterpiece. Two medium size pancakes stuffed with melted cheese and bacon.

Potato Breakfast Taco

$4.99

Crispy seasoned home fries with tofu scramble and cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Bacon Breakfast Taco

$5.99

Bacon with tofu scramble and cheese in a flour tortilla.

Home Fries

$3.99

Fried and seasoned potato cubes.

Cold Drinks

Maine Root Soda on Tap

$2.99

Mexicane Cola (caffeinated) • Root Beer • Blueberry Professor Cane • Lemon Lime

Iced-T

$2.99

Organic Black Tea • Strawberry Hibiscus Rooibos

Iced Americano

$2.99

Iced Latte

$4.99

A double shot of espresso with almond or soymilk.

Iced Mocha

$7.99

Organic chocolate sauce, double shot, and your choice of almond or soymilk.

Iced Chai Latte

$6.99

Organic chai with almond or soymilk.

Orange Juice

Milk

$2.99

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.99

Medium roast with a smoky dark chocolate flavor and a flora aroma. Decaf also available on request.

Hot Tea

$3.99

English Breakfast • Green Tea • Jasmine Green • Earl Grey • Vanilla Rooibos (caffeine-free) • Ginger (caffeine-free) • Peppermint Green Tea (caffeine-free)

Espresso

$2.99

Double shot.

Americano

$2.99

A double shot of espresso with water.

Latte

$4.99

A double shot of espresso with almond or soymilk.

Mocha

$7.99

Organic chocolate sauce, double shot, and your choice of almond or soymilk.

Chai Latte

$6.99

Organic chai with almond or soymilk.

Hot Cocoa

$6.99

Organic chocolate sauce with your choice of almond or soymilk. Topped with coconut whipped cream.

Beer

Strainge Beast Hard Kombucha

$7.99

Seasonal flavor selection. Ask your server about what's available today! 4% ABV

Community Mosaic IPA

$6.99

This Mosaic IPA has a noticeable malt backbone to help soften the high level of hop bitterness and flavor, while keeping the body fairly light. 8.6% ABV / 85 IBU

Community Medical Grade Haze IPA

$6.99

This Hazy IPA keeps the bitterness low and juice fact high. Super high in fact. Packed to the brim with Vic Secret, Citra & Mosaic hops and overflowing with heady tropical flavors. 7.7% ABV / 40 IBU

Community Texas Style Bock

$5.99

An authentic, true-to-style Bock brewed in traditional Texas fashion. This beer has a malt-forward flavor balanced by a modest hop addition. 6.0% ABV / 15 IBU

Martin House Sour Pickle Beer

$6.99

Made with Best Maid Pickle Juice. 4.7% ABV / 3 IBU

Martin House Salty Lady

$6.99

A very light and refreshing German style beer called a Gose. Tartness is tempered by salt additions and finish with coriander for a citrus and earthy touch. 5% ABV / 4 IBU

North Coast Old Rasputin

$9.99

Produced in the tradition of 18th Century English brewers who supplied the court of Russia's Catherine the Great. It's a rich, intense brew with big complex flavors and a warming finish. 9%ABV / 75 IBU

North Coast Brother Thelonious

$10.99

Like a Belgium “Dark Strong Ale,” this beer is rich & robust. 9.4% ABV / 32 IBU

Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout

$8.99

Almost opaque deep brown color, with an unusually silky texture and complex, medium-dry velvet palate with enticing fruitiness. The finish is, perhaps, bittersweet. 5% ABV / 32 IBU

Anchor Steam Beer

$6.99

Deep amber color, thick creamy head, and rich flavor all testify to Anchor’s traditional brewing methods and results in an all-malt, hoppy, highly carbonated brew. 4.9% ABV / 33 IBU

Ayinger Urweiss (16oz)

$10.99

A strong amber-colored, yeast cloudy wheat beer. The beer is strong with the first taste and malty in aroma. The top-fermented, yeasty taste sensation is unmistakable. 5.8% ABV / 13 IBU

Busch 16oz Can

$4.79

Wine & Cocktail

Margarita

Your choice of flavor. Made with fermented agave, citrus neutral spirits, sugar, lime, and lemon juice. Served on the rocks with your choice of salt, Tajin, or sugar-rimmed glass.

Mimosa

$8.99

Bubbly prosecco with organic orange juice.

Wine Glass

Wine Bottle

Smoothies

The Standard

$8.99

Strawberries and bananas, blended with almond milk.

The Biz

$8.99

Blueberries and bananas, blended with almond milk.

Real Smooth

$8.99

Banana, strawberry, blueberry, and pineapple with almond milk.

Peanut Butter Banana

$8.99

Banana and peanut butter, blended with almond milk.

Green Smoothie

$9.99

Spinach, banana, strawberry, and peanut butter with almond milk.

I-Scream Treats

Homemade I-Scream (4 Scoops)

$7.99

We make all of our I-Scream from scratch with organic sugar and soy milk. Your choice of Chocolate or Vanilla.

Ala Mode I-Scream (1 Scoop)

$1.99

We make all of our I-Scream from scratch with organic sugar and soy milk. Your choice of Chocolate or Vanilla.

Deathstar Sundae

$10.99

Take a warm chocolate pecan brownie and cover it with a shot of espresso. Top that off with your choice of I-Scream, whipped cream, and a cherry and this dessert may just be able to destroy a whole planet!

Turtle Brownie Sundae

$12.99

A warm chocolate pecan brownie topped with your choice of I-Scream, homemade caramel sauce, organic chocolate sauce, pecans, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Chocolate Mountain Mudslide

$12.99

“Danger, Danger! there’s been an accident on chocolate mountain! everyone grab a spoon and prepare for tastiness!” A warm chocolate pecan brownie topped with your choice of I-Scream, organic chocolate syrup, chocolate chips, whipped cream, peanuts, and a cherry.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$8.99

We heat it up, top it off with your choice of I-Scream, organic chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

$8.59

What can we say, it’s a classic. Hand-spun with our homemade Vanilla I-Scream and topped with coconut whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry.

Chocolate Shake

$8.59

Always a solid choice. Hand-spun with our homemade Chocolate I-Scream and topped with coconut whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry.

Cookies & Cream Shake

$9.99

Your choice of Vanilla or Chocolate I-Scream handspun with Oreo Cookies and topped with coconut whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry.

Peanut Butter Shake

$9.99

Your choice of Vanilla or Chocolate I-Scream handspun with peanut butter and topped with coconut whipped cream, peanuts, sprinkles, and a cherry.

Peanut Butter & Cookie Shake

$9.99

Your choice of Vanilla or Chocolate I-Scream with with peanut butter & Oreos, topped with coconut whipped cream, peanuts, sprinkles, and a cherry.

Sweets

Brownie

$4.59

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.29

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

$2.29

Lil' Plates

Lil' Stack o' Pancakes

$5.99

kids-sized pancakes topped with powdered sugar, butter, and a side of pancake syrup.

Lil' League

$11.99

1 kids-sized pancake with butter and powdered sugar, tofu scramble, and 1 piece of bacon.

Kids Tofu Scramble

$8.99

Tofu scramble, toast, and your choice of grape, raspberry, or strawberry jam.

Lil' Acre

$9.99

Our breaded soy chik'n strips, mac n' cheese, and grilled broccoli.

Fia's Chik'y Tendy Plate

$11.99

2 Beyond Chicken Tenders with a side of home fries and a choice of dipping sauce.

Ball Park Nachos

$7.99

Corn chips smothered in our creamy cashew-based nacho cheese.

Mac n' Cheese

$4.29

Our homemade creamy, oh so ooey gooey cashew-based cheese sauce and macaroni noodles.

Lil' Sandwiches

Lil' Burger

$9.99

Your choice of burger patty topped with cheese on a buttered sesame seed bun and your choice of ketchup, mayo, or mustard.

Grilled Cheese San'ich

$7.99

Creamy melted cheese between two slices of buttery Texas toast.

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.99

A juicy Field Roast Stadium Dog, tucked into a buttery toasted bun and topped with ketchup.

PBJ

$7.99

Creamy peanut butter and your choice of grape, raspberry, or strawberry jam on buttery Texas toast.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Vegan Comfort Food from The Lone Star State.

Location

608 E. Hickory St. Suite#100, Denton, TX 76205

Directions

