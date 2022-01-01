  • Home
Spitfire Smokehouse BBQ + TAPS

2 South 100 West

Moab, UT 84532

Popular Items

2 Meat Platter
1 Meat Platter
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

Salads

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Romain, Blu Cheese, Blu Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Tomatos

House Salad

$10.00

Romain, Carrots, Tomatos, Cucumbers, Watermellon Radish, Croutons

Munchies

Wings

$16.00

One Pound, Choice of Sauce

Pimento Cheese Plate

$12.00

House Made Pimento Cheese, Green Tomato Jam, Soda Crackers, Carrots and Celery

Hush Puppies

$8.00

House made Hush Puppies served with Honey Butter

Loaded Beer Battered Fries

$10.00

Beer Battered Fries topped with Cheese Sauce, Bacon and Scallions

Tacos

Taco of the Day

$15.00Out of stock

Three Street Style BBQ Tacos topped with Jalapenos, Cotija Cheese and Pickled Onions.

Taco Plate

$15.00

Three Street Style BBQ Tacos loaded with Pork, Chicken or Andouille Sausage topped with Jalapenos, Cotija Cheese and Pickled Onions.

Platters

1 Meat Platter

$15.00

Choice of 1 Meat with 2 Sides and 2 Hushpuppies

2 Meat Platter

$20.00

Choice of 2 Meats with 2 Sides and 2 Hushpuppies

3 Meat Platter

$25.00

Choice of 3 Meats with 2 Sides and 2 Hushpuppies

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$19.00

With 2 Sides and 2 Hushpuppies

Full Rack of Ribs

$36.00

With 2 Sides and 2 Hushpuppies

Sandwiches

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of 1 Side

Texas Style Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Choice of 1 Side

Andouille Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of 1 Side

Vegan Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of 1 Side

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of 1 Side

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Choice of 1 Side

Tri Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Bowls

Mac and Cheese Bowl

$14.00

House made Mac and Cheese topped with Pork, Bacon, Jalapenos and Scallions

BBQ Bowl

$14.00

Pit smoked beans, Cole Slaw and Grits topped with your choice of Meat.

Veggie Q Bowl

$14.00

Plant based sausage, Grits and Cole Slaw

Kids Menu

Kids Meal 1 Meat

$7.00

Choice of 1 Side

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids Drink

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Fountain Drink

Craft Rootbeer

$5.00

Localy made Draft Rootbeer

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Mousse Chocolate

$4.00

Strawberries

$5.00Out of stock

House Made Sides

Small Sides

Your Choice

Large Sides

Your Choice

Pints (16 oz)

Your Choice

Quart (32 oz)

Your Choice

From The Pit Bulk

Carolina Style Pulled Pork

$4.50+

Texas Style Brisket

$6.25+

Andouille Sausage

$4.75+

Vegan Sausage

$5.00+

Pulled Chicken

$4.75+

Tri-Tip

$6.25+

Smoked Wings per Pound

$15.00

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$17.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$34.00

Extras

Extras

House Made Sauces

House Made Sauces 8 oz Bottle

$8.00

Your Choice

Specials

Special Tuesday

$6.00Out of stock

Lunch Special 11:30-3pm

$10.00

Superbowl Platter

$18.00

Thursday Special Pork

$3.00

Thursday Special Chicken

$3.00

Thursday Special Brisket

$4.00

Hamburger Special

$10.00

Brisket Philly Special

$10.00

Dollars

$1.00

Shirts

#1

$22.00

#2

$28.00

#3

$22.00

#4

$22.00

#5

$22.00

#6

$22.00

#7

$22.00

#8

$28.00

#9

$28.00

Hoodies

#10

$65.00

Hats

#11

$28.00

#12

$28.00

#13

$28.00

#14

$28.00

Cowboy Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Spitfire Smokehouse specializes in pit-fired deliciousness ~ Prime Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs, Pork Belly, Sausage & More. We serve only the best Q prepared on the smoker daily. Locals are raving about the new Moab BUZZ – Spitfire Smokehouse. We love Moab and guarantee you will love our Q!

Website

Location

2 South 100 West, Moab, UT 84532

Directions

