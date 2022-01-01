SPLASH OF THAI imageView gallery
Thai

Splash of Thai - Westfield

review star

No reviews yet

321 South Ave West

Westfield, NJ 07090

Popular Items

Pad Thai(D)
Spring Roll
Drunken Noodle(D)

Appetizers

Basil chicken wrap

Basil chicken wrap

$10.00

Ground chicken,Bell pepper,onion,iceberg lettuce cup and peanut, tamarind sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with Thai peanut sauce and cucumber relish. Fried Tofu

Chive Pancake

Chive Pancake

$7.00

Fried Chive pancake served with spicy black soy sauce.

Country Wing

Country Wing

$8.00

Chicken wings deep-fried served with sweet chili sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Crispy wonton skin filled with cream cheese, crabmeat, carrots and onions served with sweet chili sauce.

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Fried calamari served with sweet chilli sauce.

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$8.00

Thai Pastry stuffed with ground chicken, potatoes, onions, curry powder served with cucumber relish.

Dimsim

Dimsim

$8.00

Steamed ravioli filled with shrimp, fresh crab meat and herb with house dipping sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Steamed Soy Bean Pods

Fresh Roll

Fresh Roll

$7.00

Vermilcelli noodle, tofu and vegetables wrapped in softened rice paper served with peanut sauce.

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Fried tofu until golden brown served with cucumber, crushed peanut in sweet chili sauce.

Golden Fritter

Golden Fritter

$10.00

Minced shrimp,chicken and crab meat with sweet chilli sauce

Roti Massaman

Roti Massaman

$8.00

Roti Bread served with Massaman curry.

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$7.00

A mixture of vegetables and glass noodle wrapped in rice paper, fried served with house special sauce.

Steamed Thai Mussel

Steamed Thai Mussel

$13.00

Steamed mussels,Thai herb, sweet basil in lemongrass broth.

Thai Dumpling

Thai Dumpling

$8.00

Wonton skin stuffed with shrimp, chicken, crabmeat served with garlic black soy sauce.

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Fried spring rolls stuffed with rare tuna served with seaweed salad and house dipping sauce

Walnut Shrimp

$12.00

Golden shrimp with caramelized walnut with spicy mayo sauce.

Salads

Duck Salad

Duck Salad

$12.00

Crispy Duck tossed with red onions, scallions, mushrooms, green apple, tomatoes, carrots and cashew nut, peanut in roasted chili paste.

Green mango salad

Green mango salad

$12.00

Grilled shrimp with mixed green, cashews nut and mango salad

Grilled Squid Salad

Grilled Squid Salad

$12.00

Mixed green,green apple,carrots,tomatoes,mushrooms,red onions, scallions in roasted chili lime dressing.

Laab Chicken

Laab Chicken

$12.00

Ground chicken with chili,red onion,mint,ground roasted rice in chili lime dressing .

Nuer Nam Tok(Grilled beef salad)

Nuer Nam Tok(Grilled beef salad)

$12.00

Sliced grilled steak with chili,red onion,mint,ground roasted rice in chilli lime dressing

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Shredded green papaya with shrimp, string beans, carrots, tomatoes, peanut in lime dressing.

Shrimp& Calamari Salad

$12.00
Softshell crab Mango Salad

Softshell crab Mango Salad

$12.00

Crispy softshell crab with mixed green, cashews nut and mango salad.

Thai Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, onions, bean curd, bean sprouts top with peanut dressing.

Tofu Salad

$10.00

Tossed with shrimps, garlic, tomato, green bean and lime juice.

Vegetarian Duck Salad

Vegetarian Duck Salad

$12.00

Vegetarian Duck tossed with red onions, scallions, mushrooms, green apple, tomatoes, carrots and cashew nut, peanut in roasted chili paste.

Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$6.00

Hot and sour chicken or shrimp soup with milk,lemon grass, red bell pepper and mushroom. (SPICY)

Tom Kha Soup

$6.00

Coconut milk soup with lemon grass, galangal with chicken or shrimp, red bell pepper and mushroom. (GLUTEN FREE)

Gyow Nam

$6.00

Shrimp and fresh crabmeat ravioli with mixed vegetables in clear broth.

Tofu Soup

$6.00

Combination of wild mushroom in clear broth.

Spicy Seafood Soup

$8.00

Thick fresh crabmeat soup with mushroom.

Noodles

Basil Udon Noodle(D)

$14.00

Udon noodles stir-fried with bell peppers, carrots ,onions , napa, basil in chili garlic sauce.

Drunken Noodle(D)

Drunken Noodle(D)

$14.00

Flat rice noodles stir-fried onions, bokchoy, bell peppers, mushroom and basil in spicy chili garlic sauce.

Glass Noodle(D)

Glass Noodle(D)

$14.00

Bean thread noodles stir-fried with egg,onions,scallions,tomatoes,carrots,Napa in light brown sauce.

Lad Nar(D)

$14.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles topped with broccoli,Chinese Broccoli in gravy brown sauce.

Pad See Ew(D)

Pad See Ew(D)

$14.00

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with egg, broccoli,chinese broccoli.

Pad Thai(D)

Pad Thai(D)

$14.00

Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanut.

Sriracha Noodle(D)

Sriracha Noodle(D)

$14.00

Country style-fried flat noodles, mushroom ,egg, sweet turnip, beansprouts , scallions with a tasty sriracha sauce.

Stir-Fried Noodles(D)

$14.00

Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice(D)

Basil Fried Rice(D)

$14.00

Egg, onions, hot peppers, bell peppers, basil.

Crabmeat Fried Rice(D)

$17.00
House Fried Rice(D)

House Fried Rice(D)

$14.00

Egg, onions, scallions, tomatoes.

