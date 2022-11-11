- Home
Spiro's 4 Patchogue Drive
4 Patchogue Drive
Rocky Point, NY 11778
Popular Items
Appetizers
10" Baked Chicken Pot Pie
White meat chicken with garden vegetables in a flaky crust.
10" Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Toasted pita & Chips
Athenian Chicken Meatballs
Over chickpea salad. Tzatziki sauce
Baby Back Ribs
Half a Rack
Baked Clams
Chopped, 4 Clams
Cherry Pepper Calamari
Fried, Tossed with Cherry Peppers
Fried Calamari
Marinara Sauce
Chicken Fingers & French Fries
Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Chicken Wings Boneless
Dozen, Bleu Cheese & Celery
Chicken Wings Traditional
10 Wings, Bleu Cheese & Celery
Clams Casino
Whole Clams, Topped with Bacon, Half a Dozen
Crab Cakes
Two Crab Cakes, Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Fresh Mozzarella & Portobello Mushroom
Roasted Peppers, roasted garlic, basil pesto, balsamic reduction
Fried Shrimp & French Fries
Tartar Sauce
Grilled Eggplant & Ricotta Parmesan
Marinara Sauce & Melted Mozzarella
Grilled Shrimp & Eggplant
Pesto sauce, bleu cheese & feta
Hummus Platter
Toasted pita & Vegetables
Mozzarella Sticks
Marinara Sauce
Mussels fra Diavlo
Spicy Marinara Sauce
Mussels Marinara
Marinara Sauce
Onion Rings
Creamy Horse Radish Sauce
Oysters Rockefeller
Bacon, spinach, parmesan, mozzarella
Scallops Wrapped in Bacon
a Dozen
Seared Tuna*
Soy sauce, wasabi, ginger
Shrimp Athenian
Fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, olive oil, flambeed with anisette
Shrimp Cocktail
4 Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce
Shrimp Scampi
4 Shrimp, Garlic & Olice Oil
Sliced Tuna & Avocado*
Soy sauce & sesame oil, capers
Steak Tid Bits*
Creamy Horse Radish Sauce
Steamed Mussels
Olive oil, garlic & lemon
Stuffed Portobello Mushroom
Crab meat stuffing
Tuna Tartar*
Crackers, cucumber, sour cream
Soup & Salads
French Onion
Shrimp Bisque
Soup of the Day
Artichoke Heart
tossed with olive oil, onions & parmesan cheese over mesclun greens
Baby Spinach Salad
Hard boiled eggs, mushrooms, crispy bacon, tomatoes, grated cheese & dijon mustard vinaigrette
Broiled Bass & Avocado
Mesclun greens with citrus apple cider dressing
Broiled Bass & Spinach
Tossed in a sesame ginger dressing
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
Classic Wedge
Crumbled gorgonzola, tomato, crispy bacon, shaved red onions & bleu cheese dressing
Cobb Salad
mesclun greens, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, ranch dressing
Fresh Mozzarella
Mesclun greens, garden tomatoes, roasted peppers, balsamic vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Cutlet
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch dressing
Glazed Walnut
Mesclun greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers & low fat raspberry vinaigrette
Greek
Romaine lettuce, mesclun greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, greek dressing
Shepherd
Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, green and red bell peppers, onion, italian parsley, virgin olive oil
Sliced Tomato, Onion & Feta
Garden tomatoes, sweet onions, Greek Feta
Southwestern Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, corn, black beans, cheddar, tortilla strips, sriracha aioli & ranch
