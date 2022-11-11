Restaurant header imageView gallery

Split Rail Eats

review star

No reviews yet

849 Glades Rd Suite 1B1, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Banana Pudding
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Snacks

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Scratch-made buttermilk fried Springer Mountain chicken tenders served with choice of sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried pickle chips with homemade ranch dressing

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wisconsin cheese curds served with homemade jalapeno ranch dressing

Chicken Fritters

$9.00

Shredded chicken and cream cheese with a panko crust. served with boom boom sauce

Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Naan flat bread dippers with pimento cheese and dill pickles on the side

Fredo Fries

$12.00

Fries smothered in alfredo sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses topped with bacon and green onions

Fredo Tots

$12.00

Tater tots smothered in alfredo sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses topped with bacon and green onions

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Fried Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Our fried chicken with cheddar & mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Our grilled chicken with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

Our fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with cheddar & mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

Our fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with cheddar & mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$14.50

Thinly sliced sirloin, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.50

6oz. smashed angus beef patty w/lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and burger sauce

Cheeseburger

$12.00

6oz. smashed angus beef patty w/cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and burger sauce

Southwestern Burger

$13.50

6oz. smashed angus beef patty w/pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapenos, avocado and chipotle mayo

Greek Burger

$13.00

6oz. smashed angus beef patty w/spring mix, tomato, red onion, zesty feta and tzatziki sauce

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand-breaded buttermilk fried Springer Mountain chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a potato roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Our fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce and ranch dressing on potato roll

Cheesesteak

$14.50

Thinly-sliced sirloin with caramelized onions, provolone cheese and horseradish mayo on a sub roll

Gringo Wrap

$14.00

Our fried chicken, black beans, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and mayo

Jacked Turkey

$14.00

Sliced turkey with bacon, sauteed mushrooms, pepperjack cheese, mayo and apple butter on sub roll

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Sliced turkey with sauerkraut Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on rye

Polish Reuben

$13.00

Grilled kielbasa with sauerkraut, dill pickles, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on rye

Hot Seoul

$14.50

Thinly-sliced sirloin or grilled chicken, house-made Korean marinade, provolone cheese and slaw on potato roll

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Beer-battered fish fillet with slaw and chipotle mayo on naan flatbread

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spring mix and zesty feta

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle on a potato bun

Tater Bowls

Taco Bowl

$9.00

Black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa verde, diced tomatoes and sour cream over a bed of tots or fries

Cheeseburger Bowl

$12.00

Crumbled beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickles and green onions drizzled with burger sauce over a bed of tots or fries

Buffalo Bowl

$12.50

Our fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce and homemade ranch dressing over a bed of tots or fries

Greek Bowl

$13.00

Grilled chicken with zesty feta cheese, diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, lettuce, green onions and tzatziki sauce over a bed of tots or fries

Plant-Based Protein Taco Bowl

$14.50

Just like our taco bowl but with plant based protein made with pulled oats, fava beans and peas over a bed of tots or fries.

Plant-Based Protein Cheeseburger Bowl

$12.50

Just like our cheeseburger bowl but with plant based protein made with pulled oats, fava beans and peas over a bed of tots or fries.

Plant-Based Protein Buffalo Bowl

$13.00

Just like our buffalo bowl but with plant based protein made with pulled oats, fava beans and peas over a bed of tots or fries.

Plant-Based Protein Greek Bowl

$13.50

Just like our Greek bowl but with plant based protein made with pulled oats, fava beans and peas over a bed of tots or fries.

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg on a bed of spring mix

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.50

Our scratch-made buttermilk fried Springer Mountain chicken with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg on a bed of spring mix

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled Springer Mountain chicken with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg on a bed of spring mix

Greek Salad

$8.50

Grape tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese on a bed of spring mix with Greek dressing

Greek Salad with Chicken

$13.00

Grilled Springer Mountain chicken, grape tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese on a bed of spring mix with Greek dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Our scratch-made buttermilk fried Springer Mountain chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg on a bed of spring mix

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.00

Blackened seasoned grilled Springer Mountain chicken with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg on a bed of spring mix

Split Rail Chicken Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Sauteed chicken with herbs mixed with a creamy dressing, carrots and green onions (mixed in already) with grape tomatoes on a bed of spring mix

Pound of Chicken Salad

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Scratch-made tenders

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

Plain cheeseburger

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.50

Angus beef hot dog

Kid's Hamburger

$7.50

Plain hamburger

Kid's Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

Smoked turkey breast and American cheese on a toasted bun

Sides

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Cucumbers & white onions tossed in a sugar & vinegar dressing served over a bed of spring mix

Black Beans

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Spring mix with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese and croutons

Side Mac 'n' Cheese

$3.00

Rotini pasta with a homemade 3 cheese sauce lightly sprinkled with a cracker crumb topping

Side Greek Salad

$5.00

Grape tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese on a bed of spring mix with Greek dressing

Side Fredo Fries

$7.00

Fries smothered in alfredo sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses topped with bacon and green onions

Side Fredo Tots

$7.00

Tater tots smothered in alfredo sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses topped with bacon and green onions

Soft Drinks

Drink

$2.75

24oz.

Kids Drink

$1.75

12oz.

Fountain Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.75

24oz.

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

24oz.

Half 'n' Half Tea

$2.75

24oz.

Coke

$2.75

24oz.

Diet Coke

$2.75

24oz.

Sprite

$2.75

24oz.

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

24oz.

Fanta Orange

$2.75

24oz.

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

24oz.

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

24oz.

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Sweet Tea

$1.75

12oz.

Kid's Unsweet Tea

$1.75

12oz.

Kid's Half 'n' Half Tea

$1.75

12oz.

Kid's Coke

$1.75

12oz.

Kid's Diet Coke

$1.75

12oz.

Kid's Sprite

$1.75

12oz.

Kid's Dr. Pepper

$1.75

12oz.

Kid's Fanta Orange

$1.75

12oz.

Kid's Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.75

12oz.

Kid's Barq's Root Beer

$1.75

12oz.

No Drink

Bottle Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Dasani

$2.00

20oz.

Coke Zero

$2.00

20oz

Fanta Grape

$2.00

20oz.

Coke 20oz. Bottle

$2.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.50

Honestea Honey Green Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Honestea Half 'n' Half

$2.25

Sioux City Cream Soda

$2.50

Izze Clementine

$2.50

Green Apple Mundet

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.75

10oz.

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Can of Soda

$1.50

2 Liter Bottles

2 Liter Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.00

2 Liter Sprite

$4.00

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Hot Coffee

Small Coffee

$3.00

12 ounces drip coffee

Large Coffee

$4.00

20 ounces drip coffee

Espresso

$2.75

Double shot of espresso

Americano

$3.00

Espresso + 10oz hot water

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso + 2oz steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.75

Espresso + 6oz steamed milk + milk foam

Latte

$4.00

Espresso + 10oz steamed milk

Flat White

$4.00

Espresso + 10oz steamed milk

Almond Joy Latte

$5.00

Latte + chocolate, coconut and almond syrups dusted with cocoa

Autumn Glory Latte

$5.00

Latte + cinnamon bun & real maple syrups topped with cinnamon

Black & White Latte

$5.00

Latte + chocolate & white chocolate syrups

Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Latte + pumpkin spice & caramel syrups topped with pumpkin pie spice

Chai Latte

$4.00

Organic chai + steamed milk

Cherry Blossom Latte

$5.00

Latte + cherry plus chocolate or white chocolate syrups topped with cocoa

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$5.00

Latte + chocolate or white chocolate + strawberry syrups with dusting of cocoa

Gingerbread Latte

$5.00

Latte + ginger and cinnamon syrups topped with cinnamon

Mounds Latte

$5.00

Latte + chocolate and coconut syrups dusted with cocoa

Nutella Latte

$5.00

Latte + chocolate & hazelnut syrups topped with cocoa

Nutty Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Latte + pumpkin spice & hazelnut syrups topped with pumpkin pie spice

