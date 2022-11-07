Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Spitfire "North of the Border"

1,079 Reviews

$$

4150 Regents Park Row #170

La Jolla, CA 92037

Popular Items

Bacon Bird
Savory Sausage
Earlybird Carne Asada

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.95

spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, flour tortilla

Aloha 808 Burrito

Aloha 808 Burrito

$16.00

ahi tuna poke in crunchy garlic sauce, cabbage slaw, sriracha aioli, crispy wasabi peas, flour tortilla

Carne Asada Street Burrito

Carne Asada Street Burrito

$14.45

asada marinated grilled angus steak, salsa roja, cotija, guacamole, onions, cilantro, flour tortilla

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$12.95

roasted pork carnitas, cilantro tajin crema, onion, cilantro, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, chicharrones dust, flour tortilla

Dixie Crispy Chicken Burrito

Dixie Crispy Chicken Burrito

$13.95

buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle honey mustard, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickle slaw, flour tortilla

Jermell's Jerk Chicken Burrito

Jermell's Jerk Chicken Burrito

$13.95

spit roasted jerk seasoned chicken, grilled pineapple salsa, pickled fresno chiles, jamaican pickapeppa cole slaw, flour tortilla

Korean BBQ Pork Belly Burrito

Korean BBQ Pork Belly Burrito

$13.95

spit roasted kalbi pork belly, sriracha aioli, korean bbq sauce, kimchi slaw, honey sesame sticks, flour tortilla

Peri Peri Chicken Burrito

Peri Peri Chicken Burrito

$13.95

grilled marinated chicken, nando's peri peri sauce, ranch dressing, cilantro, pickled red onions, flour tortilla

Pollo Asado Burrito

Pollo Asado Burrito

$12.95

achiote marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps, flour tortilla

Porto-Besto Veggie Burrito You've Ever Had

Porto-Besto Veggie Burrito You've Ever Had

$16.00

marinated portobello mushroom cap, pickled red onions, fresno chiles, avocado salsa, truffled hot slaw, crispy tots, corn tortilla

Steak N' Cheesy Chipotle Burrito

Steak N' Cheesy Chipotle Burrito

$14.45

asada marinated grilled angus steak, melted queso, chipotle sour cream, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, cilantro, pickled red onions, crispy tots, flour tortilla

Black Truffle Asada Burrito

Black Truffle Asada Burrito

$14.95

asada marinated steak, guacamole, pickled red onions, tarragon spread, truffled hot sauce, flour tortilla

Tacos

Carne Asada Street Taco

Carne Asada Street Taco

$5.25

asada marinated grilled angus steak, salsa roja, cotija, guacamole, onions, cilantro, corn tortilla

Pollo Asado Taco

Pollo Asado Taco

$4.75

achiote marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps, corn tortilla

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$4.95

spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, corn tortilla

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.75

roasted pork carnitas, cilantro tajin crema, onion, cilantro, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, chicharrones dust, flour tortilla

Korean BBQ Pork Belly Taco

Korean BBQ Pork Belly Taco

$4.75

spit roasted kalbi pork belly, sriracha aioli, korean bbq sauce, kimchi slaw, honey sesame sticks, flour tortilla

Steak N' Cheesy Chipotle Taco

Steak N' Cheesy Chipotle Taco

$5.25

asada marinated grilled angus steak, chipotle sour cream, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, cilantro, pickled red onions, queso

Black Truffle Asada Taco

Black Truffle Asada Taco

$5.25

asada marinated steak, guacamole, pickled red onions, tarragon spread, truffled hot sauce, flour tortilla

Peri Peri Chicken Taco

Peri Peri Chicken Taco

$4.95

grilled marinated chicken, peri peri sauce, ranch dressing, cilantro, pickled red onions, flour tortilla

Jermell's Jerk Chicken Taco

Jermell's Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.95

spit roasted jerk seasoned chicken, grilled pineapple salsa, pickled fresno chiles, jamaican pickapeppa cole slaw, flour tortilla

Dixie Crispy Chicken Taco

Dixie Crispy Chicken Taco

$4.95

buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle honey mustard, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickle slaw, flour tortilla

Aloha 808 Taco

Aloha 808 Taco

$6.00

ahi tuna poke in crunchy garlic sauce, cabbage slaw, sriracha aioli, crispy wasabi peas, flour tortilla

Porto-Besto Taco You've Ever Had

Porto-Besto Taco You've Ever Had

$6.00

marinated portobello mushroom cap, pickled red onions, fresno chiles, avocado salsa, truffled hot slaw, corn tortilla

Taco Combination
$16.50

Taco Combination

$16.50

Burrito Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$14.95

turmeric brown rice, black beans, asada marinated steak, guacamole, cotija, onions, cilantro, salsa roja

Pollo Asado Bowl

Pollo Asado Bowl

$14.45

turmeric brown rice, black beans, pollo asada marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps

Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$14.45

turmeric brown rice, black beans, roasted pork carnitas, cilantro tajin crema, mezclajete smoked hot sauce, onion, cilantro, chicharrones dust

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$14.45

turmeric brown rice, black beans, spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa

Peri Peri Chicken Bowl

Peri Peri Chicken Bowl

$14.45

turmeric brown rice, black beans, grilled marinated chicken, peri peri sauce, ranch dressing, cilantro, pickled red onions

Jermell's Jerk Chicken Bowl

Jermell's Jerk Chicken Bowl

$14.45

turmeric brown rice, black beans, spit roasted jerk seasoned chicken, grilled pineapple salsa, pickled fresno chiles, jamaican pickapeppa cole slaw

Loaded Totchos - {tater tot nachos}

Al Pastor Totchos

Al Pastor Totchos

$12.45

crispy tots, melted queso, spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa

Carnitas Totchos

Carnitas Totchos

$12.45

crispy tots, melted queso, roasted pork carnitas, cilantro tahini crema, mezlajeté hot sauce, onion, cilantro, chicharrones dust

Carne Asada Totchos

Carne Asada Totchos

$13.25

crispy tots, creamy queso, angus carne asada steak, cotija, salsa roja, guacamole, cilantro, onion

Sides

Street Corn Named Desire

Street Corn Named Desire

$4.00

our elote: grilled corn, cotija cheese, chipotle crema, squeezed lime, cilantro, valentina's hot sauce

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$4.00

fried in house and tossed in lemon juice and tajin

Chips & Salsa Roja

Chips & Salsa Roja

$3.00

Fresh tortilla chips doused in tajin and house made salsa roja

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$4.00

Fresh tortilla chips doused in tajin and house made salsa roja and guacamole

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Quesadilla

$6.95

Turmeric Brown Rice

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.00
Miss Vickies Chips
$2.00

Miss Vickies Chips

$2.00

Lemon Cake

$3.50

Stubborn Soda

Draft Cola

$3.95

Draft Cola Sugar Free

$3.95

Citrus Hibiscus Orange

$3.95

Agave Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.95

Lemon Berry Acai

$3.95

Classic Root Beer

$3.95

Pineapple Cream Soda

$3.95

Black Cherry Tarragon

$3.95

Agua Frescas

Horchata

Horchata

$3.95
Hibiscus Jamaica
$3.95

Hibiscus Jamaica

$3.95
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.95
Limeade

Limeade

$3.95
Berry Patch

Berry Patch

$3.95

Bottled Drinks

Jarritos Mandarine
$4.00

Jarritos Mandarine

$4.00
Jarritos Tamarind
$4.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$4.00
Jarritos Grapefruit
$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00
Bubly Mineral Water - Cherry
$3.50

Bubly Mineral Water - Cherry

$3.50
Bubly Mineral Water - Lime
$3.50

Bubly Mineral Water - Lime

$3.50
Proud Source Alkaline Bottled Water
$3.50

Proud Source Alkaline Bottled Water

$3.50
Topo Chico Bottle
$3.50

Topo Chico Bottle

$3.50

BANG Energy Peach Mango

$4.50

BANG Blue Razz

$4.50

Chuffles (Churro + Waffles)

Classic Chuffle

Classic Chuffle

$4.95

Waffle’d Churro Tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar

Horchata Crema

Horchata Crema

$6.95

Horchata with Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Birthday Cake Funfetti

Birthday Cake Funfetti

$6.95

Funfetti Chuffle with Vanilla and Fruity Pebbles

Nutella Banana

Nutella Banana

$6.95

Nutella, Banana and Nilla Wafer Dusting

Ube Wan Coconutti

Ube Wan Coconutti

$6.96

Ube Cream with Toasted Coconut

Thicc Mint

Thicc Mint

$6.95

Chocolate Glaze, Mint and Crushed Andes Mints

Campfire S'mores

Campfire S'mores

$6.95

Chocolate Glaze, Toasted Marshmallow Fluff and Teddy Grahams

Pistache

Pistache

$6.95

Pistachio Cream with Crushed Candied Pistachios

Co-Co-Carma

Co-Co-Carma

$6.95

Dark Chocolate, Coconut Pudding, Toasted Coconut and a Caramel Drizzle

Chuffles Party Packs

Small Box of Chuffles

Small Box of Chuffles

$35.00

Box of 6 Waffle'd Churros of Your Choice

Medium Box of Chuffles

Medium Box of Chuffles

$90.00

Box of 15 Waffle'd Churros of Your Choice

Large Box of Chuffles

Large Box of Chuffles

$140.00

Box of 25 Waffle'd Churros of Your Choice

Taco Bar

Small Taco Bar - 8-10 People

Small Taco Bar - 8-10 People

$140.00

Taco bar comes with all the tortillas, protein, and toppings you need to build your tacos. Utensils and napkins are included. Choose one taco style per taco bar pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.

Medium Taco Bar - 20-25 People

Medium Taco Bar - 20-25 People

$325.00

Taco bar comes with all the tortillas, protein, and toppings you need to build your tacos. Utensils and napkins are included. Choose two taco styles per taco bar pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.

Large Taco Bar - 40-50 People

Large Taco Bar - 40-50 People

$600.00

Taco bar comes with all the tortillas, protein, and toppings you need to build your tacos. Utensils and napkins are included. Choose 3 taco style per taco bar pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.

Burrito Bowl Bar

Small Burrito Bowl Bar - 8-10 People

Small Burrito Bowl Bar - 8-10 People

$140.00

Burrito bowls for a crowd! Utensils and napkins are included. Choose one burrito style per pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.

Medium Burrito Bowl Bar - 20-25 People

Medium Burrito Bowl Bar - 20-25 People

$325.00

Burrito bowls for a crowd! Utensils and napkins are included. Choose up to two burrito styles per pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.

Large Burrito Bowl Bar - 40-50 People

Large Burrito Bowl Bar - 40-50 People

$600.00

Burrito bowls for a crowd! Utensils and napkins are included. Choose up to 3 burrito styles per pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.

Burrito Boxes

Your choice of individual burritos, turmeric brown rice, black beans, chips and salsa.
Small Burrito Box

Small Burrito Box

$80.00

Best for 5-7 people: 5 full size burritos with the option to cut-in-half and wrap individually with salsas, turmeric brown rice and black beans.

Medium Burrito Box

Medium Burrito Box

$210.00

Best for 13-17 people: 13 full size burritos with the option to cut-in-half and wrap individually with salsas, turmeric brown rice and black beans.

Large Burrito Box

Large Burrito Box

$375.00

Best for 25-30 people: 25 full size burritos with the option to cut-in-half and wrap individually with salsas, turmeric brown rice and black beans.

Sides

Street Corn

$40.00+

Chicharrones

$40.00+

10 Chuffles

$40.00

Chips & Salsa

$20.00+

Chips & Guacamole

$40.00+

Chips & Queso

$60.00+

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon Bird

Bacon Bird

$12.00

3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, american cheese with chopped bacon, salsa roja and guacamole

Savory Sausage

Savory Sausage

$12.00

3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, american cheese with breakfast sausage, chipotle sour cream and guacamole

Spiced Soyrizo

Spiced Soyrizo

$12.00

3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, american cheese with vegetarian soyrizo, chipotle sour cream and guacamole

Earlybird Carne Asada

Earlybird Carne Asada

$13.00

3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese with marinated carne asada, salsa roja, chipotle crema and guacamole

Firebird Burrito

Firebird Burrito

$14.00

3 over easy yolky eggs, tater tots, fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy crunchy garlic sauce, green onions, sriracha aioli, flour tortilla

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese with spiced shredded pork shoulder, cilantro, tajin crema and mezclajete smoked hot sauce

Eat Like a Bird

Eat Like a Bird

$11.00

3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese, black beans, turmeric brown rice, guacamole, cilantro, tomato, pickled red onions, salsa verde

Eggie n' Cheesy

Eggie n' Cheesy

$9.00

3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, american cheese, with chipotle crema and guacamole

Breakfast Bowls

Firebowl

Firebowl

$12.00

3 eggs, crispy tater tots, american cheese, choice of bacon, sausage or soyrizo, guacamole and chipotle sour cream

Morning Bird

Morning Bird

$11.00

3 eggs, turmeric brown rice, black beans, vegetarian soyrizo, guacamole, tomato, cilantro, pickled red onions, salsa verde

Fried Chicken n' Chuffles

Fried Chicken n' Chuffles

$14.00

canadian maple sugar tossed belgian waffle, 3 buttermilk fried chicken tenders, mike’s hot honey, real maple syrup and pickled fresno chiles

Breakfast Burrito Boxes

Small Breakfast Burrito Box

Small Breakfast Burrito Box

$65.00

10 cut-in-half breakfast burritos. Best for 5-7 people

Medium Breakfast Burrito Box

Medium Breakfast Burrito Box

$170.00

26 cut-in-half breakfast burritos. Best for 13 - 17 people

Large Breakfast Burrito Box

Large Breakfast Burrito Box

$320.00

50 cut-in-half breakfast burritos. Best for 25 - 30 people

OLO Open Items

Note

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Authentically Made Inauthentic Tacos

Website

Location

4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Spitfire Tacos image
Spitfire Tacos image
Spitfire Tacos image