Burgers, Wraps & Sandwiches
BLT Wrap
French Fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, buffalio sauce, bleu cheese, french fries
Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle & french fries
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, french fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle & french fries
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette, french fries
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing, french fries
Jack Daniel's BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, JD's BBQ sauce, french fries
Spiro's Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Baby spinach, Feta Cheese, french fries
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Baby spinach, bacon, tomatoes, cucumber wasabi dressing, french fries
Pitas
Buffalo Chicken Pita
Bacon, cheddar & bleu cheese dressing
Grilled Chicken Pita
Tomatoes, garlic, basil & melted mozzarella
Grilled Shrimp Pita
Tomatoes, garlic, basil & melted mozzarella
Pizza pita
Marinara, melted mozzarella
Vegetarian Pita
Spinach, Feta, Mushrooms, Melted mozzarella
Steaks
Seafood
1/2lb Stuffed Lobster Tail
Crabmeat stuffing, Bay Scallops & Asparagus
Everything Crusted Tuna*
Asparagus, Soy Sauce, Wasabi
Salmon
Wild Rice & Asparagus
Sauteed Shrimp Provencal
Artichoke hearts, capers and sundried tomatoes in a garlic white wine sauce over angel hair
Seared Tuna*
Asparagus, Soy Sauce, Wasabi
Shrimp & Clam Sauce over Linguini
Olive Oil, Garlic & Lemon
Shrimp Athenian
Fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, olive oil, flambeed with anisette
Shrimp Scampi
Wild Rice
Surf & Turf
8oz Stuffed Lobster Tail and 8oz Filet Mignon, Asparagus
Swordfish
Wild Rice & Asparagus
Dinner Entrees
Baby Back Ribs
Mashed Potatoes
Grilled Pork Chop
16oz. Topped with sauteed mushrooms & onions. Mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables.
Rack of Lamb*
14oz. Mashed Potatoes
Roasted Long Island Duck
Mashed Potatoes
Slow Braised Short Ribs
Fork tender in a burgundy wine demi glaze. Mashed potatoes and broccoli
Chicken
Chicken & Grilled Eggplant Sorrentino
Prosciutto, Melted Mozzarella with Mushroom Marsala Sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Italian Ham, Asparagus and Swiss Cheese. Topped with Mushroom Marsala Sauce
Chicken Francese
Lemon White Wine Sauce
Chicken Pesto
Asparagus, Bleu Cheese and Pesto
Chicken Piccata
Artichoke Hearts, Capers & Lemon White Wine Sauce
Chicken Portobello
Spinach, Feta and Portobello Mushroom with Tomato Reduction
Chicken Parmesan
Marinara, Melted Mozzarella and Penne
Pasta
Additional Sides
Martinis
Appletini
Absolut Vodka ~ De Kuyper Sour Apple Pucker ~ Apple Syrup
Biscotti
Stoli Vanilla Vodka ~ Faretti Biscotti Liqueur ~ Frangelico ~ Cream ~ Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur
Caramel Apple
Crown Royal Apple, Van Gogh Dutch Caramel, Apple Juice
Chocolate
Stoli Vanilla Vodka ~ Godiva Chocolate Liqueur ~ Marie Brizard Chocolate Royal ~ Dark Crème de Cacao
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Stoli Vanila Vodka, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Peanut Butter Syrup, Ice Cream
Coconut
Smirnoff Coconut Vodka, Bacardi Coconut Rum, Real Cream of Coconut, Pineapple Juice.
Cookies & Cream
Absolut Vanilla Vodka ~ Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur ~ Frangelico ~ De Kuyper Vanilla ~ White Crème de Cacao ~ Cream
Cosmopolitan
Grey Goose ~ Cointreau ~ Lime & Cranberry Juice
Creme Brulee
Van Gogh Dutch Caramel Vodka ~ Smirnoff Vanilla ~ Cointreau ~ Frangelico ~ Cream
Da Vinci
Bombay Sapphire ~ St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur ~ Sauvignon Blanc
Dragonfruit
SKYY Dragon Fruit Vodka ~ Simple Syrup ~ Fresh Lemon Juice ~ Grenadine
French
Grey Goose, Chambord, Pineapple
French Kiss
Pinnacle Whipped Cream Vodka ~ Chambord ~ White Crème de Cacao ~ Dash of Grenadine ~ Cream
Hot & Dirty
Titos Vodka ~ Olive Juice ~ Tabasco
Hpnotiq Glow
Hpnotiq ~ Malibu ~ Pinapple Juice
Jack Frost
Smirnoff Coconut Vodka ~ Bacardi Coconut Rum ~ Hpnotiq ~ Blue Curacao ~ Pineapple Juice
Le Grand Fizz
Grey Goose, St Germain, Lime, Champagne
Lemondrop
Smirnoff Citrus Vodka ~ Cointreau ~ Simple Syrup ~ Fresh Lemon Juice
Lycheetini
SoHo Lychee Liqueur ~ Lychee Syrup ~ Club Soda
Mint Chocolate Chip
Absolut Vanilla Vodka ~ Godiva Chocolate Liqueur ~ De Kuyper Vanilla ~ Dark Crème de Cacao ~ Peppermint Schnapps
Nutz About Coffee
Jameson Cold Brew, Kahlua, Bailey's, Frangelico, Fresh Cream Floater, Nutmeg
Peartini
Grey Goose La Poire, Licor 43, Lemon Juice & Simple
Pumpkin
Crop Pumpkin, Pumpkin Puree, Cream, Cinnamon
Q-Cumber
Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka ~ Fresh Muddled Cucumbers ~ Mint ~ Simple Syrup ~ Lemon Juice
Razzberry
Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka ~ Raspberry Puree ~ Club Soda
Rice Pudding
Rumchata ~ Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka ~ Spiro's Rice Pudding Cream
Sipping in the Spa
Hendrick's, Green Chartreuse, Fresh Cucumber, Mint
Strawberry Lemondrop
Grey Goose Essence Strawberry & Lemongrass, Cointreau, Lemon, Simple
Sugar Cookie
Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur ~ Pinnacle Whipped Cream Vodka ~ Bailey's Original ~ Butterscotch Syrup ~ Cream
Tiramisu
Toasted Almond
Smirnoff Coconut Vodka ~ Bacardi Coconut Rum ~ Amaretto ~ Dark Crème de Cacao ~ Cream
Espresso 433
Van Gogh Double Espresso, St. George Coffee Liqueur, Starbucks Cold Brew
Vesper
Grey Goose, Tanqueray, Lillet
Watermelon
Grey Goose Essence Watermelon Basil, Watermelon Puree, Club
X-Presso
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka ~ Kahlua ~ Chilled Espresso Made Fresh Daily
X-Rated
X-Rated Liqueur ~ Stoli O ~ Cranberry & Pineapple Juices
Margaritas
Cadillac Margarita
Classic Margarita
Classy Margarita
Coconut Margarita
Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita
Ginger Margarita
Mango Jalapeno Margarita
Mango Margarita
Passion Fruit Margarita
Peach Margarita
Raspberry margarita
Strawberry Champagne Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Tanteo Spicy Margarita
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Apricot Sour
Bay Breeze
Bloody Hell
Bloody Mary
BLT
Botanical Garden
Jamaican Thirsty
Jameson Mule
Kentucky Mule
L.I. Ice Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Mulligan Mule
Negroni
Patio Crusher
Pineapple Fizz
Rt 25A
Rum Punch
Sangria Red
Sangria White
Sea Breeze
Skinny Paloma
Spiro's Old Fashioned
Sunburst
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
Amalfi Coast
Mango Sangria
Orange Blossomm
Peachy Sundayy
Royal Treatmentt
Strawberry Lemon Fizz
Watermelon Peach Sangria
Mojitos
Beer
Fat Tire
Guinness
Collective Arts
Miller Lite
Sierra Nevada Celebration
Other Half Green City IPA
Stella Artois
Montauk Juicy
Amstel Light
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
Heineken Light
Peroni
Samuel Adams
Weinstep Hefe
Shipyard Pumpkinhead
OH Florets
OH More Citra
White Claw Cherry
OH Poetry Snaps
Two Roads IPA
Bluepoint Toasted Lager
NA Beverages
Desserts
Apple Cider Donut
Apple Crumb
Caramel Tartufo
Carrot Cake
Cheesecake
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Creme Brulee
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Ice Cream
Peach Melba
Rainbow Cake
Raspberry Sorbet
Rice Pudding
Tartufo
Toasted Almond
Ala Mode
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Long Island's Best!
4 Patchogue Drive, Rocky Point, NY 11778