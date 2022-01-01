  • Home
  • Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne - 225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172
Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne 225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172

225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172

Melbourne, FL 32904

Popular Items

Spiro's Famous Gyros
Chicken Gyro
Greek Salad

Spiro's Favorites

Spiro's Famous Gyros

Spiro's Famous Gyros

$9.95

A blend of seasoned beef and lamb, sliced thin, served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and our homemade Greek yogurt tzatziki.

Souvlaki

$10.95

A classic Greek favorite of marinated pork tenderloin served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and our homemade Greek yogurt tzatziki.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$9.95

Marinated chicken breast, served with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and our homemade Greek yogurt tzatziki.

The Greek American Chicken

$9.95

Fried chicken tenders or grilled, marinated all-white meat chicken tenders with white cheddar and American cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

The Mediterranean

$9.95

Hummus, feta cheese, tomatoes, and red onions, served with your choice of Spiro's Famous Gyros or Chicken Gyro.

Falafel

Falafel

$9.95Out of stock

A Mediterranean favorite of ground chickpeas and our blend of spices served in a grilled pita with lettuce tomatoes, red onion and Greek yogurt tzatziki.

Garden Gyro

$9.95

Roasted eggplant and red peppers topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese and our homemade Greek yogurt tzatziki.

The Mediterranean w/ Shrimp

$12.95

The Mediterranean w/ Mahi

$12.95

Salates

A rustic Greek classic. Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Greek olives, and Feta cheese tossed in olive oil and red wine vinegar.
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95

A traditional Greek favorite. Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, onions, peperoncini, olives, and Feta cheese served with our original homemade creamy Greek dressing.

Village Salad

$8.95
Cranberry Walnut Salad

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, dried cranberries & candied walnuts with our homemade Greek dressing.

Wraps & Quesadillas

Cranberry Pecan Wrap

$13.95

Grilled, marinated chicken tenders with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, dried cranberries and pecans tossed in our famous Greek dressing and rolled in a tomato basil wrap.

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$9.95

Feta cheese, olives, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our homemade Greek dressing rolled in a sundried tomato wrap. Your choice of Spiro's Famous Gyro or Chicken.

Mediterranean Quesadilla

$9.95

with Spiro's Famous Gyro, Chicken or Vegetarian. A delicious blend of imported feta jack & cheddar cheeses, pepperoncinis and tomatoes, smothered between two fresh grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and Greek yogurt tzatziki.

Greek Wrap w/ Shrimp

$11.95

Greek Wrap w/ Mahi

$11.95

The Kouzina

Pick One

$13.95

Pick Two

$16.95

Pick Three

$18.95

More From Our Kouzina

Hummus

$5.95

Our signature take on this Mediterranean favorite, served with fresh grilled pita bread

Saganaki

Saganaki

$9.95

Imported Greek Kasseri cheese, cooked golden brown and flamed with brandy. Just like we make at home.

Tzaztiki

$5.95

Our traditional fresh Greek yogurt blended with olive oil, garlic, and cucumbers, served with fresh grilled pita bread

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$9.95Out of stock

Flakey filo dough stuffed with spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked to a golden brown perfection. Served with Greek yogurt tzatziki

Avgo Lemono

$4.95Out of stock

Traditional, comforting, Greek lemon rice soup

Dolmades

$6.95

Desserts

Rice Pudding - Traditional

$4.95

Rice Pudding - Peach

$4.95

Rice Pudding - Caramel

$4.95Out of stock

Rice Pudding - Peanut Butter

$4.95

Homemade Chocolate Eclair Cake

$6.95

Yiayia's Baklava

$4.95

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.95

Add A Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Beverages

1 Ltr Sparking Water

$4.95

1 Ltr Still Water

$4.95

Soda

$2.59

Iced Tea

$2.59

Flavored Iced Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Mythos Beer

$4.95

Domestic Beer

$3.95

Greek Wine

$6.95

Family Gyro Feasts

FEEDS 4: All Gyro Feasts are served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, our homemade Greek yogurt tzatziki, and fresh grilled pita bread. Pick two proteins. Pick two sides. Pick a desert. Enjoy :)

Make-Your-Own Greek Adventure

$39.95

Sides

French Fries

$2.95Out of stock

Roasted Potatoes

$3.95

Green Beans

$2.95Out of stock

Side of Hummus

$1.50

Side of Tzatiki

$1.00

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Side of Feta

$2.95

Small Greek Salad

$5.95

Side of Greek Olives

$2.95

Small Village Salad

$6.95

Side of Gyro Meat

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Mahi

$7.00

Side of Falafel

$6.00Out of stock

Side of Souvlaki

$6.00

Large 12oz Side of Tzaztiki

$6.95

Large 12oz Side of Hummus

$7.95

Side of Pita

$1.00

Side Of Ancient Grains

$2.95

Spiros Dressing

$7.99

Ancient Grain Bowl

AG Bowl Spiro's Famous Gyros

$11.95

AG Bowl Souvlaki

$12.95Out of stock

AG Bowl Chicken Gyro

$11.95

AG Bowl Greek American Chicken

$11.95

AG Bowl Mediterranean

$11.95

AG Bowl Falafel

$11.95

AG Bowl Garden Gyro

$11.95

AG Bowl Mediterranean w/ Shrimp

$14.95

AG Bowl Mediterranean w/ Mahi

$14.95

Kid's Menu

Mini Gyro

$6.49

Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Greek Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Mac & Cheese

$6.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Uncompromising when it comes to freshness, quality, and consistency, we elevate modern Mediterranean cuisine to the next level.

225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne, FL 32904

