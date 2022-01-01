Spitfire Smokehouse BBQ + TAPS
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Spitfire Smokehouse specializes in pit-fired deliciousness ~ Prime Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs, Pork Belly, Sausage & More. We serve only the best Q prepared on the smoker daily. Locals are raving about the new Moab BUZZ – Spitfire Smokehouse. We love Moab and guarantee you will love our Q!
Location
2 South 100 West, Moab, UT 84532