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.00

Latte + peppermint & chocolate syrups topped with cocoa

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Latte + pumpkin spice syrup topped with pumpkin pie spice

Rainy Day Latte

$5.00

Latte + English toffee and caramel syrups

Rolo Latte

$5.00

Latte + caramel and chocolate syrups dusted with cocoa

Spiced Cookie Latte

$5.00

Latte + cardamon syrup and honey topped with cinnamon

Winter Snow Latte

$5.00

Latte + white chocolate and peppermint syrups

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.25

8oz + ice poured in a 20oz cup

Affogato

$5.95

Espresso + ice cream

Iced Latte

$5.25

Espresso + 16oz chilled milk + ice

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + chocolate, coconut & almond syrups

Iced Americano

$4.00

Espresso + 16oz water + ice

Iced Autumn Glory Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + cinnamon bun & real maple syrups

Iced Black & White Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + chocolate & white chocolate syrups

Iced Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + pumpkin spice & caramel syrups

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25

Organic chai + 16oz chilled milk + ice

Iced Cherry Blossom Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + cherry plus chocolate or white chocolate syrups

Iced Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + chocolate or white chocolate & strawberry syrups

Iced Gingerbread Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + ginger and cinnamon syrups topped

Iced Mounds Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + chocolate & coconut syrups

Iced Nutella Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + chocolate & hazelnut syrups

Iced Nutty Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + pumpkin spice & hazelnut syrups

Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + peppermint and white chocolate syrups

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + pumpkin spice syrup

Iced Rainy Day Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + English toffee and caramel syrups

Iced Rolo Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + caramel and chocolate syrups

Iced Spiced Cookie Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + cardamon syrup and honey

Iced Winter Snow Latte

$6.25

Iced latte + peppermint and white chocolate syrups

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Scratch-made pudding with vanilla wafers & bananas topped with whipped cream

Carrot Cake Parfait

$3.50Out of stock

carrot cake pieces with cream cheese frosting mousse and pumpkin pie spice

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Spooky Cupcakes

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

$1.50Out of stock

Slice of Pie

Coconut Custard Pie Slice

$4.00

homemade coconut custard pie. Served with whipped cream

Maple Pie Slice

$4.00

Homemade custard pie made with real maple syrup and finished with a touch of sea salt

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Caramel Pumpkin Pie Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Pie Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Slice of Cake

Carrot Cake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$5.00

Pina Colada Cake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Coconut Cake Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake Slice

$6.50Out of stock

Extra Dressings & Sauces

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Italian

$0.50

Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Extra Thousand Island

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Greek Dressing

$0.50

Extra Buffalo

$0.50

Extra Caesar

$0.50

Extra Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Extra Boom Boom

$0.50

Extra Burger Sauce

$0.50

Extra Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Extra Horseradish Mayo

$0.50

Extra Regular Mayo

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Tsatsiki

$0.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Casual restaurant In Gatlinburg

Website

Location

849 Glades Rd Suite 1B1, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Joe and Pop's Sub Shoppe & Mama's Chicken Kitchen - 1244 East Parkway (JOE's)
orange starNo Reviews
1244 East Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurantnext
Flapjack's (321 Gatlinburg #2) - 478 E. Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
478 E. Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurantnext
Maddog Creamery- Gatlinburg - 731 East Parkway (MDGB)
orange starNo Reviews
731 East Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurantnext
Alamo Steakhouse- Gatlinburg - 705 East Parkway (AGB)
orange starNo Reviews
705 East Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurantnext
Papa Leone's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 174
1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurantnext
Flapjack's (Gatlinburg #3) - 956 Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
956 Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gatlinburg

Pancake Pantry - Gatlinburg
orange star4.4 • 6,228
628 Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Gatlinburg TN
orange star4.4 • 2,432
959 Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gatlinburg
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston