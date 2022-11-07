- Home
Spitfire "North of the Border"
1,079 Reviews
$$
4150 Regents Park Row #170
La Jolla, CA 92037
Popular Items
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, flour tortilla
Aloha 808 Burrito
ahi tuna poke in crunchy garlic sauce, cabbage slaw, sriracha aioli, crispy wasabi peas, flour tortilla
Carne Asada Street Burrito
asada marinated grilled angus steak, salsa roja, cotija, guacamole, onions, cilantro, flour tortilla
Carnitas Burrito
roasted pork carnitas, cilantro tajin crema, onion, cilantro, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, chicharrones dust, flour tortilla
Dixie Crispy Chicken Burrito
buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle honey mustard, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickle slaw, flour tortilla
Jermell's Jerk Chicken Burrito
spit roasted jerk seasoned chicken, grilled pineapple salsa, pickled fresno chiles, jamaican pickapeppa cole slaw, flour tortilla
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Burrito
spit roasted kalbi pork belly, sriracha aioli, korean bbq sauce, kimchi slaw, honey sesame sticks, flour tortilla
Peri Peri Chicken Burrito
grilled marinated chicken, nando's peri peri sauce, ranch dressing, cilantro, pickled red onions, flour tortilla
Pollo Asado Burrito
achiote marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps, flour tortilla
Porto-Besto Veggie Burrito You've Ever Had
marinated portobello mushroom cap, pickled red onions, fresno chiles, avocado salsa, truffled hot slaw, crispy tots, corn tortilla
Steak N' Cheesy Chipotle Burrito
asada marinated grilled angus steak, melted queso, chipotle sour cream, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, cilantro, pickled red onions, crispy tots, flour tortilla
Black Truffle Asada Burrito
asada marinated steak, guacamole, pickled red onions, tarragon spread, truffled hot sauce, flour tortilla
Tacos
Carne Asada Street Taco
asada marinated grilled angus steak, salsa roja, cotija, guacamole, onions, cilantro, corn tortilla
Pollo Asado Taco
achiote marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps, corn tortilla
Al Pastor Taco
spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa, corn tortilla
Carnitas Taco
roasted pork carnitas, cilantro tajin crema, onion, cilantro, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, chicharrones dust, flour tortilla
Korean BBQ Pork Belly Taco
spit roasted kalbi pork belly, sriracha aioli, korean bbq sauce, kimchi slaw, honey sesame sticks, flour tortilla
Steak N' Cheesy Chipotle Taco
asada marinated grilled angus steak, chipotle sour cream, mezclajeté smoked hot sauce, cilantro, pickled red onions, queso
Black Truffle Asada Taco
asada marinated steak, guacamole, pickled red onions, tarragon spread, truffled hot sauce, flour tortilla
Peri Peri Chicken Taco
grilled marinated chicken, peri peri sauce, ranch dressing, cilantro, pickled red onions, flour tortilla
Jermell's Jerk Chicken Taco
spit roasted jerk seasoned chicken, grilled pineapple salsa, pickled fresno chiles, jamaican pickapeppa cole slaw, flour tortilla
Dixie Crispy Chicken Taco
buttermilk fried chicken, chipotle honey mustard, pickled red onion, bread & butter pickle slaw, flour tortilla
Aloha 808 Taco
ahi tuna poke in crunchy garlic sauce, cabbage slaw, sriracha aioli, crispy wasabi peas, flour tortilla
Porto-Besto Taco You've Ever Had
marinated portobello mushroom cap, pickled red onions, fresno chiles, avocado salsa, truffled hot slaw, corn tortilla
Taco Combination
Burrito Bowls
Carne Asada Bowl
turmeric brown rice, black beans, asada marinated steak, guacamole, cotija, onions, cilantro, salsa roja
Pollo Asado Bowl
turmeric brown rice, black beans, pollo asada marinated chicken, avocado salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion, pickled red onions, corn tortilla crisps
Carnitas Bowl
turmeric brown rice, black beans, roasted pork carnitas, cilantro tajin crema, mezclajete smoked hot sauce, onion, cilantro, chicharrones dust
Al Pastor Bowl
turmeric brown rice, black beans, spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa
Peri Peri Chicken Bowl
turmeric brown rice, black beans, grilled marinated chicken, peri peri sauce, ranch dressing, cilantro, pickled red onions
Jermell's Jerk Chicken Bowl
turmeric brown rice, black beans, spit roasted jerk seasoned chicken, grilled pineapple salsa, pickled fresno chiles, jamaican pickapeppa cole slaw
Loaded Totchos - {tater tot nachos}
Al Pastor Totchos
crispy tots, melted queso, spit roasted al pastor, avocado sauce, grilled pineapple salsa
Carnitas Totchos
crispy tots, melted queso, roasted pork carnitas, cilantro tahini crema, mezlajeté hot sauce, onion, cilantro, chicharrones dust
Carne Asada Totchos
crispy tots, creamy queso, angus carne asada steak, cotija, salsa roja, guacamole, cilantro, onion
