Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Spitz Portland

review star

No reviews yet

2103 North Killingsworth St

Portland, OR 97217

Need Some Extra Sauce?

2 oz Portion Cup

2 oz Portion Cup

Need some extra sauces? Order em here!

Street Cart Doner

Garlic aioli, fried lavash chips, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki.
Street Cart Wrap - Beef & Lamb

Street Cart Wrap - Beef & Lamb

$13.00
Street Cart Wrap - Chicken

Street Cart Wrap - Chicken

$13.00
Street Cart Wrap - Mixed Meat

Street Cart Wrap - Mixed Meat

$13.00
Street Cart Wrap - Falafel

Street Cart Wrap - Falafel

$13.00

Street Cart Wrap - Veggie

$13.00

Zesty Feta Doner

Zesty feta spread, pepperoncinis, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki.
Zesty Feta Wrap - Beef & Lamb

Zesty Feta Wrap - Beef & Lamb

$13.00
Zesty Feta Wrap - Chicken

Zesty Feta Wrap - Chicken

$13.00
Zesty Feta Wrap - Mixed Meat

Zesty Feta Wrap - Mixed Meat

$13.00
Zesty Feta Wrap - Falafel

Zesty Feta Wrap - Falafel

$13.00

Zesty Feta Wrap - Veggies

$13.00

Mediterranean Doner

Hummus, kalamata olives, feta, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, tzatziki, crispy garbanzos and za'atar.
Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Beef & Lamb

Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Beef & Lamb

$13.00
Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Chicken

Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Chicken

$13.00
Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Mixed Meat

Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Mixed Meat

$13.00
Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Falafel

Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Falafel

$13.00

Mediterranean Doner Wrap - Veggies

$13.00

Berliner Doner

Berliner red sauce, feta, cabbage and carrot slaw, sumac, tomato, onion, cucumber, corn and tzatziki.
Berliner Wrap - Beef & Lamb

Berliner Wrap - Beef & Lamb

$13.00
Berliner Wrap - Chicken

Berliner Wrap - Chicken

$13.00
Berliner Wrap - Mixed Meat

Berliner Wrap - Mixed Meat

$13.00
Berliner Wrap - Falafel

Berliner Wrap - Falafel

$13.00

Berliner Wrap - Veggie

$13.00

The Vegan Wrap

Hummus, Lemon-Herb Tahini, Olives, Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Pickled Onions, Crispy Garbanzos, Romaine, Cabbage, Falafel or Quinoa
Vegan Wrap - Falafel

Vegan Wrap - Falafel

$13.00
Vegan Wrap - Quinoa

Vegan Wrap - Quinoa

$13.00

Street Cart Wrap Combo

Garlic aioli, fried lavash chips, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK
Street Cart Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

Street Cart Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

$18.00
Street Cart Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

Street Cart Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

$18.00
Street Cart Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

Street Cart Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

$18.00
Street Cart Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

Street Cart Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

$18.00
Street Cart Wrap - Veggie - COMBO

Street Cart Wrap - Veggie - COMBO

$18.00

Zesty Feta Wrap Combo

Zesty feta spread, pepperoncinis, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK
Zesty Feta Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

Zesty Feta Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

$18.00
Zesty Feta Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

Zesty Feta Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

$18.00
Zesty Feta Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

Zesty Feta Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

$18.00
Zesty Feta Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

Zesty Feta Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

$18.00
Zesty Feta Wrap - Veggie - COMBO

Zesty Feta Wrap - Veggie - COMBO

$18.00

Medi Wrap Combo

Hummus, kalamata olives, feta, romaine, cabbage, tomato, onion, green pepper, cucumber, and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK
Medi Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

Medi Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

$18.00
Medi Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

Medi Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

$18.00
Medi Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

Medi Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

$18.00
Medi Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

Medi Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

$18.00
Medi Wrap - Veggies - COMBO

Medi Wrap - Veggies - COMBO

$18.00

Berliner Wrap Combo

Berliner red sauce, feta, cabbage and carrot slaw, sumac, tomato, onion, cucumber, corn and tzatziki + SIDE + DRINK
Berliner Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

Berliner Wrap - Beef & Lamb - COMBO

$18.00
Berliner Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

Berliner Wrap - Chicken - COMBO

$18.00
Berliner Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

Berliner Wrap - Mixed Meat - COMBO

$18.00
Berliner Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

Berliner Wrap - Falafel - COMBO

$18.00
Berliner Wrap - Veggie - COMBO

Berliner Wrap - Veggie - COMBO

$18.00

Doner Salad

Romaine, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, cucumber, olives, feta, pepperoncinis, tomato, tzatziki, fried lavash chips, crispy garbanzo, fried pita, and a side of balsamic dressing.
Doner Salad - Beef & Lamb

Doner Salad - Beef & Lamb

$14.00
Doner Salad - Chicken

Doner Salad - Chicken

$14.00
Doner Salad - Mixed Meats

Doner Salad - Mixed Meats

$14.00
Doner Salad - Falafel

Doner Salad - Falafel

$14.00
Doner Salad - Veggies

Doner Salad - Veggies

$14.00

Remix Bowl

Your choice of protein, dill-tahini quinoa, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, feta, harissa, kalamata olives, crispy and marinated garbanzo, cabbage slaw, and lemon herbed tahini dressing.
REMIX Bowl - Beef & Lamb

REMIX Bowl - Beef & Lamb

$14.00
REMIX Bowl - Chicken

REMIX Bowl - Chicken

$14.00
REMIX Bowl - Mix Meat

REMIX Bowl - Mix Meat

$14.00
REMIX Bowl - Falafel

REMIX Bowl - Falafel

$14.00

REMIX Bowl - Veggie

$14.00

All the same good stuff sans meat or falafel.

Medi Bowl

Your choice of protein, tahini and dill quinoa, hummus, pickled red onions, feta, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, olives, crispy garbanzos, and za'atar.
Medi Bowl - Beef/Lamb

Medi Bowl - Beef/Lamb

$14.00
Medi Bowl - Chicken

Medi Bowl - Chicken

$14.00
Medi Bowl - Mix Meat

Medi Bowl - Mix Meat

$14.00

Medi Bowl - Falafel

$14.00

Medi Bowl - Veggie

$14.00

Berliner Bowl

Your choice of protein, tahini and dill quinoa, berlin slaw, pickled red onions and carrots, feta, tzatziki, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, berliner red sauce, lavash chips, and sumac.
Berlin Bowl - Beef/Lamb

Berlin Bowl - Beef/Lamb

$14.00
Berlin Bowl - Chicken

Berlin Bowl - Chicken

$14.00
Berlin Bowl - Mix Meat

Berlin Bowl - Mix Meat

$14.00
Berlin Bowl - Falafel

Berlin Bowl - Falafel

$14.00

Berlin Bowl - Veggie

$14.00

Street Cart Fries

Our famous fries topped with garlic aioli, feta, onion, green pepper, tomato, olives, and peperoncinis.
Regular Fry - Street Cart Fry

Regular Fry - Street Cart Fry

$11.00

Sweet Fry - Street Cart Fry

$11.00
Mixed Fry - Street Cart Fry

Mixed Fry - Street Cart Fry

$11.00

Berliner Fries

Our famous fries topped with our berliner red sauce, tzatziki sauce, cabbage, carrot slaw, cucumber, tomato, feta, olives, corn and peperoncinis.

