Spitale's Deli

review star

No reviews yet

3309 Division Street

Metairie, LA 70002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
CB & R Wrap w/ side
Division Burger

Appetizer/Starter

Boudin Eggrolls (3)

$9.00

A New Orleans tradition of Cajun pork sausage & rice, stuffed with pepperjack cheese, deep fried & drizzled with remoulade sauce. Shareable!

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand dipped pickle slices, fried to perfection. Served with Spitale's house garlic ranch dressing

Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with Spitale's house garlic ranch dressing

Debris Fries

$11.00

Fries piled high with roast debris, cheddar cheese and brown gravy. Serves the whole table!

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Cheesy and delicious. Served with Spitale's homemade red gravy

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Please ask your server for the soup of the day!

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Burgers

Division Burger

$13.00

8 oz burger dressed with cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

Patty Melt

$13.00

Our 8 oz burger topped with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled Texas toast. Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

Kids Meals

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$8.00

Kids Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Salads

Chicken Salad Plate

$15.00

Our house made chicken salad on a bed of spring mix with tomatoes and cucumbers

Chef Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, turkey, ham, tomato, egg, cucumber and croutons. Topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese

House Salad

$12.50

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, egg and croutons

Caesar Salad

$11.50

Traditional Caesar romaine lettuce with croutons and parmesan cheese

Side Salad

$7.00

Spring mix with tomato, cucumber and parmesan cheese

Sandwich Combos

Muffaletta Combo

$12.50

Ham, genoa salami, provolone cheese & homemade olive salad

Dirty Turkey Combo

$13.00

Grilled turkey with caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese & brown gravy

Philly Steak & Cheese Combo

$12.50

Grilled Philly steak & onions with mozzarella cheese

Oyster BLT Combo

$15.00

Fried Oysters, bacon and ailoi

Chicken Parmesesan Combo

$12.50

Fried chicken, mozzarella cheese & Spitale's homemade red gravy

Roast Beef Combo

$12.50

Home cooked roast beef in brown gravy, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

Hot Sausage Combo

$12.50

Patton's hot sausage patties

Meatball Combo

$12.50

Homemade meatballs with Spitale's homemade red gravy

Pastrami Combo

$12.50

Fried Shrimp Combo

$12.50

Grilled Shrimp Combo

$12.50

Fried Oyster Combo

$13.50

Fresh Gulf Oysters, battered and fried

Fried Fish Combo

$12.50

Ham & Cheese Combo

$12.50

Turkey, Pastrami & Swiss Combo

$13.00

Ham, Roast & Swiss Combo

$12.50

Turkey Combo

$13.00

Turkey, Pastrami & Cheese Combo

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.50

Chicken Salad Combo

$12.50

Veal Parmesan Combo

$12.50

Sandwiches

Muffaletta

$16.00+

Ham, genoa salami, provolone cheese & homemade olive salad

Dirty Turkey

$14.50+

Grilled turkey with caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese & brown gravy. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

Philly Steak & Cheese

$13.00+

Grilled Philly steak & onions, mozzarella cheese. Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

Oyster BLT

$20.00+

Fried Oysters, bacon and ailoi

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00+

Fried chicken, mozzarella cheese & Spitale's homemade red gravy. Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

Roast Beef

$14.00+

Home cooked roast beef in brown gravy. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

Hot Sausage

$13.00+

Patton's hot sausage patties. Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

Meatball

$14.00+

Homemade meatballs with Spitale's homemade red gravy. Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

Pastrami

$13.00+

Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

Fried Shrimp

$14.00+

Large Gulf Shrimp, fried to perfection! Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo

Grilled Shrimp

$14.50+

Fried Oyster

$17.00+

Fresh Gulf Oysters, battered and fried

Fried Fish

$14.00+

C.S. Club w/ side

$14.00

Homemade chicken salad served on three slices of Texas toast dressed with lettuce and tomato

Traditional Club w/ side

$14.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

BLT w/ side

$13.00

Served on toast only

Turkey, Pastrami & Swiss

$14.50+

Ham, Roast & Swiss

$14.00+

Ham & Cheese

$14.00+

Turkey & Cheese

$14.00+

Pastrami Ham & Cheese

$14.00+

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00+

Chicken Salad

$14.00+

Veal Parmesan

$14.00+

Seafood Baskets

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Fried Gulf Shrimp battered and fried. Served with bread, fries and hushpuppies. Sub sweet fries for $1

Fried Fish Basket

$17.00

Fried Fish battered and fried. Served with bread, fries and hushpuppies. Sub sweet fries for $1

Fried Oyster Basket

$20.00

Fried Gulf Oysters battered and fried. Served with bread, fries and hushpuppies. Sub sweet fries for $1

Combo Basket (Choose 2)

$18.00

Choose your two favorites! Served with bread, fries and hushpuppies. Sub Sweet fries for $1

Seafood Basket Sampler

$23.00

Sample all three! served with bread, fries and hushpuppies. Sub Sweet fries for $1

Specials

Lasagna (Served Daily!)

$13.25

Made in-house with seasoned ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella & Spitale's homemade red gravy. Served with side salad and bread

Red Beans & Rice with Sausage **(Monday's only)**

$13.25

Served with your choice of hot sausage or smoked sausage. Served with side salad and bread

Hamburger Steak w/ Caramelized Onions

$13.25

Served with homemade mac and cheese, side salad and bread

Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti

$13.25

Veal Parmesan & Spaghetti

$13.25

Eggplant Parmesan & Spaghetti

$13.25

Served with side salad and bread

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.25

Homemade meatballs with Spitale's Red Gravy

Wraps

All wraps come with your choice of fries, chips or side salad!

