Spiro's 4 Patchogue Drive

review star

No reviews yet

4 Patchogue Drive

Rocky Point, NY 11778

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
10" Baked Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken Parmesan

Appetizers

10" Baked Chicken Pot Pie

$20.00

White meat chicken with garden vegetables in a flaky crust.

10" Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$20.00

Toasted pita & Chips

Athenian Chicken Meatballs

Athenian Chicken Meatballs

$15.00

Over chickpea salad. Tzatziki sauce

Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Half a Rack

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$14.00

Chopped, 4 Clams

Cherry Pepper Calamari

Cherry Pepper Calamari

$18.00

Fried, Tossed with Cherry Peppers

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Marinara Sauce

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$16.00

Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Chicken Wings Boneless

$14.00

Dozen, Bleu Cheese & Celery

Chicken Wings Traditional

Chicken Wings Traditional

$14.00

10 Wings, Bleu Cheese & Celery

Clams Casino

Clams Casino

$14.00

Whole Clams, Topped with Bacon, Half a Dozen

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Two Crab Cakes, Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Fresh Mozzarella & Portobello Mushroom

$20.00

Roasted Peppers, roasted garlic, basil pesto, balsamic reduction

Fried Shrimp & French Fries

$18.00

Tartar Sauce

Grilled Eggplant & Ricotta Parmesan

Grilled Eggplant & Ricotta Parmesan

$14.00

Marinara Sauce & Melted Mozzarella

Grilled Shrimp & Eggplant

$24.00

Pesto sauce, bleu cheese & feta

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$14.00

Toasted pita & Vegetables

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Marinara Sauce

Mussels fra Diavlo

Mussels fra Diavlo

$15.00

Spicy Marinara Sauce

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$15.00

Marinara Sauce

Onion Rings

$14.00

Creamy Horse Radish Sauce

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

Bacon, spinach, parmesan, mozzarella

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

Scallops Wrapped in Bacon

$15.00

a Dozen

Seared Tuna*

Seared Tuna*

$18.00

Soy sauce, wasabi, ginger

Shrimp Athenian

Shrimp Athenian

$18.00

Fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, olive oil, flambeed with anisette

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

4 Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

4 Shrimp, Garlic & Olice Oil

Sliced Tuna & Avocado*

$20.00

Soy sauce & sesame oil, capers

Steak Tid Bits*

$17.00

Creamy Horse Radish Sauce

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Olive oil, garlic & lemon

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$14.00

Crab meat stuffing

Tuna Tartar*

Tuna Tartar*

$16.00

Crackers, cucumber, sour cream

Soup & Salads

French Onion

French Onion

$8.00

Shrimp Bisque

$10.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Artichoke Heart

$18.00

tossed with olive oil, onions & parmesan cheese over mesclun greens

Baby Spinach Salad

Baby Spinach Salad

$16.00

Hard boiled eggs, mushrooms, crispy bacon, tomatoes, grated cheese & dijon mustard vinaigrette

Broiled Bass & Avocado

$24.00

Mesclun greens with citrus apple cider dressing

Broiled Bass & Spinach

$22.00

Tossed in a sesame ginger dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Classic Wedge

Classic Wedge

$14.00

Crumbled gorgonzola, tomato, crispy bacon, shaved red onions & bleu cheese dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.00

mesclun greens, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, ranch dressing

Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Mozzarella

$18.00

Mesclun greens, garden tomatoes, roasted peppers, balsamic vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Cutlet

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch dressing

Glazed Walnut

$16.00

Mesclun greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers & low fat raspberry vinaigrette

Greek

Greek

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, mesclun greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, greek dressing

Shepherd

Shepherd

$14.00

Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, green and red bell peppers, onion, italian parsley, virgin olive oil

Sliced Tomato, Onion & Feta

$14.00

Garden tomatoes, sweet onions, Greek Feta

Southwestern Salad

Southwestern Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, corn, black beans, cheddar, tortilla strips, sriracha aioli & ranch

Burgers, Wraps & Sandwiches

BLT Wrap

$12.00

French Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, buffalio sauce, bleu cheese, french fries

Burger

Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle & french fries

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, french fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle & french fries

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette, french fries

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$18.00

Lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing, french fries

Jack Daniel's BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, JD's BBQ sauce, french fries

Spiro's Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, Baby spinach, Feta Cheese, french fries

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$16.00

Baby spinach, bacon, tomatoes, cucumber wasabi dressing, french fries

Pitas

Buffalo Chicken Pita

$14.00

Bacon, cheddar & bleu cheese dressing

Grilled Chicken Pita

Grilled Chicken Pita

$14.00

Tomatoes, garlic, basil & melted mozzarella

Grilled Shrimp Pita

Grilled Shrimp Pita

$16.00

Tomatoes, garlic, basil & melted mozzarella

Pizza pita

$12.00

Marinara, melted mozzarella

Vegetarian Pita

$14.00

Spinach, Feta, Mushrooms, Melted mozzarella

Steaks

Bone-In Rib Eye*

Bone-In Rib Eye*

$55.00

24oz. Mashed potatoes

Filet Mignon*

Filet Mignon*

$52.00

10oz. Mashed potatoes

NY Strip*

NY Strip*

$42.00

24oz. Mashed potatoes

Porterhouse*

Porterhouse*

$52.00

24oz. Mashed potatoes

Seafood

1/2lb Stuffed Lobster Tail

$55.00

Crabmeat stuffing, Bay Scallops & Asparagus

Everything Crusted Tuna*

$32.00

Asparagus, Soy Sauce, Wasabi

Salmon

$30.00

Wild Rice & Asparagus

Sauteed Shrimp Provencal

$32.00

Artichoke hearts, capers and sundried tomatoes in a garlic white wine sauce over angel hair

Seared Tuna*

$32.00

Asparagus, Soy Sauce, Wasabi

Shrimp & Clam Sauce over Linguini

$45.00

Olive Oil, Garlic & Lemon

Shrimp Athenian

$32.00

Fresh tomatoes, feta cheese, olive oil, flambeed with anisette

Shrimp Scampi

$32.00

Wild Rice

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$65.00

8oz Stuffed Lobster Tail and 8oz Filet Mignon, Asparagus

Swordfish

$30.00

Wild Rice & Asparagus

Dinner Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$38.00

Mashed Potatoes

Grilled Pork Chop

$34.00

16oz. Topped with sauteed mushrooms & onions. Mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables.

Rack of Lamb*

$45.00

14oz. Mashed Potatoes

Roasted Long Island Duck

$42.00

Mashed Potatoes

Slow Braised Short Ribs

$45.00

Fork tender in a burgundy wine demi glaze. Mashed potatoes and broccoli

Chicken

Chicken & Grilled Eggplant Sorrentino

$28.00

Prosciutto, Melted Mozzarella with Mushroom Marsala Sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$28.00

Italian Ham, Asparagus and Swiss Cheese. Topped with Mushroom Marsala Sauce

Chicken Francese

$28.00

Lemon White Wine Sauce

Chicken Pesto

$28.00

Asparagus, Bleu Cheese and Pesto

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Artichoke Hearts, Capers & Lemon White Wine Sauce

Chicken Portobello

$28.00

Spinach, Feta and Portobello Mushroom with Tomato Reduction

Chicken Parmesan

$28.00

Marinara, Melted Mozzarella and Penne

Pasta

Chicken Penne Ala Vodka

$30.00

Chicken Penne Bianca

$30.00

Linguini Shrimp & Clam

$45.00

Penne Ala Vodka

$26.00

Penne Primavera Red

$28.00

Penne Primavera White

$28.00

Seafood Porto

$48.00

Shrimp Penne Ala Bianca

$36.00

Shrimp Penne Ala Vodka

$36.00

Penne Ala Bianca

$26.00

Additional Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Linguini

$8.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$13.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Mixed vegetables

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Penne

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Wild Rice

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Martinis

Appletini

$14.00+

Absolut Vodka ~ De Kuyper Sour Apple Pucker ~ Apple Syrup

Biscotti

$14.00+

Stoli Vanilla Vodka ~ Faretti Biscotti Liqueur ~ Frangelico ~ Cream ~ Marie Brizard Chocolate Liqueur

Caramel Apple

$14.00+

Crown Royal Apple, Van Gogh Dutch Caramel, Apple Juice

Chocolate

$14.00+

Stoli Vanilla Vodka ~ Godiva Chocolate Liqueur ~ Marie Brizard Chocolate Royal ~ Dark Crème de Cacao

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$14.00+

Stoli Vanila Vodka, Godiva Chocolate Liqueur, Peanut Butter Syrup, Ice Cream

Coconut

$14.00+

Smirnoff Coconut Vodka, Bacardi Coconut Rum, Real Cream of Coconut, Pineapple Juice.

Cookies & Cream

$14.00+

Absolut Vanilla Vodka ~ Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur ~ Frangelico ~ De Kuyper Vanilla ~ White Crème de Cacao ~ Cream

Cosmopolitan

$14.00+

Grey Goose ~ Cointreau ~ Lime & Cranberry Juice

Creme Brulee

$14.00+

Van Gogh Dutch Caramel Vodka ~ Smirnoff Vanilla ~ Cointreau ~ Frangelico ~ Cream

Da Vinci

$14.00+

Bombay Sapphire ~ St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur ~ Sauvignon Blanc

Dragonfruit

$14.00+

SKYY Dragon Fruit Vodka ~ Simple Syrup ~ Fresh Lemon Juice ~ Grenadine

French

$14.00+

Grey Goose, Chambord, Pineapple

French Kiss

$14.00+

Pinnacle Whipped Cream Vodka ~ Chambord ~ White Crème de Cacao ~ Dash of Grenadine ~ Cream

Hot & Dirty

$14.00+

Titos Vodka ~ Olive Juice ~ Tabasco

Hpnotiq Glow

$14.00+

Hpnotiq ~ Malibu ~ Pinapple Juice

Jack Frost

$14.00+

Smirnoff Coconut Vodka ~ Bacardi Coconut Rum ~ Hpnotiq ~ Blue Curacao ~ Pineapple Juice

Le Grand Fizz

$14.00+

Grey Goose, St Germain, Lime, Champagne

Lemondrop

$14.00+

Smirnoff Citrus Vodka ~ Cointreau ~ Simple Syrup ~ Fresh Lemon Juice

Lycheetini

$14.00+

SoHo Lychee Liqueur ~ Lychee Syrup ~ Club Soda

Mint Chocolate Chip

$14.00+

Absolut Vanilla Vodka ~ Godiva Chocolate Liqueur ~ De Kuyper Vanilla ~ Dark Crème de Cacao ~ Peppermint Schnapps

Nutz About Coffee

$14.00+

Jameson Cold Brew, Kahlua, Bailey's, Frangelico, Fresh Cream Floater, Nutmeg

Peartini

$14.00+

Grey Goose La Poire, Licor 43, Lemon Juice & Simple

Pumpkin

$14.00+

Crop Pumpkin, Pumpkin Puree, Cream, Cinnamon

Q-Cumber

$14.00+

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka ~ Fresh Muddled Cucumbers ~ Mint ~ Simple Syrup ~ Lemon Juice

Razzberry

$14.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka ~ Raspberry Puree ~ Club Soda

Rice Pudding

$14.00+

Rumchata ~ Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka ~ Spiro's Rice Pudding Cream

Sipping in the Spa

$14.00+

Hendrick's, Green Chartreuse, Fresh Cucumber, Mint

Strawberry Lemondrop

$14.00+

Grey Goose Essence Strawberry & Lemongrass, Cointreau, Lemon, Simple

Sugar Cookie

$14.00+

Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur ~ Pinnacle Whipped Cream Vodka ~ Bailey's Original ~ Butterscotch Syrup ~ Cream

