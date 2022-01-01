Restaurant header imageView gallery

Splash- Marple 2705 Sunset Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2705 Sunset Blvd

Broomall, PA 19008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

From the Cooler

Chopped Caesar

$10.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.00

5 piece chicken nugget

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.00

Hot Stuff

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Wave Cheeseburger

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Hotdog

$6.00

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Open food Special

$7.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Pizza

Whole Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Whole Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Whole Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Whole Special Pizza

$15.00

Plain Slice

$3.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Special Slice

$4.00

Whole (Half Cheese, Half Pepperoni) Pizza

$13.00

Whole (Half Cheese, Half Margherita) Pizza

$13.00

Whole (Half Margherita, Half Pepperoni) Pizza

$14.00

Kid’s Meal

3 nuggets & fries w/ juice box

Kid's Cheeseburger Meal

$10.00

Kid’s Chicken Tender Meal

$10.00

3 nuggets & fries

Kid’s Hotdog Meal

$8.00

Kid's Pizza Slice Meal

$8.00

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Raspberry Smoothie

$6.00

Peach Smoothie

$6.00

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Bottled Drinks

Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Black & White Milkshake

$6.00

Coffee

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Snacks

Chips

$1.00

Cookies

$2.00

Slushies

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Watermelon Crush

$12.00

Zapp Berry Slushie

$12.00

Liquor

Titos Vodka

$10.00

Kiki Vodka

$9.00

Beefeaters Gin

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila

$9.00

Jack Daniels Whiskey

$9.00

Bacardi Silver Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Beer

Coors Lite

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Corona Lite

$6.00

Miller Lite Aluminum Bottle

$7.00

Stateside Black Cherry Seltzer

$7.00

Down East Cider

$7.00

Bud cans

$5.00

Miller lite Cans

$5.00

Surfside

$7.00

White claw

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sweet Treats

Dollar Ice Cream Day

$1.00

Popsicle

$3.00

Water Ice

$4.00

Cookies & Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Chips Galore Sandwich

$3.00

Chocolate Eclair

$3.00

Strawberry Shortcake Bars

$3.00

Ice Cream Cone

$3.00

Assorted Candy

$2.00

Ring Pops

$1.00

Fun Dip

$0.50

Airheads

$0.50

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Cookies

$2.00

Pretzels

$1.00

Guest Fee

Day Pass

$10.00

Membership Fee

Single Member

$370.00

2 Members

$500.00

3 Members

$605.00

4 Members

$710.00

5 or More Members

$815.00

Single Cabana

$2,000.00

Double Cabana

$4,000.00

Swim Team Member

$150.00

Baby Sitter/Nanny

$150.00

Swim Leson Program Fee

$50.00

Steaks

Cheesesteak

$10.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Cheesesteak Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Bowl

$10.00

Facility Rental

Deposit

$200.00

Food Pricing

Boardwalk

$25.95

Weekender

$27.95

Backyard Q

$35.95

Poseiden

$45.95

Far East

$39.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2705 Sunset Blvd, Broomall, PA 19008

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Delco Steaks Broomall - 2567 W Chester Pk
orange star4.0 • 52
2567 W Chester Pk Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Marple Public House - 31 N. Sproul
orange starNo Reviews
31 N. Sproul Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Roz & Rocco's - 2904 West Chester Pike
orange starNo Reviews
2904 West Chester Pike Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Rize Pizza - Broomall
orange star4.9 • 2,511
1991 Sproul Rd Ste 5 Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Tank and Libby's
orange star4.6 • 437
1011 Pontiac Rd Drexel Hill, PA 19026
View restaurantnext
Firepoint Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3739 West Chester Pike Newtown Square, PA 19073
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Broomall

Rize Pizza - Broomall
orange star4.9 • 2,511
1991 Sproul Rd Ste 5 Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Delco Steaks Broomall - 2567 W Chester Pk
orange star4.0 • 52
2567 W Chester Pk Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Broomall
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston