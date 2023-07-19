ANTIPASTI

ZUPPA DEL GIORNO

$8.00

Soup of the day.

ZUPPETTA DI PESCE

$19.00

SOUP WITH MANILA CLAM, BABY SCALLOPS, SHRIMP, BROTH AND TOMATO

MOZZARELLA FRITTA

$14.00

Deep-Fried Mozzarella server over House Marinara, and Pesto Sauce

BURRATA

$16.00

Creamy burrata cheese with pesto, multicolor tomato, and basil.

FRITTO DI CALAMARI

$18.00

Fried Calamari, Zucchini, and Marinara sauce.

TARTARE DI TONNO

$20.00

Raw ahi tuna with avocado, a lemon dressing, and truffle oil.

BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

Toasted Bread Topped with Marinated Tomatoes.

ARANCINI

$14.00

Fried Rice Ball Stuffed with Ground Beef and Mozzarella, served in Tomato Sauce with Sweet Peas.

POLPO GRIGLIATO

$24.00

Grilled Mediterranean Octopus with Hummus, Cherry tomato, and Celery.

CARPACCI

CARPACCIO DI MANZO CLASSICO

$16.00

THINLY SLICED RAW BEEF, ARUGULA, SHAVED PARMESAN, MUSHROOMS, HOUSE DRESSING

SALMONE AFFUMICATO E BRIE

$19.00

SMOKED SALMON, CAPERS, RED ONION, PARSLEY, BRIE CHEESE

DOLCI

PANNA COTTA

$9.00

PANNA COTTA , MIXED BERRIES SAUCE

CRÈME BRULEE

$9.00

RICH CUSTARD, CARAMELIZED SUGAR

TIRAMISU

$9.00

MASCARPONE, COFFEE, COCOA ,SOAKED LADY FINGERS

GELATO

$5.00+

ITALIAN GELATO TWO SCOOPS ANY FLAVOR

PIZZA NUTELLA

$15.00

MADE WITH TONS OF NUTELLA, SEASONAL FRUITS AND NUTS

CHOCOLATE SOUFFLE

$12.00

HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE SOUFFLE, VANILLA GELATO

CANNOLI

$9.00

PANNA COTTA DI PISTACCHIO

$10.00

FISH

BRANZINO

$35.00

MEDITERRANEAN SEABASS, GRILLED ASPARAGUS

SALMONE

$28.00

SALMON FILLET,BUTTER HERBS, SAUTTED SPINACH

TONNO

$28.00

SEARED TUNA, SESAME SEED, ARUGULA

INSALATE

INSALATA CESARE

$14.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN CHEESE, CROUTONS

INSALATA FRAGOLA E POLLO

$15.00

MIXED GREENS, DICED CHICKEN, FRESH STRAWBERRY, WALNUTS, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, HERBS VINAIGRETTE

INVOLTINI DI SALMONE

$18.00

MIXED GREENS, ALMONDS, GOAT CHEESE, SMOKED SALMON, PASSION FRUIT VINAIGRETTE

INSALATA TROPICALE

$16.00

ARUGULA, DICED TOMATO, CHERRY MOZZARELLA, AVOCADO, SWEET CORN, HEART OF PALMS

PANINI

PANINO LIGURE

$16.00

CHICKEN BREAST, FRESH TOMATO, PESTO, MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA, EVOO

PANINO PROSCIUTTO E BURRATA

$16.00

MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA, FRESH TOMATO, PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA, EVOO

PASTE

LASAGNA

$18.00

HOMEMADE MEAT LASAGNA

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$19.00

SPAGHETTI BACON, EGG YOLK, PECORINO CHEESE,

PENNE GORGONZOLA

$21.00

PENNE RIGATE CHICHEN , ASPARAGUS, SUN DRIED TOMATO, GORGONZOLA

PAPPARDELLE DON BOSCO

$24.00

PAPPARDELLE PORCINI SAUCE AND TRUFFLE OIL

SPAGHETTI ALLA AMATRICIANA

$19.00

BUCATINI, PANCETTA, RED PEPEPR FLAKES, PECORINO

FETTUCCINE AL SALMONE

$24.00

FETTUCCINE, FRESH SALMON, SMOKED SALMON, DILL, CREAM

SPAGHETTI AL RAGU

$18.00

SPAGHETTI, HOMEMADE ITALIAN MEAT SAUCE

LINGUINE AI FRUTTI DI MARE

$28.00

LINGUINE, SHRIMP, CLAMS, MUSSELS, SCALLOPS, CALAMARI , RED SAUCE

LINGUINII ALLE VONGOLE

$26.00

SPAGHETTI, WHITE WINE, GARLIC, CLAMS, PARSLEY

RAVIOLI SHORT RIBS

$26.00

SHORT RIB RAVIOLI, PORCINI SAUCE AND CREAM

FETTUCCINE ALLA RUOTA

$24.00

FETTUCCINE, PARMESAN CHEESE

GNOCCHI

$18.00

GNOCCHI, FRESH TOMATO SAUCE, BASIL

FETTUCINE ALFREDO

$18.00

FETTUCCINE, ALFREDO SAUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE

BY PASTE

SPAGHETTI AL POMODORO E BASILICO

$16.00

Spaghetti sautéed with fresh Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, and Olive Oil.

PIZZE

CALZONE

$16.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, HAM, TOMATO SAUCE

FOCACCIA

$4.00

FOCACCIA BREAD, ROSEMARY, SEA SALT, EVOO

PIZZA BIANCANEVE

$20.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, MASCARPONE, HAM, MUSHROOMS, TRUFFLE OIL

PIZZA BURRATA

$21.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE, AGURULA, CHERRY TOMATO

PIZZA CAPRESA

$17.00

CHERRY MOZZARELLA, FRESH TOMATO, BASIL, EVOO

PIZZA CAPRICCIOSA

$18.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE, MUSHROOM, ARTICHOKES, HAM, SAUSAGE, OLIVES

PIZZA COTTO E FUNGHI

$16.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE, HAM, MUSHROOMS

PIZZA FORMAGGI

$17.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PARMESAN CHEESE RICOTTA, GORGONZOLA

PIZZA HAWAIIANA

$17.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE, HAM, PINEAPPLE

PIZZA MARGHETITA

$14.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE , TOMATO SAUCE

PIZZA NAPOLI

$16.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE, ANCHOVIES, OREGANO

PIZZA PEPPERONI

$16.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE , TOMATO SAUCE, PEPPERONI

PIZZA PERA E BRIE

$18.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, BRIE CHEESE, PEARS, WALNUTS, HONEY

PIZZA ROMANA

$16.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE, HAM

PIZZA ROSSA

$20.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE, RICOTTA, PARMESAN CHEESE, GORGONZOLA, PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

PIZZA RUCOLOSA

$20.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE, PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA, ARUGULA

PIZZA SAPORITA

$18.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON

PIZZA SPIZZIGO

$18.00

CHERRY MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA, FRESH TOMATO, SHAVED PARMESAN, EVOO

PIZZA VEGETARIANA

$17.00

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, ARTICHOKES, FRESH TOMATO, MUSHROOMS, OLIVES, TOMATO SAUCE, ONION

PIZZA QUATTRO STAGIONI

$18.00

POULTRY & MEAT

SKIRT STEAK ANGUS

$31.00

SKIRT STEAK ANGUS, FRENCH FRIES

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$26.00

ITALIAN STYLE BREADED CHICKEN , MOZZARELLA, MARINARA, SPAGHETTI

PETTO DI POLLO

$23.00

TENDERIZED CHICKEN BREAST, FRESH HERBS, SEASONAL SALAD

FILETTO DI MANZO

$48.00

8 OZ ANGUS FILLET MIGNON, RED WINE SAUCE, PARMESAN RISOTTO

POLLO AL MATTONE

$26.00

HALF ROASTED CHICHEN, ROASTED POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY

FILETTO AL CARTOCCIO

$48.00

CHICKEN MILANESA

$24.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS MARGHERITA

$10.99

MOZZARELLA CHEESE, TOMATO SAUCE

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER

$10.99

BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES

KIDS PENNE

$10.99

PENNE AND YOUR CHOICE OF ALFREDO OR MARINARA SAUCE

KID SPAGHETTI

$10.99

SPAGHETTI AND YOUR CHOICE OF ALFREDO OR MARINARA SAUCE

KID PEPPERONI

$12.99

MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI, TOMATO SAUCE

CONTORNI

PATATE INFORNATE

$6.00

CRISPY POTATOES, PECORINO, PARSLEY

PUREA DI PATATE

$6.00

MASH POTATO

SPINACI SALTATI

$8.00

SAUTEED SPINACHES

PATATINE FRITTE

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

ASPARAGUS

$7.00

GREEN SALAD

$5.00

PASTA AGLIOLIO

$6.00

PASTA POMODORO

$6.00

RISOTTO AL CHAMPAGNE

$8.00

RISOTTO FUNGHI PORCINI

$10.00

CHEF SPECIALS

FISH SPECIAL

$38.00

MEAT SPECIAL

$38.00

PASTA SPECIAL

$28.00

DESSERT SPECIAL

$12.00

APPETIZER SPECIAL

$16.00

CHICKEN SPECIAL

$26.00

PROMO OF THE MONTH

DRINK OF THE MONTH

$12.00

DESSERT OF THE MONTH

$12.00

APPETIZER OF THE MONTH

$14.00

RISOTTI

RISOTTO ASPARAGI & GAMBERETTI

$28.00

RISOTTO FUNGHI PORCINI

$28.00

RISOTTO ALLA PESCATORA

$30.00

RISOTTO DI MANZO

$32.00

RISOTTO MARE E MONTI

$28.00