Southwest Wrap w/ side

$14.00

Grilled chicken tossed in southwest spices, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, Spitale's garlic ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla

CB & R Wrap w/ side

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, Spitale's garlic ranch, pepperjack cheese, bacon, dressed with lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap w/ side

Chicken Caesar Wrap w/ side

$14.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, wrapped with traditional caesar dressing in flour tortilla

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Chips

$2.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Homemade and delicious!

Steamed Veggies

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Homemade Bread Pudding

$5.00

Homemade bread pudding and whiskey sauce! Whiskey sauce comes on the side!

Soup Du Jour

$4.50+

Spitale’s Garlic Ranch

2 oz cup

$0.75

3.5 oz Cup

$1.00

1/2 Pint

$4.50

Pint

$8.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Barques Rootbeer Bottle

$2.75

Bottle Drink

$2.10

Bottle Water

$2.79

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.75

Unsweet Tea Bottle

$2.75

Champagne

BTL Wycliff Champagne

$20.00

Rose

BTL 7 Moons Rose

$22.00

BTL Kim Crawford Rose

$30.00

BTL Villa Pozzi Moscato

$25.00

White

BTL Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Kung Gu Girl Riesling

$26.00

BTL Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Red

BTL Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

BTL Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

BTL Velvet Devil Merlot

$26.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Mondavi Pinot Noir

$25.00

BTL Dreaming Tree Red Blend

$22.00

Sandwich Trays *24 Hour Notice*

Standard Sandwich Tray

$65.00+

Small Tray - Feeds 8 (16 halves) Medium Tray - Feeds 16 (32 halves) Large Tray - Feeds 24 (48 halves) Assorted premium meats, dressed with lettuce and tomatoes on multigrain wheat and white breads. Cut in halves, with mayo and mustard on the side, chips and pickles.

Premium Sandwich Tray

$75.00+

Small Tray - Feeds 8 (16 halves) Medium Tray - Feeds 16 (32 halves) Large Tray - Feeds 24 (48 halves) Assorted premium meats and our family-recipe chicken salad, dressed with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on our deluxe breads, buns and wraps. Cut in halves, with mayo and mustard on the side, chips, and pickles

Bitesize Poboys

$65.00+

Small Tray (serves 8) $65 Large Tray (serves 12) $93 Party Box (serves 34) $263.50 Assorted Meats, turkey, ham and roast beef. Dressed lettuce, mayo and tomato. Comes with chips and pickle spears. Perfect for all parties!

Finger Sandwiches

$20.00+

Assorted meats, turkey, ham, roast beef. Chicken salad and wheat bread available upon request!

Mini Muffalettas

$41.00+

Bitesize version of our famous Muffalettas! You can't only eat one!

Standard Wrap Tray

$65.00+

Small Tray - Feeds 8 (16 halves) Medium Tray - Feeds 16 (32 halves) Large Tray - Feeds 24 (48 halves) Assorted meats, turkey, ham and roast beef on a white wrap cut in half. Dressed with lettuce and tomato. Mayo and mustard on the side! Served with chips and pickle spears!

Premium Wrap Tray

$75.00+

Small Tray - Feeds 8 (16 halves) Medium Tray - Feeds 16 (32 halves) Large Tray - Feeds 24 (48 halves) Assorted meats, turkey, ham, roast beef and our homemade chicken salad on a white wrap cut in half. Dressed lettuce, tomato and assorted cheeses (Pepper jack, Swiss, American and Provolone. Mayo and mustard on the side! Served with chips and pickle spears!

Entrees *24 Hour Notice*

Pan sizes (unless otherwise specified); Small - feeds 10, Medium - 20, Large - feeds 30

Lasagna

$75.00+

Homemade with ricotta, mozzarella, ground meat, parmesan cheese and homemade red gravy!

Vegetable Lasagna

$90.00+

Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti

$70.00+

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$70.00+

Shrimp Pasta

$85.00+

Chicken Pasta

$80.00+

Jambalaya

$50.00+

Small - Feeds 15 Medium - Feeds 30 Large - Feeds 45

Pot Roast w/ Macaroni & Cheese

$120.00+

Small - Feeds 15 Medium - Feeds 25 Large - Feeds 35

Pot Roast w/ Mash Potatoes

$120.00+

Small - Feeds 15 Medium - Feeds 25 Large - Feeds 35

Baked Chicken Quarters

$24.00+

Party Trays *24 Hour Notice*

Chicken Salad Croissants

$43.00+

Home made chicken salad served on buttery mini croissants

Fresh Vegetable Tray

$37.00+

Fresh carrots, broccoli, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, cauliflower and Spitale's Garlic Ranch

Fresh Fruit Tray

$43.00+

Pineapple, strawberries, grapes and melons

Cheese Tray

$45.00+

Fruit & Cheese Tray

$50.00+

Chicken Tenders

$33.00+

Mini Meatballs

$33.00+

Artichoke Balls (50)

$43.00+

Deviled Eggs

$22.00+

Desserts

1 Dozen Cookies (Chocolate Chip)

$15.00

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$45.00

Homemade with velveeta! Feeds 15!

Green Beens

$30.00

Feeds 15!

Garden Salad

$60.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3309 Division Street, Metairie, LA 70002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

