Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Tavern at Hotel Millersburg

165 Reviews

$$

35 W Jackson St

Millersburg, OH 44654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine Dining Crafted Spirits

Website

Location

35 W Jackson St, Millersburg, OH 44654

Directions

Gallery
Spirits Speakeasy image
Spirits Speakeasy image
Spirits Speakeasy image
Spirits Speakeasy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jitters Coffee House
orange star4.6 • 722
1545 S Washington St Millersburg, OH 44654
View restaurantnext
Wallhouse Coffee Company
orange star4.6 • 544
751 Dover Rd NE Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View restaurantnext
The Pub, AV
orange star4.3 • 536
22001 Coshocton Road Howard, OH 43028
View restaurantnext
Rockne's Massillon - 155 Lincoln Way East
orange starNo Reviews
155 Lincoln Way East Massillon, OH 44646
View restaurantnext
Three Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
7192 Fulton Dr NW Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext
The Town Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1840 town park blvd Uniontown, OH 44685
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Millersburg

Jitters Coffee House
orange star4.6 • 722
1545 S Washington St Millersburg, OH 44654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Millersburg
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston