427 S Stephenson Ave
Iron Mountain, MI 49801
Food
Featured Menu
Starters
- Greek Bruschetta
balsamic marinated heirloom grape tomato, sweet pepper, kalamata olives, and green olives, with feta cheese and spinach chiffonade.$12.00
- Italian Bruschetta
balsamic marinated heirloom grape tomatoes, soft mozzarella, and basil chiffonade with shaved parmesan cheese and balsamic reduction.$12.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
creamy spinach and artichoke dip, topped with tomato and asiago cheese, baked and served with blue corn tortilla chips. GF$15.00
- Grape Leaves
long grain rice, ground beef, leeks, parsley, mint, and dill rolled in grape vine leaves, served with fresh lemon zest and juice. GF$13.00
- Curried Mussels
16 oz whole shell blue mussels with coconut curry stock, served with seasoned French baguette.$17.00
- Avocodo Stuffed Mushrooms
whole button mushrooms stuffed with guacamole, bacon, and fresh jalapeno, topped with micro greens.$15.00
- HALF Pesto Fries
our famous seasoned french fries, tossed with basil pesto, asiago cheese, parmesan cheese, and balsamic reduction.$10.00
- FULL Pesto Fries
our famous seasoned french fries, tossed with basil pesto, asiago cheese, parmesan cheese, and balsamic reduction.$15.00
Sandwiches
- Ribeye Steak Dip
shaved ribeye steak, mushrooms, sweet peppers, onion, and melted provolone cheese on french baguette with sherry wine au jus.$16.00
- Camponagla
sourdough bread, chicken breast, sweet peppers, basil pesto, tomato, provolone cheese, and spinach.$13.00
- Old-faithful
house tuna salad, tomato, and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough.$12.00
- Rolled Chicken
shredded chicken breast, arugula, purple cabbage, and basil aioli, rolled in whole wheat tortilla.$12.00
- Jack Daniels Pulled Pork
braised pork butt, homemade Jack Daniels barbecue sauce, dressed slaw, on a pretzel bun.$14.00
- Ham and Brie
grilled french baguette with brie cheese, spicy capicola ham, arugula, and sundried tomato pesto.$14.00
- Italian Bruschetta Sandwich
chicken breast with soft mozzarella, marinated grape tomatoes, pesto, balsamic reduction, and basil chiffonade on grilled ciabatta.$13.00
- Greek Bruschetta Sandwich
grilled chicken breast with feta cheese, spinach, basil pesto, marinated tomato, olive, and peppers on grilled ciabatta.$13.00
- Reuben
swirled rye bread, sauerkraut, shredded house corned beef brisket, and swiss cheese with russian dressing$13.00
Half Sandwich
- Half Sandwich
choice of BLT, Tuna Melt, or the Weekly Special. Give us a call or check our website for this weeks specials.$12.00
- Full Sandwich
choice of BLT, Tuna Melt, or the Weekly Special. Give us a call or check our website for this weeks specials.$15.00
- Grilled Cheese
grilled sourdough bread with cheddar cheese.$10.00
- Grilled Cheese with Tomato Bisque
grilled sourdough bread with cheddar cheese and a cup of tomato bisque.$11.00
- Soup and Salad
choice of soup with side salad.$10.00
Salads
- Greek Isle Salad
artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and greek peppers with our house greek dressing and grilled pita points.$14.00
- Cranberry Black & Blue
artisan greens, sliced tenderloin, tomato, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and our house honey balsamic vinaigrette.$17.00
- Cranberry Turkey
artisan greens, soft mozzarella, oven roasted turkey, dried cranberries, pecans, and creamy yogurt dressing. GF$12.00
- Mediterranean Lamb
artisan greens, Mediterranean seasoned lamb shoulder, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese and tzatziki dressing. GF$16.00
- Chicken Caesar
romaine lettuce with shredded asiago cheese, applewood smoked bacon, homemade cheese croutons, caesar dressing and char-grilled chicken breast.$13.00
- BLT Salad
artisan greens, smoked bacon, tomato, and creamy yogurt dressing. GF$12.00
- Cran-Apple
artisan greens with granny smith apples, brandy brown sugar cranberry sauce, pepitas, goat cheese, and apple cider vinaigrette.$13.00
Wraps
- Greek Isle Wrap
artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and greek peppers with our house greek dressing$15.00
- Cranberry Black & Blue Wrap
artisan greens, sliced tenderloin, tomato, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, and our house honey balsamic vinaigrette.$18.00
- Cranberry Turkey Wrap
artisan greens, soft mozzarella, oven roasted turkey, dried cranberries, pecans, and creamy yogurt dressing.$13.00
- Mediterranean Lamb Wrap
artisan greens, Mediterranean seasoned lamb shoulder, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese and tzatziki dressing.$17.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine lettuce with shredded asiago cheese, applewood smoked bacon, homemade cheese croutons, caesar dressing and char-grilled chicken breast.$14.00
- BLT Wrap
artisan greens, smoked bacon, tomato, and creamy yogurt dressing.$13.00
- Cran-Apple Wrap
artisan greens with granny smith apples, brandy brown sugar cranberry sauce, pepitas, goat cheese, and apple cider vinaigrette.$14.00
Burgers
- Chicago Burger
lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, and russian dressing.$13.00
- Mushroom Burger
gourmet sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese.$13.00
- Black & Blue Burger
caramelized onions, bacon, and creamy gorgonzola dressing.$13.00
- All American Burger
lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese.$13.00
- Dirty Bird Burger
guacamole, bacon, cheddar cheese, and over easy egg.$13.00
- Barn Burner Burger
diced pepperoncini and jalapeno peppers, provolone cheese, and chipotle sauce.$13.00
- Olive Burger
homemade olive tapenade and swiss cheese.$13.00
- Beast Burger
char-grilled wagu beef, elk, wild boar, and bison burger with whole grain dijon mustard, smoked gouda, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, on grilled ciabatta bun.$17.00
Soups
- Baked French Onion CUP
french cut yellow onions with a sweet sherry wine stock baked with french bread slices and swiss cheese$6.00
- Baked French Onion BOWL
french cut yellow onions with a sweet sherry wine stock baked with french bread slices and swiss cheese$8.00
- Tomato Bisque CUP
pureed tomatoes, balsamic, basil, and cream.$5.00
- Tomato Bisque BOWL
pureed tomatoes, balsamic, basil, and cream.$7.00
- Soup Du Jour CUP
give us a call or check our website for this weeks specials.$5.00
- Soup Du Jour BOWL
give us a call or check our website for this weeks specials.$7.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Grilled Cheese
grilled sourdough bread with cheddar cheese.$8.00
- Kids Hamburger
1/4 lb patty on a brioch bun, with lettuce, and tomato.$8.00
- Kids Cheeseburger
1/4 lb patty on a brioch bun, with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato.$8.00
- Kids Grilled PB&J
grilled sourdough bread with creamy peanut butter and natural strawberry jelly.$8.00
- Kids Buttered Noodles
elbow macaroni with butter and Spiro's super secret seasoning with fresh shaved parmesan cheese.$8.00
- Kids Quesadilla
grilled wheat tortilla with cheddar cheese.$8.00
- Kids Chips and Salsa
blue corn tortilla chips with homemade salsa.$5.00
- Kids Pretzles and Beer Dip
hard pretzels with homemade beer dip. (made with NA beer)$5.00
- Kids French Fries
battered and seasoned french fries.$6.00
Desserts
- Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
oreo crust with peanut butter mousse filling topped with chocolate ganache.$9.00
- White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
graham cracker crust, white chocolate cheesecake filling, with swirles of raspberry, topped with raspberry perserves.$9.00
- Carrot Cake
carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts. GF$9.00
- Raspberry Bread Puddin
homemade bread pudding with raspberries, pecans and a vanilla custard sauce.$9.00
- Chocolate Mousse
white chocolate mousse with orange and whipped cream.$9.00
Sides
- Seasoned Baguette
crispy french baquette with garlic and italian seasonings.$5.00
- Pita Points
char grilled pita points.$5.00
- Toasted French Bread
sliced french bread grilled.$5.00
- Seasoned French Fries FULL
our famous seasoned and battered french fries.$10.00
- Seasoned French Fries HALF
our famous seasoned and battered french fries.$7.00
- Pretzels and Beer Dip FULL
hard pretzels with homemade beer dip. (made with NA beer)$9.00
- Pretzels and Beer Dip HALF
hard pretzels with homemade beer dip. (made with NA beer)$6.00
- Chips and Salsa FULL
blue corn tortilla chips with homemade salsa.$9.00
- Chips and Salsa HALF
blue corn tortilla chips with homemade salsa.$6.00
- Side Salad
artsan greens, onion, cucumber, and olives with choice of dressing.$5.00
- Chicken Breast Side
all matural italian marinated chicken breast, char grilled.$6.00
- Shrimp Side
grilled jumbo shrimp with fresh lemon juice and seasonings.$8.00
- Salmon Side
skinless salmon fillet, fresh lemon juice, seasoned, and pan seared to medium/medium well.$10.00
- Lime Buerre Blanc
homemade lime butter cream sauce with fresh cilantro.$4.00
- Balsamic Reduction Side
reduced balsamic glaze.$1.50
- Guacomole Side
side of guacamole.$4.00
- Gluten Free Bread Side
grilled gluten free sourdough bread.$3.00
Soft Drinks
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Diet Sprite$2.50
- Mellow Yellow$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.50
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Fruit Punch$2.50
- Vitamin Water XXX$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Milk Organic 2%$3.00
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Club Soda$2.50
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Spiro’s Restaurant in downtown Iron Mountain, we’re loved by locals and treasured by tourists for serving up some of the areas most mouth-watering cuisine!
427 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain, MI 49801