Tiramisu

$14.00+

Toasted Almond

$14.00+

Smirnoff Coconut Vodka ~ Bacardi Coconut Rum ~ Amaretto ~ Dark Crème de Cacao ~ Cream

Espresso 433

$14.00+

Van Gogh Double Espresso, St. George Coffee Liqueur, Starbucks Cold Brew

Vesper

$14.00+

Grey Goose, Tanqueray, Lillet

Watermelon

$14.00+

Grey Goose Essence Watermelon Basil, Watermelon Puree, Club

X-Presso

$14.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka ~ Kahlua ~ Chilled Espresso Made Fresh Daily

X-Rated

$14.00+

X-Rated Liqueur ~ Stoli O ~ Cranberry & Pineapple Juices

Margaritas

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00+

Classic Margarita

$14.00+

Classy Margarita

$14.00+

Coconut Margarita

$14.00+

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00+

Ginger Margarita

$14.00+

Mango Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00+

Mango Margarita

$14.00+

Passion Fruit Margarita

$14.00+

Peach Margarita

$14.00+

Raspberry margarita

$14.00+

Strawberry Champagne Margarita

$14.00+

Strawberry Margarita

$14.00+

Tanteo Spicy Margarita

$14.00+

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00+

Apricot Sour

$14.00+

Bay Breeze

$14.00+

Bloody Hell

$14.00+

Bloody Mary

$14.00+

BLT

$14.00+

Botanical Garden

$14.00+

Jamaican Thirsty

$14.00+

Jameson Mule

$14.00+

Kentucky Mule

$14.00+

L.I. Ice Tea

$14.00+

Madras

$14.00+

Mai Tai

$14.00+

Manhattan

$14.00+

Mexican Mule

$14.00+

Mimosa

$14.00+

Moscow Mule

$14.00+

Mulligan Mule

$14.00+

Negroni

$14.00+

Patio Crusher

$14.00+

Pineapple Fizz

$14.00+

Rt 25A

$14.00+

Rum Punch

$14.00+

Sangria Red

$14.00+

Sangria White

$14.00+

Sea Breeze

$14.00+

Skinny Paloma

$14.00+

Spiro's Old Fashioned

$14.00+

Sunburst

$14.00+

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00+

Whiskey Sour

$14.00+

Amalfi Coast

$14.00+

Mango Sangria

$14.00+

Orange Blossomm

$14.00+

Peachy Sundayy

$14.00+

Royal Treatmentt

$14.00+

Strawberry Lemon Fizz

$14.00+

Watermelon Peach Sangria

$14.00+

Mojitos

Blueberry

$13.00

Coconut

$13.00

El Cocodrilo

$13.00

Ginger

$13.00

Lychee

$13.00

Original

$13.00

Pineapple

$13.00

Raspberry

$13.00

Strawbery

$13.00

Beer

Fat Tire

$8.00

Guinness

$7.00

Collective Arts

$9.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Celebration

$9.00

Other Half Green City IPA

$11.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Montauk Juicy

$9.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$8.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Light

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Samuel Adams

$7.00

Weinstep Hefe

$8.00

Shipyard Pumpkinhead

$8.00

OH Florets

$9.00

OH More Citra

$9.00

White Claw Cherry

$7.00

OH Poetry Snaps

$6.00

Shipyard Pumpkinhead

$8.00Out of stock

Two Roads IPA

$9.00

Bluepoint Toasted Lager

$8.00

NA Beverages

7-Up

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

LG PELLIGRNO

$8.00

LG SPRING

$8.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Desserts

Apple Cider Donut

$10.00

Apple Crumb

$10.00

Caramel Tartufo

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Peach Melba

$10.00

Rainbow Cake

$10.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$10.00

Rice Pudding

$8.00

Tartufo

$8.00

Toasted Almond

$10.00

Ala Mode

$3.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$10.00

Spiro's Goods

T-Shirt

$15.00

Table Light

$30.00

Wine Glass

$15.00

Steak Knives

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Long Island's Best!

Location

4 Patchogue Drive, Rocky Point, NY 11778

Directions

