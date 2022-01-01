Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

SPIROS MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

1,235 Reviews

$

1201 1st St

Coronado, CA 92118

Popular Items

Lamb & Beef Gyro
Chicken Gyro
Large Greek Salad

LET'S SHARE

Flaming Greek Cheese (Saganaki)

$13.95

served with warm pita

Roasted Red Pepper Feta Dip

$7.95

roasted red peppers, garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar, chili flakes, served with warm pita

Falafel

$7.95

spiced mashed chickpeas fritters, warm pita, side of tzatziki & olives

Dolmades

$6.95

rolled grape leaves, with rice & herbs, warm pita, side of olives

Spanakopita

$7.95

flaky phyllo dough stuffed with spinach & feta

Gyro Fries

$9.50

feta cheese, diced tomato, red onion, olives, pepperoncini

Hummus

$7.50

served with warm pita

Tzatziki

$6.50

served with warm pita

Spiro's Sampler

$18.95

falafel, dolmades, hummus, tzatziki, roasted red pepper feta dip, olives, warm pita

PITA SANDWICHES

Lamb & Beef Gyro

$10.50

tomato, onion, tzatziki

Chicken Gyro

$10.95

tomato, onion, tzatziki

Falafel

$9.95

tomato, onion, tzatziki

SOUPS & SALADS

Avgolemono Soup

$6.95

traditional lemon, egg, & rice soup

Lentil Bean Soup

$6.95

celery, carrots

Small Greek Salad

$8.95

lettuce, feta, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini, house made dressing

Large Greek Salad

$11.95

lettuce, feta, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini, house made dressing

Horiatiki Village Salad

$12.95

tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, olives, feta

PLATTERS

served with fries or rice, greek salad, pita 7 tzatziki

Grilled Salmon

$23.95

served with fries or rice, greek salad, pita & tzatziki

Lamb Chops

$24.95

served with fries or rice, greek salad, pita & tzatziki

Spanakopita

$16.25

served with fries or rice, greek salad, pita & tzatziki

Falafel

$16.25

served with fries or rice, greek salad, pita & tzatziki

Chicken Kabob

$18.95

served with fries or rice, greek salad, pita & tzatziki

Lamb Kabob

$19.95

served with fries or rice, greek salad, pita & tzatziki

Shrimp Kabob

$21.95

served with fries or rice, greek salad, pita & tzatziki

Beef/Lamb Gyro

$17.25

served with fries or rice, greek salad, pita & tzatziki

Chicken Gyro

$17.75

served with fries or rice, greek salad, pita & tzatziki

NOT SO GREEK BUT LOCAL FAVS

Crispy Calamari

$13.95

house made tartar & cocktail sauces; lemon wedge

Baja-Style Fish Tacos

$13.95

2 beer battered tacos, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, lime wedge

Fish & Chips

$18.95

beer battered cod, sea salt, fries, coleslaw, house made tartar & cocktail sauces; lemon wedges

DESSERT

Baklava

$5.95

Wedding Cookies (3)

$4.00

FOR THE KIDDOS

10 and under Includes a juice

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

served with french fries

Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza Pita

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

SIDES

Rice

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

Greek Fries

$7.00

Feta

$5.00

Olives

$4.00

One Pita

$1.75

Side Of Pita (2)

$3.50

Hummus 2 Oz

$0.50

Tzatziki 2 Oz

$0.25

Feta 2 Oz

$0.50

Chicken Kabob

$6.50

Lamb Kabob

$7.95

Shrimp Kabob

$9.95

Side Falafel

$5.95

Salmon Filet

$12.00

Side Lamb/Beef Gyro

$6.25

Side Chicken Gyro

$6.95

Side Spanakopita

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.95

12 Oz Tzatziki

$5.00

12 Oz Hummus

$9.00

12 Oz Dressing

$5.00

Pita (12)

$13.00

Original Family Packs

Lamb/Beef Gyro (for 4)

$65.00

Chicken Gyro (for 4)

$67.00

Chicken Kabob (for 4)

$71.00

Lamb Kabob (for 4)

$75.00

Shrimp Kabob (for 4)

$84.00

Lamb/Beef Gyro (for 10)

$160.00

Chicken Gyro (for 10)

$165.00

Chicken Kabob (for 10)

$175.00

Lamb Kabob (for 10)

$180.00

Shrimp Kabob

$190.00

Ala Carte Chicken Kabob

$5.95

Ala Carte Shrimp Kabob

$9.95

Ala Carte Lamb Kabob

$7.95

Ala Carte Baklava (for 10)

$50.00

Ala Carte Wedding Cookies (20)

$25.00

Pint Hummus

$9.00

Pint Roasted Red Pepper Feta

$10.00

Pita Chips

$10.00

Pita (12)

$13.00

NA Drinks

$3.00
Soda Can

$2.00

Small Fountain Drink

$2.00

Hint Agua

$3.75

Gatorade

$3.50

Alcohol

Draft Beer

$7.50

Greek Mythos

$6.50

Glass of Wine

$11.00

Pitcher Of Beer

$25.00

Bottle Of Wine

$30.00

Retzina Small Bottle

$12.99

Happy hour beer

$5.00

Happy hour wine

$9.00

White Claw

$5.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Topo Chico

$4.99

Bad Apple Cider

$9.00
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1201 1st St, Coronado, CA 92118

Directions