Pineapple Fried Rice(D)

$14.00
Tom Yum Fried Rice(D)

Tom Yum Fried Rice(D)

$14.00

Onions, scallions ,tomatoes, mushrooms with flavor Tom yum sauce.

Sautéed

Served with white rice
Bangkok Garlic(D)

Bangkok Garlic(D)

$16.00

Choice of meat,Garlic sauce and steamed broccoli.

BKK Style(D)

$16.00

Sauteed with green peppercorn, lime leaves, onion, green beans, wild mushroom, eggplant, red bell pepper and Thai basil in hot pepper sauce

Broccoli Garlic(D)

$16.00

Cashew Nut(D)

$16.00

Cashew nut, carrots, bell peppers, onions, scallions, baby corn and pineapple in a mild chili sauce.

Fresh Ginger(D)

$16.00

Sauteéd chicken, beef or jumbo shrimp with fresh ginger, mushroom, onion, red bell pepper and mixed vegetables in brown sauce.

Hot Pepper (D)

Hot Pepper (D)

$16.00
Hot Sweet Basil(D)

Hot Sweet Basil(D)

$16.00

Fresh basil, onions, bell peppers, mixed veggie in chili garlic sauce.

Japanese Eggplant(D)

$16.00

Japanese eggplant, onions , bell peppers, carrots basil with chili paste garlic sauce.

Mixed Veggies(D)

$16.00

Mixed Veggie with light brown sauce

Priking Curry(D)

Priking Curry(D)

$16.00

String beans, carrots, red peppers, onions, lime leaves in roasted chili sauce.

Royal Rama(D)

Royal Rama(D)

$16.00

Broccoli in delicious peanut sauce.

Curry

Green Curry(D)

Green Curry(D)

$14.00

Spicy green curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant , bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans and basil.

Massaman Curry(D)

$14.00

Panang Curry(D)

$14.00
Red Curry(D)

Red Curry(D)

$14.00

Spicy red curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, string beans and basil.

Grilled

Chicken on fire(D)

$20.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables with spicy tamarind sauce.

Crying Tiger(D)

$24.00

Marinated steak served with vegetables ,black sticky rice and house dipping sauce.

Jumbo Shrimp(D)

Jumbo Shrimp(D)

$22.00

Served with vegetablb, black sticky rice and house dipping sauce.

Koraad half chicken(D)

Koraad half chicken(D)

$20.00

Marinated half chicken with papaya salad, white sticky rice and sweet chili sauce.

Lemongrass Chicken Breast(D)

Lemongrass Chicken Breast(D)

$20.00

Marinated thai herb with black sticky rice spicy tamarind chili sauce.

Maekong Pork Chop(D)

Maekong Pork Chop(D)

$20.00

Marinated with garlic,Thai herb, sautéed mixed vegetables with spicy tamarind chili sauce.

Rack of Lamb(D)

Rack of Lamb(D)

$30.00

Topped with mushrooms,bell peppers, tomatoes ,Thai herb in chef’s special basil sauce.

Spicy Steak(D)

$24.00
Honey Half Duck(D)

Honey Half Duck(D)

$24.00

Sautéed mixed vegetable with honey brown sauce.

Chef' Specialties

Served with white rice

Bangkok Curry Fish(D)

$32.00+

Crispy whole red snapper with choice of red or green curry.

Duck Basil(D)

Duck Basil(D)

$24.00

Fried until crispy with onions, bell peppers, string beans in chili basil sauce.

Duck Curry(D)

Duck Curry(D)

$24.00

With pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, fresh basil. In red curry sauce.

Duck Tamarind(D)

$24.00

With mixed vegetables, Thai eggplant, red bell pepper in green curry sauce. (SPICY)

Mango Salmon(D)

Mango Salmon(D)

$24.00

Pan-Fried Salmon with mixed green and spicy mango salad.

Pan-Fried Jumbo Shrimp(D)

Pan-Fried Jumbo Shrimp(D)

$22.00

Sautéed Spinach with house garlic sauce.

Salmon Ginger(D)

Salmon Ginger(D)

$24.00

Fresh ginger, onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, baby corn, snow peas in light brown sauce.

Salmon Green Curry(D)

$24.00

Spicy green curry paste, coconut milk, eggplant , bell peppers, bamboo shoots, string beans and basil.

Soft Shell Crab Basil(D)

$24.00

Fried soft shell crab with spicy basil sauce.

Kid's Meal

Kid'S Meal

$12.99+

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Fried Banana

$7.00

Fried Ice cream

$7.00

Ice Cream

$6.00+
Mango with Sticky Rice

Mango with Sticky Rice

$9.00

Sticky Rice with ice cream

$7.00+

Thai Pudding

$7.00

Side Order

Jusmine Rice(White)

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00+

Peanut Sauce

$5.00+

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

Small French Fries

$3.00

Steamed Mix Veggies

$6.00

Roti Bread

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Streamed Broccoli

$6.00

Special

All sharing

Can bring it out what ever finished

All Same time

Need Utensils

No Utensils

Chopstick N Napkin

Wait for call

Hot Sauce on the side

Peanut on the side

Customer Waiting

Sauce on the side

No Soup/Salad

Extra Sauce

Peanut sauce on the side

Drink

Soda

$2.50+

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Tea Pot

$6.00+

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Juice

$3.00+

Sparkling water

$3.00+

Special Drink

$3.00+

Hot Tea(Cup)

$2.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

READY TO TRY THAI? JUMP RIGHT INTO SPLASH !!! VOTED BEST THAI RESTAURANT IN NJ MONTHLY 2008

Website

Location

321 South Ave West, Westfield, NJ 07090

Directions

Gallery
SPLASH OF THAI image
SPLASH OF THAI image

Map
