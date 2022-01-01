Splash Seafood Bar & Grill imageView gallery

Splash Seafood Bar & Grill

283 Reviews

$$$

303 Locust St

Des Moines, IA 50309

Order Again

Starters

CRAB CAKE

$18.00

OCTOPUS

$19.00

MUSSELS

$14.00

Carpaccio

$14.00

CALAMARI

$15.00

BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Lobster Bites

$28.00

Sesame Tuna

$15.00

Stuffed Clams

$18.00Out of stock

Half Doz. Willapa Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Beet Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Caprese

$12.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Louis Salad

$11.00

Sea Bass Salad

$17.00

Splash Salad

$10.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Soup

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Charcuterie

The Iowa Platter

$22.00

Taste of 3 CYO

$16.00

Taste of 5 CYO

$24.00

Caviar

Russian Osetra Caviar

$276.00

Russian Sevruga Caviar

$178.00

California Sterling Classic

$131.00

California Sterling Royal

$171.00

California Sterling Imperial

$200.00

American Sturgeon

$50.00

Oysters

Bienville

$4.00

Moscow

$4.00

Rockefeller

$4.00

Shooter

$4.00

Oyster A

$4.00

Oyster B

$4.00

Oyster C

$4.00

Oyster D

$4.00

Oyster E

$3.00

Oyster F

$3.00

Oyster G

$3.00

Oyster H

$3.00

Shellfish Platters

Small Platter

$49.00

Large Platter

$84.00

3pc Colossal

$18.00

6pc Colossal

$34.00

1/2 lb. Crab

$15.00

1 lb. Crab

$25.00

HALF LOBSTER

$25.00

WHOLE LOBSTER

$45.00

Fresh Seafood

SEABASS

$39.00

SHRIMP

$29.00

Halibut

$39.00

Halibut Feature

$48.00

TUNA

$35.00

Salmon

$34.00

King Salmon Feature

$43.00

SCALLOPS

$37.00

Swordfish

$29.00

One Tail

$65.00

Two Tails

$120.00

Steaks & Chops

8oz FILET

$42.00

12oz FILET

$54.00

14oz STRIP

$47.00

PORK CHOP

$38.00

Veal Porterhouse

$45.00

Chef Specialties

Miso Salmon

$28.00

LOBSTER MAC

$31.00

SAKE SHRIMP

$32.00

Mixed Grill

$44.00

KING CRAB

$65.00

Splash Tuna

$37.00

LIVE LOBSTER

$65.00

Sriracha Scallops

$39.00

Cioppino

$34.00

STEAK AND LOBSTER

$95.00

Splash Chicken

$26.00

S&T FETT

$26.00

RISOTTO

$28.00

VEGGIE PASTA

$18.00

Features

Cod Filet Medallions

$32.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Dessert

PINEAPPLE CAKE

$10.00

KEY LIME

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

MOUSSE

$7.00

SORBET

$7.00

TRUFFLE CAKE

$7.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Sides

Add 16oz Tail

$55.00

Add Crab Leg

$55.00

Add Lobster

$35.00

Add Scallop

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Side Lobster Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Side Mashed

$5.00

Side Mushrooms

$10.00Out of stock

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Risotto

$7.00

Side Scampi Shrimp

$8.00

Side Sweet

$5.00

Side Veg 1

$5.00

Side Veg 2

$5.00

Ricotta Mezzaluna

$15.00

Fries

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Fish Sticks

$8.00

Kids Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Steak

$18.00

Lunch

Beet Salad

$12.00

Crab Cake Lunch

$18.00

Crab Louis

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

French Dip

$16.00

OCTOPUS

$19.00

1/2 Lobster Louis

$25.00

Full Lobster Louis

$45.00

Lobster Lunch

$28.00

Lunch Calamari

$14.00

Lunch Cioppino

$21.00

Salmon Caesar

$17.00

Salmon Toast

$12.00

Sea Bass Salad

$17.00

Sesame Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Louis

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Lunch Mussels

$13.00

Event Menus

Royal Caesar

Royal Splash Salad

Royal Seabass

$58.00

Royal Filet

$58.00

Royal Scallops

$58.00

Royal Chicken

$58.00

Royal Fettuccine

$58.00

Royal Key Lime

Royal Truffle Cake

Royal Sorbet

Wine Class

$66.93

Wine Class Dessert

$10.00

Wine Class Passer

$41.00

1st Course Wine

$10.00

2nd Course Wine

$16.00

3rd Course Wine

$40.00

4th Course Wine

$42.00

Dessert Wine

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

303 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309

Directions

Splash Seafood Bar & Grill image

