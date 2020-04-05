Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spitfire Hot Chicken 4232 Hwy 6 N

4232 Hwy 6 N

Houston, TX 77084

Popular Items

Da-Bomb Fries with Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches(2)
Jumbo Tenders (2)


Hot Chicken

Chicken Sandwich(1)

Chicken Sandwich(1)

$7.99
Chicken Sandwiches(2)

Chicken Sandwiches(2)

$12.99
Sandwich(1) & Tender(1)

Sandwich(1) & Tender(1)

$10.99
Jumbo Tenders (2)

Jumbo Tenders (2)

$9.99
Jumbo Tenders (3)

Jumbo Tenders (3)

$12.99
Chicken Wings (6)

Chicken Wings (6)

$12.99
Jumbo Leg Quarter

Jumbo Leg Quarter

$9.99
Chicken Tacos (2)

Chicken Tacos (2)

$9.99
Chicken Tacos (3)

Chicken Tacos (3)

$12.99

Chicken & Waffle

Tenders(3) & Waffle

Tenders(3) & Waffle

$10.99
Wings(6) & Waffle

Wings(6) & Waffle

$11.45
Jumbo Leg Quarter & Waffle

Jumbo Leg Quarter & Waffle

$9.99
Tenders(2) & Waffle

Tenders(2) & Waffle

$8.99

Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.49

Fried Chicken Tenders, Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken & Kale Salad

Chicken & Kale Salad

$10.49

Grilled chicken Tenders, Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Dried Cherries, Parmesan Cheese.

Specials

Fire Fried Rice with Tenders

Fire Fried Rice with Tenders

$8.99
Da-Bomb Fries with Chicken

Da-Bomb Fries with Chicken

$11.95

Chicken Tenders, Cheese Sauce, Poblano Mac & Cheese, Kale Slaw, Pickle, Special Sauces.

Fried Pickled Jalapeños

Fried Pickled Jalapeños

$3.95
Family Pack

Family Pack

$39.95

Variety Pack (2 Jumbo Leg Quarter, 2 Tenders, 2 Sliders), 4 Waffles, 2 Large Sides, 4 Spitfire Sauces.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.49

Fire Fried Rice

$3.49
Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$3.49
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.49
House Salad

House Salad

$3.49
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49
Cheese French Fries

Cheese French Fries

$4.99
Upgraded French Fries

Upgraded French Fries

$6.00

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Large Fire Fried Rice

$5.49

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.75

Bottled Drinks

A La Carte

Single Sandwich

Single Sandwich

$5.95

Single Taco

$5.00
Chicken Wings (6)

Chicken Wings (6)

$10.95
Chicken Wings (10)

Chicken Wings (10)

$16.95
Single Jumbo Leg Quarter

Single Jumbo Leg Quarter

$5.95

Quarter Bird

Single Tender

Single Tender

$3.99

Waffle

$3.95
SF Sauce

SF Sauce

$0.60
Ranch

Ranch

$0.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

4232 Hwy 6 N, Houston, TX 77084

Directions

