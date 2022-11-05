A map showing the location of Spit Fire Tacos - Marblehead 87 Pleasant StView gallery

Spit Fire Tacos - Marblehead 87 Pleasant St

review star

No reviews yet

87 Pleasant St

Marblehead, MA 01945

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Burrito
Beef
Fish

Tacos

Beef

$7.00

Seasoned prime ground beef, cheddar jack, romaine, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle aioli, crispy corn tortilla, flour tortilla

Fish

$6.00

Coconut battered haddock, bacon jam, romaine, jalapeno, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortilla

Pork

$6.50

Spit-Fired Kurabuta pork marinated in chilies, chipotle aioli, fennel, dates, cilantro, garlic sour cream

Vegan

$5.50

Roasted cauliflower, kale, grilled red onion, refried pinto beans, salsa verde, flour tortillla

Chicken

$6.00

Marinated Bell and Evans chicken, bacon, ranch, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeños, flour tortilla

Vampiro

$7.00

Shaved prime steak, Cheddar jack, guacamole, ranch, Fresno pepper hot sauce, flour tortilla.

Mr. Bean - Vegetarian

$5.50

Black beans and sweet potatoes, cheddar jack, onion and cilantro, grilled corn, chipotle aioli, hot sauce, crispy corn tortilla, flour tortilla.

Nellie Bellie

$7.00

Crispy pork belly, avocado, sweet chili glaze, mango slaw, pickled onions, cilantro, flour tortilla.

Chili Shrimp

$7.00

Shrimp, red cabbage, salsa Verde, grilled corn, crispy chili's, flour tortilla.

Buttered Lobster

$13.00

Fresh local lobster, thyme butter, deviled corn, flour tortilla.

Not Tacos

Nachos

$11.00

Cheddar jack, queso, romaine, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream

Quesadilla

$7.00

Cheddar jack, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo, sour cream

Vegan Rice And Beans

$9.00

White rice, black turtle beans, guacamole, greens, pickled onions, pico de gallo, grilled corn.

Vegan Quesadilla

$10.00

Vegan cheddar cheese, roasted sweet potato, herbs, pico de gallo, guacamole

Street Corn

$5.00

1 ear of corn, Chipotle aioli, tortilla crunch, lime.

BYO Burrito

BYO Burrito

$8.00

Build your burrito exactly how you want it.

Sides

Small Guacamole

$4.00

Large Guacamole

$12.00

Small Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Large Pico De Gallo

$6.00

Side Queso

$6.00

Small Chips

$2.00

Large Chips

$4.00

Side Of Rice & Beans

$5.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Rice

$2.50

Flour Tortillas

$3.00

Corn Tortillas

$3.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Fresno Hot Sauce

Plantain Habañero

Sweet Chilli BBQ

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

House Cut Fries

Crispy House Made Fries.

House Cut Fries

$4.00+

With Salsa Verde and Ketchup on side

Specialty Burritos

Firebird Burrito

$12.00

Buffalo chicken fingers, queso, ranch, lettuce, bacon, avocado.

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Senny Taco

$7.00

Two tacos, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream

Kids Chicken Finger and Fries

$7.00

Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.50

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00

Lime Jarritos

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$1.50

Hibiscus Ginger Kombucha

$4.00

Pineapple Chamomille Kombucha

$4.00

Dessert

Chocolate dipped waffle taco, Oreo n M&M cookie crumble, vanilla ice cream, sprinkle de gallo

Vanilla Choco Taco

$8.00

Churros

$5.00

2 churros with cinnamon & sugar

FOR HERE

%%%%%%%%%FOR HERE%%%%%%%%%%

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos and Comfort Food

Location

87 Pleasant St, Marblehead, MA 01945

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Soall Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
10 Bessom Street Unit 9 Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
B & B Fish
orange star4.1 • 82
195 pleasant st marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Root Cafe - Salem
orange starNo Reviews
75 W Shore Dr Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
SEA SALT RESTAURANT - MARBLEHEAD, MA
orange star5.0 • 33
126 Washington St Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Eat Well Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 68
12 Atlantic Avenue Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Mookie's at Mugford
orange star4.8 • 39
114 Washington Street Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marblehead

The Landing Restaurant - Marblehead
orange star4.1 • 1,438
81 Front St Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Shubie's Marketplace, Wine & Spirits
orange star4.6 • 613
16 Atlantic Ave Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
B & B Fish
orange star4.1 • 82
195 pleasant st marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Eat Well Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 68
12 Atlantic Avenue Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Mookie's at Mugford
orange star4.8 • 39
114 Washington Street Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
SEA SALT RESTAURANT - MARBLEHEAD, MA
orange star5.0 • 33
126 Washington St Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marblehead
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston