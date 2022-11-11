- Home
Spitz Portland
No reviews yet
2103 North Killingsworth St
Portland, OR 97217
Order Again
Street Cart Doner
Zesty Feta Doner
Mediterranean Doner
Berliner Doner
The Vegan Wrap
Street Cart Wrap Combo
Zesty Feta Wrap Combo
Medi Wrap Combo
Berliner Wrap Combo
Doner Salad
Remix Bowl
Medi Bowl
Berliner Bowl
Street Cart Fries
Berliner Fries
Doquitos
Doner Basket
Small Sides
Large Sides
Extras
Drinks
Dessert
Kids Meal
Vegan Wrap
Vegan Doner Salad
Vegan Medi Bowl
Vegan Berliner Bowl
Vegan Remix Bowl
Vegan Doner Basket
Street Greek Gyro Combo
Street Greek - Gyro Only
Flatbread Pizzas on Lavash
Spicy Chicken Zhoug
Sun dried tomato & basil pesto, mozzarella, ground chicken, onion, green pepper, peperoncini, tzatziki, zhoug, sumac, and seasoned crust.
Street Cart Crunch
Sun dried tomato & basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato, garlic aioli, tzatziki, crunched lavash chips, parsley, seasoned crust.
Hariss'za
Sun dried tomato & basil pesto, mozzarella, kalamata olives, tomato, harissa, aioli, fresh parsley, seasoned crust
Mediterranean Veggie
Sun dried tomato & basil pesto, mozzarella, red onion, green pepper, tomato, kalamata olives , pepperoncinis, feta cheese, tzatziki, parsley, seasoned crust.
Cheeeeeeese Pizza
Sun dried tomato & basil pesto, mozzarella, seasoned crust.
Kids Pizza
half size - tomato basil pesto, mozzarella cheese
Beef & Lamb Berliner
Wings
1/2 lb of Wings
1/2 lb of perfectly fried wings dry rubbed with our special seasonings and served with tzatziki ranch and choice of dipping sauce
1 lb of Wings
1 lb of perfectly fried wings dry rubbed with our special seasonings and served with tzatziki ranch and choice of 2 dipping sauces
1/2 lb of Wings + Fries
1/2 lb of perfectly fried wings dry rubbed with our special seasonings and served with tzatziki ranch and choice of dipping sauce....plus an order of fries with garlic aioli
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2103 North Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217