Sides
Street Corn Named Desire
our elote: grilled corn, cotija cheese, chipotle crema, squeezed lime, cilantro, valentina's hot sauce
Chicharrones
fried in house and tossed in lemon juice and tajin
Chips & Salsa Roja
Fresh tortilla chips doused in tajin and house made salsa roja
Chips & Guacamole
Fresh tortilla chips doused in tajin and house made salsa roja and guacamole
Chips & Queso
Quesadilla
Turmeric Brown Rice
Black Beans
Tater Tots
Miss Vickies Chips
Lemon Cake
Stubborn Soda
Agua Frescas
Bottled Drinks
Chuffles (Churro + Waffles)
Classic Chuffle
Waffle’d Churro Tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar
Horchata Crema
Horchata with Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Birthday Cake Funfetti
Funfetti Chuffle with Vanilla and Fruity Pebbles
Nutella Banana
Nutella, Banana and Nilla Wafer Dusting
Ube Wan Coconutti
Ube Cream with Toasted Coconut
Thicc Mint
Chocolate Glaze, Mint and Crushed Andes Mints
Campfire S'mores
Chocolate Glaze, Toasted Marshmallow Fluff and Teddy Grahams
Pistache
Pistachio Cream with Crushed Candied Pistachios
Co-Co-Carma
Dark Chocolate, Coconut Pudding, Toasted Coconut and a Caramel Drizzle
Chuffles Party Packs
Taco Bar
Small Taco Bar - 8-10 People
Taco bar comes with all the tortillas, protein, and toppings you need to build your tacos. Utensils and napkins are included. Choose one taco style per taco bar pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.
Medium Taco Bar - 20-25 People
Taco bar comes with all the tortillas, protein, and toppings you need to build your tacos. Utensils and napkins are included. Choose two taco styles per taco bar pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.
Large Taco Bar - 40-50 People
Taco bar comes with all the tortillas, protein, and toppings you need to build your tacos. Utensils and napkins are included. Choose 3 taco style per taco bar pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.
Burrito Bowl Bar
Small Burrito Bowl Bar - 8-10 People
Burrito bowls for a crowd! Utensils and napkins are included. Choose one burrito style per pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.
Medium Burrito Bowl Bar - 20-25 People
Burrito bowls for a crowd! Utensils and napkins are included. Choose up to two burrito styles per pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.
Large Burrito Bowl Bar - 40-50 People
Burrito bowls for a crowd! Utensils and napkins are included. Choose up to 3 burrito styles per pack. Includes turmeric brown rice & black beans.
Burrito Boxes
Small Burrito Box
Best for 5-7 people: 5 full size burritos with the option to cut-in-half and wrap individually with salsas, turmeric brown rice and black beans.
Medium Burrito Box
Best for 13-17 people: 13 full size burritos with the option to cut-in-half and wrap individually with salsas, turmeric brown rice and black beans.
Large Burrito Box
Best for 25-30 people: 25 full size burritos with the option to cut-in-half and wrap individually with salsas, turmeric brown rice and black beans.
Sides
Breakfast Burritos
Bacon Bird
3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, american cheese with chopped bacon, salsa roja and guacamole
Savory Sausage
3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, american cheese with breakfast sausage, chipotle sour cream and guacamole
Spiced Soyrizo
3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, american cheese with vegetarian soyrizo, chipotle sour cream and guacamole
Earlybird Carne Asada
3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese with marinated carne asada, salsa roja, chipotle crema and guacamole
Firebird Burrito
3 over easy yolky eggs, tater tots, fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy crunchy garlic sauce, green onions, sriracha aioli, flour tortilla
Carnitas Breakfast Burrito
3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese with spiced shredded pork shoulder, cilantro, tajin crema and mezclajete smoked hot sauce
Eat Like a Bird
3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, mozzarella cheese, black beans, turmeric brown rice, guacamole, cilantro, tomato, pickled red onions, salsa verde
Eggie n' Cheesy
3 eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, american cheese, with chipotle crema and guacamole
Breakfast Bowls
Firebowl
3 eggs, crispy tater tots, american cheese, choice of bacon, sausage or soyrizo, guacamole and chipotle sour cream
Morning Bird
3 eggs, turmeric brown rice, black beans, vegetarian soyrizo, guacamole, tomato, cilantro, pickled red onions, salsa verde
Fried Chicken n' Chuffles
canadian maple sugar tossed belgian waffle, 3 buttermilk fried chicken tenders, mike’s hot honey, real maple syrup and pickled fresno chiles
Breakfast Burrito Boxes
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Authentically Made Inauthentic Tacos
4150 Regents Park Row #170, La Jolla, CA 92037