Regular Fry - Berliner Fries

$11.00

Sweet Fry - Berliner Fries

$11.00

Mixed Fry - Berliner Fries

$11.00

Doquitos

Think Mediterrnean taquito, but better, lavash bread rolled with zesty feta, onion, aioli, fried to perfection, smothered with feta, aioli, onion, pepperoncinis, green pepper, tomato, and olives.
Doquitos (1)

Doquitos (1)

$7.00

Doquitos (2)

$12.00

Doner Basket

Salad and fries topped with a protein of your choice, tzatziki, feta, pepperoncinis, onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, crispy garbanzo, falafel ball, olives, fried pita, and hummus.
The Doner Basket

The Doner Basket

$14.50

Small Sides

Regular Thin Cut Fries, Criss-Cut Sweet Potato Fries, Fried Pita Strips w/ Hummus, Greek Side Salad, Crispy Garbanzos w/ Olives, Quinoa Side Salad, Veggies n' Dip
Sm Thin Cut Fries

Sm Thin Cut Fries

$5.00
Sm Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sm Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00
Sm Mixed Fries

Sm Mixed Fries

$5.00
Sm Greek Side Salad

Sm Greek Side Salad

$5.00
Sm Fried Pita Strips w/Hummus

Sm Fried Pita Strips w/Hummus

$5.00
Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$5.00

Large Sides

Regular Thin Cut Fries, Criss-Cut Sweet Potato Fries, Fried Pita Strips w/ Hummus, Greek Side Salad, Crispy Garbanzos w/ Olives
Lg Thin Cut Fries

Lg Thin Cut Fries

$7.00
Lg Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Lg Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.00
Lg Mixed Fries

Lg Mixed Fries

$7.00
Lg Greek Side Salad

Lg Greek Side Salad

$7.00
Lg Fried Pita Strips w/Hummus

Lg Fried Pita Strips w/Hummus

$7.00

Extras

Falafel Balls, Extra Portions of Meat
Falafel Ball w/Hummus

Falafel Ball w/Hummus

$2.00
Portion of Beef & Lamb

Portion of Beef & Lamb

$5.00
Portion of Chicken

Portion of Chicken

$5.00
Portion of Mixed Meat

Portion of Mixed Meat

$5.00

Drinks

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Lemonade, Ice Tea, Arnold Palmer

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Kombucha

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Bottled Root Beer

$3.50

Juice Box

$1.00

Dessert

Baklava Nut Roll

Baklava Nut Roll

$3.50

Rolled flaky filo dough, walnuts, almonds and honey. Drizzled with chocolate.

Cinnamon Sugar Pita Strips

$6.50

Kids Meal

A simple kid-sized lavash wrap (meat wrapped up), kid-sized side, and juice box. No modifications or substitutions please.
Kids Meal Wrap

Kids Meal Wrap

$7.00

A simple kid-sized lavash wrap (meat wrapped up), kid-sized side, and juice box. No modifications or substitutions please.

Kids Meal QuesaDoner

Kids Meal QuesaDoner

$7.00

Protein of your choice and American Cheese pressed like a quesadilla. Includes a kids sized side and juice box.

Vegan Wrap

Hummus, Lemon-Herb Tahini, Olives, Green Pepper, Tomato, Cucumber, Roasted Corn, Pickled Onions, Crispy Garbanzos, Romaine, Cabbage, Falafel or Quinoa.
Vegan Wrap - Falafel

Vegan Wrap - Falafel

$13.00
Vegan Wrap - Quinoa

Vegan Wrap - Quinoa

$13.00

Vegan Doner Salad

Romain, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, cucumber, olives, pepperoncinis, tomato, fried lavash chips, crispy garbanzo, fried pita, lemon-herb tahini and a side of balsamic dressing.

VEGAN - Doner Salad - Falafel

$13.50

VEGAN - Doner Salad - Veggie

$13.50

Vegan Medi Bowl

Falafel, tahini and dill quinoa, hummus, pickled red onions, tomato, cucumber, olives, lemon-herb tahini, crispy garbanzos, and za'atar.

VEGAN - Medi Bowl - Falafel

$13.50

VEGAN - Medi Bowl - Veggie

$13.50

Vegan Berliner Bowl

Falafel, tahini and dill quinoa, pickled red onions and carrots, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, cabbage, berliner red sauce, lemon-herb tahini, lavash chips, and sumac.

