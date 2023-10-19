SPITFIRE MENU

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito
Al Pastor Burrito
$13.95

spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, flour tortilla

Carne Asada Street Burrito
Carne Asada Street Burrito
$14.45

asada marinated grilled angus steak, salsa roja, cotija, guacamole, onions, cilantro, flour tortilla

Carnitas Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
$12.95

roasted pork carnitas, cilantro tajin crema, onion, cilantro, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, chicharrones dust, flour tortilla

Korean BBQ Pork Belly Burrito
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Burrito
$13.95

spit roasted kalbi pork belly, sriracha aioli, korean bbq sauce, asian pickle slaw, honey sesame sticks, flour tortilla

Peri Peri Chicken Burrito
Peri Peri Chicken Burrito
$13.95

grilled marinated chicken, nando's peri peri sauce, ranch dressing, cilantro, pickled red onions, flour tortilla

Pollo Asado Burrito
Pollo Asado Burrito
$12.95

achiote marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps, flour tortilla

Porto-Besto Veggie Burrito You've Ever Had
Porto-Besto Veggie Burrito You've Ever Had
$16.00

marinated portobello mushroom cap, pickled red onions, fresno chiles, avocado salsa, truffled hot slaw, crispy tots, corn tortilla

Steak N' Cheesy Chipotle Burrito
Steak N' Cheesy Chipotle Burrito
$14.45

asada marinated grilled angus steak, melted queso, chipotle sour cream, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, cilantro, pickled red onions, crispy tots, flour tortilla

Tacos

Carne Asada Street Taco
Carne Asada Street Taco
$5.25

asada marinated grilled angus steak, salsa roja, cotija, guacamole, onions, cilantro, corn tortilla

Pollo Asado Taco
Pollo Asado Taco
$4.75

achiote marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps, corn tortilla

Al Pastor Taco
Al Pastor Taco
$4.95

spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, corn tortilla

Carnitas Taco
Carnitas Taco
$4.75

roasted pork carnitas, cilantro tajin crema, onion, cilantro, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, chicharrones dust, flour tortilla

Korean BBQ Pork Belly Taco
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Taco
$4.75

spit roasted kalbi pork belly, sriracha aioli, korean bbq sauce, asian pickle slaw, honey sesame sticks, flour tortilla

Steak N' Cheesy Chipotle Taco
Steak N' Cheesy Chipotle Taco
$5.25

asada marinated grilled angus steak, chipotle sour cream, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, cilantro, pickled red onions, queso

Peri Peri Chicken Taco
Peri Peri Chicken Taco
$4.95

grilled marinated chicken, peri peri sauce, ranch dressing, cilantro, pickled red onions, flour tortilla

Porto-Besto Taco You've Ever Had
Porto-Besto Taco You've Ever Had
$6.00

marinated portobello mushroom cap, pickled red onions, fresno chiles, avocado salsa, truffled hot slaw, corn tortilla

Burrito Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl
Carne Asada Bowl
$14.45

turmeric brown rice, black beans, asada marinated steak, guacamole, cotija, onions, cilantro, salsa roja

Pollo Asado Bowl
Pollo Asado Bowl
$12.95

turmeric brown rice, black beans, pollo asada marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps

Carnitas Bowl
Carnitas Bowl
$12.95

turmeric brown rice, black beans, roasted pork carnitas, cilantro tajin crema, mezclajete smoked hot sauce, onion, cilantro, chicharrones dust

Al Pastor Bowl
Al Pastor Bowl
$13.95

turmeric brown rice, black beans, spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa

Peri Peri Chicken Bowl
Peri Peri Chicken Bowl
$13.95

turmeric brown rice, black beans, grilled marinated chicken, peri peri sauce, ranch dressing, cilantro, pickled red onions

Korean BBQ Pork Belly Bowl
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Bowl
$13.95

turmeric brown rice, black beans, spit roasted kalbi pork belly, sriracha aioli, korean bbq sauce, asian pickle slaw, honey sesame sticks, flour tortilla

Steak n' Chessy Chipotle Bowl
Steak n' Chessy Chipotle Bowl
$14.45

turmeric brown rice, black beans, asada marinated grilled angus steak, melted queso, chipotle sour cream, mezclajete smoked hot sauce, cilantro, pickled red onions, flour tortilla

Porto Besto Veggie Bowl
Porto Besto Veggie Bowl
$15.95

turmeric brown rice, black beans, marinated portobello mushroom cap, pickled red onions, fresno chiles, avocado salsa, truffled hot slaw, corn tortilla

Sides

TOT-chos
TOT-chos
$7.00

crispy tater tot nachos, poblano & hatch chili queso, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, tajin crema

NA-chos
NA-chos
$7.00

fresh fried tortilla chips tossed in tajin, poblano hatch chili queso, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, pickled red onions, cilantro, tajin crema

Crunch Quesadilla
Crunch Quesadilla
$7.00

14” flour tortilla, melty cheese, fresh tajin tortilla chips with side of guacamole and chipotle sour cream

House Fried Chicharrones
House Fried Chicharrones
$4.00

fried in house and tossed in lemon juice and tajin

Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa
$3.00

Fresh tortilla chips doused in tajin and house made salsa roja

Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Guacamole
$4.00

Fresh tortilla chips tossed in tajin and guacamole

Chips + Poblano & Hatch Chile Queso
Chips + Poblano & Hatch Chile Queso
$6.00

chips tossed in tajin, + poblano & hatch chile queso

Tater Tots
Tater Tots
$2.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Quesadilla
Kid's Quesadilla
$6.00
2 Plain Chicken Tacos
2 Plain Chicken Tacos
$6.00

Flour tortillas

Bottled Drinks

Jarritos Mandarine
Jarritos Mandarine
$4.00
Jarritos Tamarind
Jarritos Tamarind
$4.00
Proud Source Alkaline Bottled Water
Proud Source Alkaline Bottled Water
$3.50
Topo Chico Bottle
Topo Chico Bottle
$3.50

CHECKERED CHURROS

Chuffles (Churro + Waffles)

Classic Chuffle
Classic Chuffle
$4.95

Waffle’d Churro Tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar

Pink Box Donut
Pink Box Donut
$6.95

Buttercream Frosting, Fruity Pebbles

Double Stuff
Double Stuff
$6.95

Chocolate Glaze, Oreo Cookies, Double Stuff Cream

Nutella Banana
Nutella Banana
$6.95

Banana Frosting, Nutella, Banana Crunch and Nilla Wafers

Ube Wan Coconutti
Ube Wan Coconutti
$6.95

Ube Frosting with Toasted Coconut

Afters Ice Cream

Cookie Monster
Cookie Monster
$6.00

1/2 Pint After's Ice Cream

Cookie Butter
Cookie Butter
$6.00

1/2 Pint After's Ice Cream

Strawberry Cookie Crunch
Strawberry Cookie Crunch
$6.00

1/2 Pint After's Ice Cream

Salty Oreo
Salty Oreo
$6.00

1/2 Pint After's Ice Cream

Ube Brownie
Ube Brownie
$6.00

1/2 Pint After's Ice Cream

Chuffles Party Packs

Small Box of Chuffles
Small Box of Chuffles
$40.00

Box of 6 Waffle'd Churros of Your Choice

Medium Box of Chuffles
Medium Box of Chuffles
$100.00

Box of 15 Waffle'd Churros of Your Choice

Large Box of Chuffles
Large Box of Chuffles
$160.00

Box of 25 Waffle'd Churros of Your Choice

SPITFIRE CATERING

Taco Bar

Small Taco Bar - 8-10 People
Small Taco Bar - 8-10 People
$145.00

Taco bar comes with all the tortillas, protein, and toppings you need to build your tacos. Utensils and napkins are included. Choose one taco style per taco bar pack. Includes turmeric brown rice and black beans.

Medium Taco Bar - 20-25 People
Medium Taco Bar - 20-25 People
$345.00

Taco bar comes with all the tortillas, protein, and toppings you need to build your tacos. Utensils and napkins are included. Choose two taco styles per taco bar pack. Includes turmeric brown rice and black beans.

Large Taco Bar - 40-50 People
Large Taco Bar - 40-50 People
$650.00

Taco bar comes with all the tortillas, protein, and toppings you need to build your tacos. Utensils and napkins are included. Choose 3 taco style per taco bar pack. Includes turmeric brown rice and black beans.

Burrito Boxes

Your choice of individual burritos, turmeric brown rice, black beans, chips and salsa.
Small Burrito Box
Small Burrito Box
$85.00

Best for 5-7 people: 5 full size burritos with the option to cut-in-half and wrapped individually. Includes fresh chips and salsas.

Medium Burrito Box
Medium Burrito Box
$225.00

Best for 13-17 people: 13 full size burritos with the option to cut-in-half and wrapped individually. Includes fresh chips and salsas.

Large Burrito Box
Large Burrito Box
$395.00

Best for 25-30 people: 25 full size burritos with the option to cut-in-half and wrapped individually. Includes fresh chips and salsas.

Sides

Chicharrones
$40.00+
Chips & Salsa
$20.00+
Chips & Guacamole
$40.00+
Chips + Poblano & Hatch Chili Queso
$60.00+