Spitale's Deli
3309 Division Street
Metairie, LA 70002
Popular Items
Appetizer/Starter
Boudin Eggrolls (3)
A New Orleans tradition of Cajun pork sausage & rice, stuffed with pepperjack cheese, deep fried & drizzled with remoulade sauce. Shareable!
Fried Pickles
Hand dipped pickle slices, fried to perfection. Served with Spitale's house garlic ranch dressing
Onion Rings
Served with Spitale's house garlic ranch dressing
Debris Fries
Fries piled high with roast debris, cheddar cheese and brown gravy. Serves the whole table!
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheesy and delicious. Served with Spitale's homemade red gravy
Soup Du Jour
Please ask your server for the soup of the day!
Cheese Fries
Burgers
Salads
Chicken Salad Plate
Our house made chicken salad on a bed of spring mix with tomatoes and cucumbers
Chef Salad
Spring mix, turkey, ham, tomato, egg, cucumber and croutons. Topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese
House Salad
Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, egg and croutons
Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar romaine lettuce with croutons and parmesan cheese
Side Salad
Spring mix with tomato, cucumber and parmesan cheese
Sandwich Combos
Muffaletta Combo
Ham, genoa salami, provolone cheese & homemade olive salad
Dirty Turkey Combo
Grilled turkey with caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese & brown gravy
Philly Steak & Cheese Combo
Grilled Philly steak & onions with mozzarella cheese
Oyster BLT Combo
Fried Oysters, bacon and ailoi
Chicken Parmesesan Combo
Fried chicken, mozzarella cheese & Spitale's homemade red gravy
Roast Beef Combo
Home cooked roast beef in brown gravy, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
Hot Sausage Combo
Patton's hot sausage patties
Meatball Combo
Homemade meatballs with Spitale's homemade red gravy
Pastrami Combo
Fried Shrimp Combo
Grilled Shrimp Combo
Fried Oyster Combo
Fresh Gulf Oysters, battered and fried
Fried Fish Combo
Ham & Cheese Combo
Turkey, Pastrami & Swiss Combo
Ham, Roast & Swiss Combo
Turkey Combo
Turkey, Pastrami & Cheese Combo
Chicken Sandwich Combo
Chicken Salad Combo
Veal Parmesan Combo
Sandwiches
Muffaletta
Ham, genoa salami, provolone cheese & homemade olive salad
Dirty Turkey
Grilled turkey with caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese & brown gravy. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
Philly Steak & Cheese
Grilled Philly steak & onions, mozzarella cheese. Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
Oyster BLT
Fried Oysters, bacon and ailoi
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken, mozzarella cheese & Spitale's homemade red gravy. Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
Roast Beef
Home cooked roast beef in brown gravy. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
Hot Sausage
Patton's hot sausage patties. Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
Meatball
Homemade meatballs with Spitale's homemade red gravy. Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
Pastrami
Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
Fried Shrimp
Large Gulf Shrimp, fried to perfection! Dressed lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
Grilled Shrimp
Fried Oyster
Fresh Gulf Oysters, battered and fried
Fried Fish
C.S. Club w/ side
Homemade chicken salad served on three slices of Texas toast dressed with lettuce and tomato
Traditional Club w/ side
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
BLT w/ side
Served on toast only
Turkey, Pastrami & Swiss
Ham, Roast & Swiss
Ham & Cheese
Turkey & Cheese
Pastrami Ham & Cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Salad
Veal Parmesan
Seafood Baskets
Fried Shrimp Basket
Fried Gulf Shrimp battered and fried. Served with bread, fries and hushpuppies. Sub sweet fries for $1
Fried Fish Basket
Fried Fish battered and fried. Served with bread, fries and hushpuppies. Sub sweet fries for $1
Fried Oyster Basket
Fried Gulf Oysters battered and fried. Served with bread, fries and hushpuppies. Sub sweet fries for $1
Combo Basket (Choose 2)
Choose your two favorites! Served with bread, fries and hushpuppies. Sub Sweet fries for $1
Seafood Basket Sampler
Sample all three! served with bread, fries and hushpuppies. Sub Sweet fries for $1
Specials
Lasagna (Served Daily!)
Made in-house with seasoned ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella & Spitale's homemade red gravy. Served with side salad and bread
Red Beans & Rice with Sausage **(Monday's only)**
Served with your choice of hot sausage or smoked sausage. Served with side salad and bread
Hamburger Steak w/ Caramelized Onions
Served with homemade mac and cheese, side salad and bread
Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti
Veal Parmesan & Spaghetti
Eggplant Parmesan & Spaghetti
Served with side salad and bread
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs with Spitale's Red Gravy
Wraps
Southwest Wrap w/ side
Grilled chicken tossed in southwest spices, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, Spitale's garlic ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla
CB & R Wrap w/ side
Grilled chicken breast, Spitale's garlic ranch, pepperjack cheese, bacon, dressed with lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap w/ side
Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, wrapped with traditional caesar dressing in flour tortilla
Sides
Spitale’s Garlic Ranch
Sandwich Trays *24 Hour Notice*
Standard Sandwich Tray
Small Tray - Feeds 8 (16 halves) Medium Tray - Feeds 16 (32 halves) Large Tray - Feeds 24 (48 halves) Assorted premium meats, dressed with lettuce and tomatoes on multigrain wheat and white breads. Cut in halves, with mayo and mustard on the side, chips and pickles.
Premium Sandwich Tray
Small Tray - Feeds 8 (16 halves) Medium Tray - Feeds 16 (32 halves) Large Tray - Feeds 24 (48 halves) Assorted premium meats and our family-recipe chicken salad, dressed with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on our deluxe breads, buns and wraps. Cut in halves, with mayo and mustard on the side, chips, and pickles
Bitesize Poboys
Small Tray (serves 8) $65 Large Tray (serves 12) $93 Party Box (serves 34) $263.50 Assorted Meats, turkey, ham and roast beef. Dressed lettuce, mayo and tomato. Comes with chips and pickle spears. Perfect for all parties!
Finger Sandwiches
Assorted meats, turkey, ham, roast beef. Chicken salad and wheat bread available upon request!
Mini Muffalettas
Bitesize version of our famous Muffalettas! You can't only eat one!
Standard Wrap Tray
Small Tray - Feeds 8 (16 halves) Medium Tray - Feeds 16 (32 halves) Large Tray - Feeds 24 (48 halves) Assorted meats, turkey, ham and roast beef on a white wrap cut in half. Dressed with lettuce and tomato. Mayo and mustard on the side! Served with chips and pickle spears!
Premium Wrap Tray
Small Tray - Feeds 8 (16 halves) Medium Tray - Feeds 16 (32 halves) Large Tray - Feeds 24 (48 halves) Assorted meats, turkey, ham, roast beef and our homemade chicken salad on a white wrap cut in half. Dressed lettuce, tomato and assorted cheeses (Pepper jack, Swiss, American and Provolone. Mayo and mustard on the side! Served with chips and pickle spears!
Entrees *24 Hour Notice*
Lasagna
Homemade with ricotta, mozzarella, ground meat, parmesan cheese and homemade red gravy!
Vegetable Lasagna
Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Shrimp Pasta
Chicken Pasta
Jambalaya
Small - Feeds 15 Medium - Feeds 30 Large - Feeds 45
Pot Roast w/ Macaroni & Cheese
Small - Feeds 15 Medium - Feeds 25 Large - Feeds 35
Pot Roast w/ Mash Potatoes
Small - Feeds 15 Medium - Feeds 25 Large - Feeds 35
Baked Chicken Quarters
Party Trays *24 Hour Notice*
Chicken Salad Croissants
Home made chicken salad served on buttery mini croissants
Fresh Vegetable Tray
Fresh carrots, broccoli, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, cauliflower and Spitale's Garlic Ranch
Fresh Fruit Tray
Pineapple, strawberries, grapes and melons
Cheese Tray
Fruit & Cheese Tray
Chicken Tenders
Mini Meatballs
Artichoke Balls (50)
Deviled Eggs
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3309 Division Street, Metairie, LA 70002