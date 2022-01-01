Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Chicken Kabob
Lamb & Beef Gyro Sandwich
Hummus

LET'S SHARE

Flaming Greek Cheese (Saganaki)

$13.95

served with warm pita

Roasted Red Pepper Feta Dip

$7.95

roasted red peppers, garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar, chili flakes, served with warm pita

Falafel

$7.95

spiced mashed chickpeas fritters, served with warm pita, side of tzatziki, & olives

Dolmades

$6.95

rolled grape leaves, with rice & herbs, served with warm pita & side of olives

Spanakopita

$7.95

flaky phyllo dough stuffed with spinach and feta

Gyro Fries

$9.50

feta , diced tomato, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, Greek spices

Hummus

$7.50

served with warm pita, side of olives

Tzatziki

$6.50

served with warm pita, side of olives

Spiro's Sampler

$18.95

falafel, dolmades, hummus, tzatziki, roasted red pepper feta dip, olives, warm pita

PITA SANDWICHES

tomato, onion, tzatziki

Lamb & Beef Gyro Sandwich

$10.50

tomato, onion, tzatziki

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

tomato, onion, tzatziki

Falafel Sandwich

$9.95

tomato, onion, tzatziki

SOUPS & SALADS

served with warm pita & tzatziki

Avgolemono

$6.95

traditional lemon, egg & rice soup served with warm pita & tzatziki

Lentil Bean

$6.95

celery & carrots served with warm pita & tzatziki

Small Greek Salad

$8.95

lettuce, feta, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini, house made dressing

Large Greek Salad

$11.95

lettuce, feta, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olives, pepperoncini, house made dressing

Horiatiki Village Salad

$12.95

tomato, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, olives, feta

PLATTERS

served with fries or rice, Greek salad, pita, & tzatziki

Grilled Salmon

$23.95

served with fries or rice, Greek salad, pita, & tzatziki

Lamb Chops

$24.95

served with fries or rice, Greek salad, pita, & tzatziki

Spanakopita

$16.25

served with fries or rice, Greek salad, pita, & tzatziki

Falafel

$16.25

served with fries or rice, Greek salad, pita & tzatziki

Chicken Kabob

$18.95

served with fries or rice, Greek salad, pita, & tzatziki

Lamb Kabob

$19.95

served with fries or rice, Greek salad, pita, & tzatziki

Shrimp Kabob

$21.95

served with fries or rice, Greek salad, pita, & tzatziki

Beef/Lamb Gyro

$17.25

served with fries or rice, Greek salad, pita, & tzatziki

Chicken Gyro Platter

$17.75

Moussaka Platter

NOT SO GREEK BUT LOCAL FAVS

Crispy Calamari

$13.95

house made tartar sauce & cocktail sauces; lemon wedges

Baja-Style Fish Tacos

$13.95

2 beer battered tacos, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, lime wedge

Fish & Chips

$18.95

beer battered cod, sea salt, fries, coleslaw, house made tartar & cocktail sauces; lemon wedge

DESSERT

Baklava

$5.95

Wedding Cookies (Kourambiethes)

$3.95

Ala Carte Ice Cream

$3.00

FOR THE KIDDOS

10 and under Includes a juice

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

served with french fries

Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza Pita

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

SIDES

Side Chicken Gyro

$6.95

Side Lamb/Beef Gyro

$6.95

One Pita

$1.75

Side Pita (2)

$3.50

Tzatziki 2 oz

$0.25

Hummus 2 Oz

$0.50

Fries

$5.95

Rice

$4.95

Olives

$3.95

Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Spanakopita

$6.95

12 Oz Feta

$4.95

Fave Beans

$4.95

Side Roasted Tomatoes

$5.50

Side Greek Salad

$4.95

Ala Carte Chicken Kabob

$5.95

Ala Carte Lamb Kabob

$7.95

Ala Carte Shrimp Kabob

$9.95

Ala Carte Salmon

$8.95

Side Falafel

$5.95

Feta 2 Oz

$0.50

Side Cucumbers

$1.00

Side Tomatoes

$1.00

2oz Onion

$0.50

FAMILY PACKS

We cater events big & small! Family packs includes rice, Greek salad, pita & tzatziki

Lamb & Beef Gyro Family Style ( 4)

$65.00

Chicken Gyro Family Style (4)

$67.00

Chicken Kabob Family ( 4)

$71.00

Lamb Kabob (for 4)

$75.00

Shrimp Kabob (for 4)

$84.00

Lamb & Beef Gyro (for 10)

$160.00

Chicken Gyro (for 10)

$165.00

Chicken Kabob (for 10)

$175.00

Lamb Kabob (for 10)

$180.00

Shrimp Kabob (for 10)

$190.00

Baklava (5 Boxes)

$50.00

Wedding Cookies (6 Boxes)

$25.00

Pint Hummus

$9.00

Pint Roasted Red Pepper Feta

$10.00

Pita Chips

$6.50

Pita (12)

$13.00

DELI

DELI Hummus

$8.00

DELI Horiatiki

$6.00

Herbs & Spices

$5.00

DELI Spicy Feta Dip

$8.00

DELI Greek Salad

$5.00

DELI Avgolemono

$6.95

DELI Lentil Bean

$6.95

DELI Pita Chips

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

909 Prospect St, LA JOLLA, CA 92093

Directions

