Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
American

Spiro's Taverna Vero Beach

1,324 Reviews

$$

1555 US Hwy 1

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Famous Gyro Sandwich
Greek Salad
Gyro Platter

Taverna Favorites

Famous Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

Souvlaki Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$10.95

Vegetarian Gyro

$10.95

Lamb Burger

$15.95

Falafel Sandwich

$10.95

Signature Meze - Appetizers

Hummus

$8.95

Flaming Cheese, Saganaki

$10.95

Calamari

$12.95

Zesty Calamari

$13.95

Tzaztiki App

$9.95

Dolmades

$7.95

Meze Sampler

$10.95

Spinach Pie

$10.95

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Fried Eggplant

$8.95

Batter Dipped Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Mediterranean Quesadillas

$12.95

Trio Spreads

$10.95

Falafel

$8.95

Loukaniko

$8.95Out of stock

Grilled Pita Sandwiches

Chicken Pita

$10.95

Philly Pita

$13.95

Mediterranean Pita

$12.95

Tuna Pita

$12.95

Sandwiches

Taverna Special

$13.95

Philly Cheese

$13.95

Reuben Sandwich

$13.95Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Greek Wrap

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Cranberry Walnut Wrap

$13.95

Angus Burgers

Angus Burger

$11.95

Patty Melt

$11.95

Greek Burger

$12.95

Soups

Avgo Lemono

$4.95

"Homemade" Soup of the Day

$4.95

Signature Flatbread

Rustic Greek Flatbread

$14.95Out of stock

Greek Vegetarian

$14.95Out of stock

Specialty Salates

Greek Salad

$11.95

Village Salad

$11.95

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$14.95

Chicken Club Salad

$15.95

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Traditional Greek Cuisine

Gyro Platter

$14.95

Chicken Gyro Platter

$15.95

Souvlaki Platter

$16.95

Combo Gyro & Souvlaki Platter

$17.95

Gyro, Souvlaki & Chicken Trio Platter

$21.95

Moussaka

$17.95

Pastitio

$17.95

Greek Sampler

$19.95

Lamb Shank

$25.95

Grilled Kebab

$15.95

Dolmades Platter

$14.95

Spinach Pie Platter

$17.95

Mediterranean Rice Bowl

$15.95

Chicken and Gyro Platter

$15.95

Chicken and Souvlaki Platter

$16.95

Do Not Make Button

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Seasoned Rice Pilaf

$3.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Lemon Roasted Potatoes

$3.95

Side of Greek Salad

$5.95

Side of Feta Cheese

$3.95

Side of Greek Olives 8 oz

$3.95

Side of Pita

$1.50

Side of Gyro Meat

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side of Tuna

$6.00

Side of Souvlaki

$6.00

Side of Tzaztiki

$0.99

Bottle of Greek Dressing

$8.95

Large Side of Tzatziki

$6.95

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Small Side of Hummus

$1.00

2 oz Beets

$1.50

2 oz side of Olives

$1.50

2 oz of Feta

$1.50

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$5.95Out of stock

Baklava Sundae

$6.95

Chocolate Eclair Cake

$6.95

Yiayia's Baklava

$5.95

Tuxedo Bomb

$6.95Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free)

$5.95Out of stock

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.95

Add a scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Beverages

Juice

$2.95

Soda

$2.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Mimosa

$6.95

Café

$2.95

Dasani

$2.00

Loutraki (Imported from Greece)

$5.95

Souroti (Imported from Greece)

$5.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

From The Sauté Pan

Athenian

Angelina

Franchaise

Marsala

Lemonato

Greek Alfredo

Marsala

Picatta

Beer

Domestic Draft

$3.95

Seasonal Draft

$5.95

Premium Draft

$5.95

Bottled Beer

$4.95

Premium Bottled Beer

$5.95

Happy Hour Draft

$3.00

Happy Hour Bottled Beer

$3.00

Wine

House Wine

$7.95

Premium Wine

$8.95

Sangria

$8.95

Mimosa

$7.95

Happy Hour Wine

$6.00

Prosecco

$8.95

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Pasta and Marinara

$6.95

Corn Dog

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Mini Gyro

$6.95

Don't Make Button

Dont Make

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1555 US Hwy 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

American Icon Brewery - Vero Beach
orange star4.2 • 1,460
1133 19th Place Vero Beach, FL 32960
View restaurantnext
Sandwich Shack and Grill - 482 US 1 suite 7
orange starNo Reviews
482 US 1 suite 7 sebastian, FL 32958
View restaurantnext
Spiro's Taverna - PSL
orange starNo Reviews
1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Palm Bay West FL (Bayside)
orange star4.0 • 717
3450 Bayside Lakes Blvd SE Palm Bay, FL 32909
View restaurantnext
Charlenes Coyote Grille - 5500 Saint Lucie Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
5500 Saint Lucie Blvd. Fort Pierce, FL 34946
View restaurantnext
Kilted Mermaid - 1937 Old Dixie Hwy
orange star4.5 • 709
1937 Old Dixie Hwy Vero Beach, FL 32960
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Vero Beach

American Icon Brewery - Vero Beach
orange star4.2 • 1,460
1133 19th Place Vero Beach, FL 32960
View restaurantnext
Scampi Grill
orange star4.4 • 848
815 20th St Vero Beach, FL 32960
View restaurantnext
Kilted Mermaid - 1937 Old Dixie Hwy
orange star4.5 • 709
1937 Old Dixie Hwy Vero Beach, FL 32960
View restaurantnext
Pizzoodles
orange star4.0 • 123
56 Royal Palm Pt Vero Beach, FL 32960
View restaurantnext
Waldo's Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 68
3150 Ocean Drive Vero Beach, FL 32963
View restaurantnext
Phatz Chick-N-Shack - Vero
orange star4.9 • 54
1555 US 1 Vero Beach, FL 32960
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vero Beach
Fort Pierce
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Port Saint Lucie
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Jensen Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Stuart
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston