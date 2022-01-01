Splash of Thai - Westfield
No reviews yet
321 South Ave West
Westfield, NJ 07090
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Basil chicken wrap
Ground chicken,Bell pepper,onion,iceberg lettuce cup and peanut, tamarind sauce
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with Thai peanut sauce and cucumber relish. Fried Tofu
Chive Pancake
Fried Chive pancake served with spicy black soy sauce.
Country Wing
Chicken wings deep-fried served with sweet chili sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Crispy wonton skin filled with cream cheese, crabmeat, carrots and onions served with sweet chili sauce.
Crispy Calamari
Fried calamari served with sweet chilli sauce.
Curry Puff
Thai Pastry stuffed with ground chicken, potatoes, onions, curry powder served with cucumber relish.
Dimsim
Steamed ravioli filled with shrimp, fresh crab meat and herb with house dipping sauce.
Edamame
Steamed Soy Bean Pods
Fresh Roll
Vermilcelli noodle, tofu and vegetables wrapped in softened rice paper served with peanut sauce.
Fried Tofu
Fried tofu until golden brown served with cucumber, crushed peanut in sweet chili sauce.
Golden Fritter
Minced shrimp,chicken and crab meat with sweet chilli sauce
Roti Massaman
Roti Bread served with Massaman curry.
Spring Roll
A mixture of vegetables and glass noodle wrapped in rice paper, fried served with house special sauce.
Steamed Thai Mussel
Steamed mussels,Thai herb, sweet basil in lemongrass broth.
Thai Dumpling
Wonton skin stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crabmeat served with garlic black soy sauce.
Tuna Roll
Fried spring rolls stuffed with rare tuna served with seaweed salad and house dipping sauce
Walnut Shrimp
Golden shrimp with caramelized walnut with spicy mayo sauce.
Salads
Duck Salad
Crispy Duck tossed with red onions, scallions, mushrooms, green apple, tomatoes, carrots and cashew nut, peanut in roasted chili paste.
Green mango salad
Grilled shrimp with mixed green, cashews nut and mango salad
Grilled Squid Salad
Mixed green,green apple,carrots,tomatoes,mushrooms,red onions, scallions in roasted chili lime dressing.
Laab Chicken
Ground chicken with chili,red onion,mint,ground roasted rice in chili lime dressing .
Nuer Nam Tok(Grilled beef salad)
Sliced grilled steak with chili,red onion,mint,ground roasted rice in chilli lime dressing
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya with shrimp, string beans, carrots, tomatoes, peanut in lime dressing.
Shrimp& Calamari Salad
Softshell crab Mango Salad
Crispy softshell crab with mixed green, cashews nut and mango salad.
Thai Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, onions, bean curd, bean sprouts top with peanut dressing.
Tofu Salad
Tossed with shrimps, garlic, tomato, green bean and lime juice.
Vegetarian Duck Salad
Vegetarian Duck tossed with red onions, scallions, mushrooms, green apple, tomatoes, carrots and cashew nut, peanut in roasted chili paste.
Soup
Tom Yum Soup
Hot and sour chicken or shrimp soup with milk,lemon grass, red bell pepper and mushroom. (SPICY)
Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk soup with lemon grass, galangal with chicken or shrimp, red bell pepper and mushroom. (GLUTEN FREE)
Gyow Nam
Shrimp and fresh crabmeat ravioli with mixed vegetables in clear broth.
Tofu Soup
Combination of wild mushroom in clear broth.
Spicy Seafood Soup
Thick fresh crabmeat soup with mushroom.
Noodles
Basil Udon Noodle(D)
Udon noodles stir-fried with bell peppers, carrots ,onions , napa, basil in chili garlic sauce.
Drunken Noodle(D)
Flat rice noodles stir-fried onions, bokchoy, bell peppers, mushroom and basil in spicy chili garlic sauce.
Glass Noodle(D)
Bean thread noodles stir-fried with egg,onions,scallions,tomatoes,carrots,Napa in light brown sauce.
Lad Nar(D)
Stir-fried flat rice noodles topped with broccoli,Chinese Broccoli in gravy brown sauce.
Pad See Ew(D)
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, broccoli,chinese broccoli.
Pad Thai(D)
Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanut.
Sriracha Noodle(D)
Country style-fried flat noodles, mushroom ,egg, sweet turnip, beansprouts , scallions with a tasty sriracha sauce.
Stir-Fried Noodles(D)
Fried Rice
Sautéed
Bangkok Garlic(D)
Choice of meat,Garlic sauce and steamed broccoli.
BKK Style(D)
Sauteed with green peppercorn, lime leaves, onion, green beans, wild mushroom, eggplant, red bell pepper and Thai basil in hot pepper sauce
Broccoli Garlic(D)
Cashew Nut(D)
Cashew nut, carrots, bell peppers, onions, scallions, baby corn and pineapple in a mild chili sauce.
Fresh Ginger(D)
Sauteéd chicken, beef or jumbo shrimp with fresh ginger, mushroom, onion, red bell pepper and mixed vegetables in brown sauce.
Hot Pepper (D)
Hot Sweet Basil(D)
Fresh basil, onions, bell peppers, mixed veggie in chili garlic sauce.
Japanese Eggplant(D)
Japanese eggplant, onions , bell peppers, carrots basil with chili paste garlic sauce.
Mixed Veggies(D)
Mixed Veggie with light brown sauce
Priking Curry(D)
String beans, carrots, red peppers, onions, lime leaves in roasted chili sauce.
Royal Rama(D)
Broccoli in delicious peanut sauce.
Curry
Grilled
//////////////////
Chicken on fire(D)
Sautéed mixed vegetables with spicy tamarind sauce.
Crying Tiger(D)
Marinated steak served with vegetables ,black sticky rice and house dipping sauce.
Jumbo Shrimp(D)
Served with vegetablb, black sticky rice and house dipping sauce.
Koraad half chicken(D)
Marinated half chicken with papaya salad, white sticky rice and sweet chili sauce.
Lemongrass Chicken Breast(D)
Marinated thai herb with black sticky rice spicy tamarind chili sauce.
Maekong Pork Chop(D)
Marinated with garlic,Thai herb, sautéed mixed vegetables with spicy tamarind chili sauce.
Rack of Lamb(D)
Topped with mushrooms,bell peppers, tomatoes ,Thai herb in chef’s special basil sauce.
Spicy Steak(D)
Honey Half Duck(D)
Sautéed mixed vegetable with honey brown sauce.
Chef' Specialties
Bangkok Curry Fish(D)
Crispy whole red snapper with choice of red or green curry.
Duck Basil(D)
Fried until crispy with onions, bell peppers, string beans in chili basil sauce.
Duck Curry(D)
With pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh basil. In red curry sauce.
Duck Tamarind(D)
With mixed vegetables, Thai eggplant, red bell pepper in green curry sauce. (SPICY)
Mango Salmon(D)
Pan-Fried Salmon with mixed green and spicy mango salad.
Pan-Fried Jumbo Shrimp(D)
Sautéed Spinach with house garlic sauce.
Salmon Ginger(D)
Fresh ginger, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, baby corn, snow peas in light brown sauce.
Salmon Green Curry(D)
Spicy green curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant , bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans and basil.
Soft Shell Crab Basil(D)
Fried soft shell crab with spicy basil sauce.
Kid's Meal
Dessert
Side Order
Special
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
READY TO TRY THAI? JUMP RIGHT INTO SPLASH !!! VOTED BEST THAI RESTAURANT IN NJ MONTHLY 2008
321 South Ave West, Westfield, NJ 07090