VEGAN - Berliner Bowl - Falafel

$13.50

VEGAN - Berliner Bowl - Veggie

$13.50

Vegan Remix Bowl

Falafel, dill-tahini quinoa, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, harissa, kalamata olives, crispy and marinated garbanzo, cabbage, and lemon herbed tahini dressing.

VEGAN - Remix Bowl - Falafel

$13.50

VEGAN - Remix Bowl - Veggie

$13.50

Vegan Doner Basket

Salad and fries topped with hummus, falafel, lemon-herb tahini, pepperoncinis, onion, green pepper, cucumber, tomato, crispy garbanzo, falafel ball, olives, fried pita. Hummus and balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

VEGAN - Doner Basket - Falafel

$14.00

Street Greek Gyro Combo

Choice of protein with zesty feta, berliner sauce, tzatziki, onion, tomato and french fries...all wrapped in a pillowy pita with a side of your choice and a drink. ***No ingredient substitutions on this item***
Street Greek Gyro - Beef & Lamb

Street Greek Gyro - Beef & Lamb

$15.00
Street Greek Gyro - Chicken

Street Greek Gyro - Chicken

$15.00
Street Greek Gyro - Mixed Meat

Street Greek Gyro - Mixed Meat

$15.00
Street Greek Gyro - Falafel

Street Greek Gyro - Falafel

$15.00

Street Greek - Gyro Only

Choice of protein with zesty feta, berliner sauce, tzatziki, onion, tomato and french fries...all wrapped in a pillowy pita.***No ingredient substitutions on this item***
Street Greek Gyro - Beef & Lamb

Street Greek Gyro - Beef & Lamb

$10.00
Street Greek Gyro - Chicken

Street Greek Gyro - Chicken

$10.00
Street Greek Gyro - Mixed Meat

Street Greek Gyro - Mixed Meat

$10.00
Street Greek Gyro - Falafel

Street Greek Gyro - Falafel

$10.00

Flatbread Pizzas on Lavash

Spicy Chicken Zhoug

Spicy Chicken Zhoug

$13.00

Sun dried tomato & basil pesto, mozzarella, ground chicken, onion, green pepper, peperoncini, tzatziki, zhoug, sumac, and seasoned crust.

Street Cart Crunch

Street Cart Crunch

$13.00

Sun dried tomato & basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato, garlic aioli, tzatziki, crunched lavash chips, parsley, seasoned crust.

Hariss'za

Hariss'za

$13.00

Sun dried tomato & basil pesto, mozzarella, kalamata olives, tomato, harissa, aioli, fresh parsley, seasoned crust

Mediterranean Veggie

Mediterranean Veggie

$13.00

Sun dried tomato & basil pesto, mozzarella, red onion, green pepper, tomato, kalamata olives , pepperoncinis, feta cheese, tzatziki, parsley, seasoned crust.

Cheeeeeeese Pizza

Cheeeeeeese Pizza

$13.00

Sun dried tomato & basil pesto, mozzarella, seasoned crust.

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$5.00

half size - tomato basil pesto, mozzarella cheese

Beef & Lamb Berliner

$13.00

Wings

Perfectly fried wings dry rubbed with our special seasonings and served with tzatziki ranch and choice of dipping sauce.
1/2 lb of Wings

1/2 lb of Wings

$11.00

1/2 lb of perfectly fried wings dry rubbed with our special seasonings and served with tzatziki ranch and choice of dipping sauce

1 lb of Wings

1 lb of Wings

$15.00

1 lb of perfectly fried wings dry rubbed with our special seasonings and served with tzatziki ranch and choice of 2 dipping sauces

1/2 lb of Wings + Fries

1/2 lb of Wings + Fries

$15.00

1/2 lb of perfectly fried wings dry rubbed with our special seasonings and served with tzatziki ranch and choice of dipping sauce....plus an order of fries with garlic aioli

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

