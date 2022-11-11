- Home
Split Rail Eats
849 Glades Rd Suite 1B1, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
Gatlinburg, TN 37738
Popular Items
Snacks
Chicken Tenders
Scratch-made buttermilk fried Springer Mountain chicken tenders served with choice of sauce.
Fried Pickles
Fried pickle chips with homemade ranch dressing
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese curds served with homemade jalapeno ranch dressing
Chicken Fritters
Shredded chicken and cream cheese with a panko crust. served with boom boom sauce
Pimento Cheese
Naan flat bread dippers with pimento cheese and dill pickles on the side
Fredo Fries
Fries smothered in alfredo sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses topped with bacon and green onions
Fredo Tots
Tater tots smothered in alfredo sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses topped with bacon and green onions
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Fried Chicken Quesadilla
Our fried chicken with cheddar & mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Our grilled chicken with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Our fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with cheddar & mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Our fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with cheddar & mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Steak Quesadilla
Thinly sliced sirloin, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses in a buttery grilled tortilla. served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Burgers
Hamburger
6oz. smashed angus beef patty w/lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and burger sauce
Cheeseburger
6oz. smashed angus beef patty w/cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and burger sauce
Southwestern Burger
6oz. smashed angus beef patty w/pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapenos, avocado and chipotle mayo
Greek Burger
6oz. smashed angus beef patty w/spring mix, tomato, red onion, zesty feta and tzatziki sauce
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded buttermilk fried Springer Mountain chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on a potato roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Our fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce and ranch dressing on potato roll
Cheesesteak
Thinly-sliced sirloin with caramelized onions, provolone cheese and horseradish mayo on a sub roll
Gringo Wrap
Our fried chicken, black beans, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and mayo
Jacked Turkey
Sliced turkey with bacon, sauteed mushrooms, pepperjack cheese, mayo and apple butter on sub roll
Turkey Reuben
Sliced turkey with sauerkraut Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on rye
Polish Reuben
Grilled kielbasa with sauerkraut, dill pickles, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on rye
Hot Seoul
Thinly-sliced sirloin or grilled chicken, house-made Korean marinade, provolone cheese and slaw on potato roll
Fish Tacos
Beer-battered fish fillet with slaw and chipotle mayo on naan flatbread
Veggie Wrap
Sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spring mix and zesty feta
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle on a potato bun
Tater Bowls
Taco Bowl
Black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa verde, diced tomatoes and sour cream over a bed of tots or fries
Cheeseburger Bowl
Crumbled beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, pickles and green onions drizzled with burger sauce over a bed of tots or fries
Buffalo Bowl
Our fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce and homemade ranch dressing over a bed of tots or fries
Greek Bowl
Grilled chicken with zesty feta cheese, diced tomatoes, roasted red peppers, lettuce, green onions and tzatziki sauce over a bed of tots or fries
Plant-Based Protein Taco Bowl
Just like our taco bowl but with plant based protein made with pulled oats, fava beans and peas over a bed of tots or fries.
Plant-Based Protein Cheeseburger Bowl
Just like our cheeseburger bowl but with plant based protein made with pulled oats, fava beans and peas over a bed of tots or fries.
Plant-Based Protein Buffalo Bowl
Just like our buffalo bowl but with plant based protein made with pulled oats, fava beans and peas over a bed of tots or fries.
Plant-Based Protein Greek Bowl
Just like our Greek bowl but with plant based protein made with pulled oats, fava beans and peas over a bed of tots or fries.
Soup & Salads
House Salad
Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg on a bed of spring mix
Fried Chicken Salad
Our scratch-made buttermilk fried Springer Mountain chicken with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg on a bed of spring mix
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg on a bed of spring mix
Greek Salad
Grape tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese on a bed of spring mix with Greek dressing
Greek Salad with Chicken
Grilled Springer Mountain chicken, grape tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese on a bed of spring mix with Greek dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our scratch-made buttermilk fried Springer Mountain chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg on a bed of spring mix
Blackened Chicken Salad
Blackened seasoned grilled Springer Mountain chicken with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg on a bed of spring mix
Split Rail Chicken Salad
Sauteed chicken with herbs mixed with a creamy dressing, carrots and green onions (mixed in already) with grape tomatoes on a bed of spring mix
Pound of Chicken Salad
Kids Menu
Sides
Side French Fries
Side Tater Tots
Cole Slaw
Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers & white onions tossed in a sugar & vinegar dressing served over a bed of spring mix
Black Beans
Side Salad
Spring mix with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cheddar cheese and croutons
Side Mac 'n' Cheese
Rotini pasta with a homemade 3 cheese sauce lightly sprinkled with a cracker crumb topping
Side Greek Salad
Grape tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese on a bed of spring mix with Greek dressing
Side Fredo Fries
Fries smothered in alfredo sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses topped with bacon and green onions
Side Fredo Tots
Tater tots smothered in alfredo sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses topped with bacon and green onions
Soft Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Kid's Drinks
Bottle Drinks
Mexican Coke
Dasani
20oz.
Coke Zero
20oz
Fanta Grape
20oz.
Coke 20oz. Bottle
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Tamarind
Honestea Honey Green Tea
Honestea Half 'n' Half
Sioux City Cream Soda
Izze Clementine
Green Apple Mundet
Ginger Ale
10oz.
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Can of Soda
Hot Coffee
Small Coffee
12 ounces drip coffee
Large Coffee
20 ounces drip coffee
Espresso
Double shot of espresso
Americano
Espresso + 10oz hot water
Cortado
Espresso + 2oz steamed milk
Cappuccino
Espresso + 6oz steamed milk + milk foam
Latte
Espresso + 10oz steamed milk
Flat White
Espresso + 10oz steamed milk
Almond Joy Latte
Latte + chocolate, coconut and almond syrups dusted with cocoa
Autumn Glory Latte
Latte + cinnamon bun & real maple syrups topped with cinnamon
Black & White Latte
Latte + chocolate & white chocolate syrups
Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte
Latte + pumpkin spice & caramel syrups topped with pumpkin pie spice
Chai Latte
Organic chai + steamed milk
Cherry Blossom Latte
Latte + cherry plus chocolate or white chocolate syrups topped with cocoa
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte
Latte + chocolate or white chocolate + strawberry syrups with dusting of cocoa
Gingerbread Latte
Latte + ginger and cinnamon syrups topped with cinnamon
Mounds Latte
Latte + chocolate and coconut syrups dusted with cocoa
Nutella Latte
Latte + chocolate & hazelnut syrups topped with cocoa
Nutty Pumpkin Spice Latte
Latte + pumpkin spice & hazelnut syrups topped with pumpkin pie spice
Peppermint Mocha Latte
Latte + peppermint & chocolate syrups topped with cocoa
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Latte + pumpkin spice syrup topped with pumpkin pie spice
Rainy Day Latte
Latte + English toffee and caramel syrups
Rolo Latte
Latte + caramel and chocolate syrups dusted with cocoa
Spiced Cookie Latte
Latte + cardamon syrup and honey topped with cinnamon
Winter Snow Latte
Latte + white chocolate and peppermint syrups
Cold Coffee
Cold Brew
8oz + ice poured in a 20oz cup
Affogato
Espresso + ice cream
Iced Latte
Espresso + 16oz chilled milk + ice
Iced Almond Joy Latte
Iced latte + chocolate, coconut & almond syrups
Iced Americano
Espresso + 16oz water + ice
Iced Autumn Glory Latte
Iced latte + cinnamon bun & real maple syrups
Iced Black & White Latte
Iced latte + chocolate & white chocolate syrups
Iced Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced latte + pumpkin spice & caramel syrups
Iced Chai Latte
Organic chai + 16oz chilled milk + ice
Iced Cherry Blossom Latte
Iced latte + cherry plus chocolate or white chocolate syrups
Iced Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte
Iced latte + chocolate or white chocolate & strawberry syrups
Iced Gingerbread Latte
Iced latte + ginger and cinnamon syrups topped
Iced Mounds Latte
Iced latte + chocolate & coconut syrups
Iced Nutella Latte
Iced latte + chocolate & hazelnut syrups
Iced Nutty Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced latte + pumpkin spice & hazelnut syrups
Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte
Iced latte + peppermint and white chocolate syrups
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced latte + pumpkin spice syrup
Iced Rainy Day Latte
Iced latte + English toffee and caramel syrups
Iced Rolo Latte
Iced latte + caramel and chocolate syrups
Iced Spiced Cookie Latte
Iced latte + cardamon syrup and honey
Iced Winter Snow Latte
Iced latte + peppermint and white chocolate syrups
Desserts
Banana Pudding
Scratch-made pudding with vanilla wafers & bananas topped with whipped cream
Carrot Cake Parfait
carrot cake pieces with cream cheese frosting mousse and pumpkin pie spice
Cinnamon Roll
Spooky Cupcakes
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Slice of Pie
Coconut Custard Pie Slice
homemade coconut custard pie. Served with whipped cream
Maple Pie Slice
Homemade custard pie made with real maple syrup and finished with a touch of sea salt
Pumpkin Pie Slice
Caramel Pumpkin Pie Slice
Pecan Pie Slice
Apple Pie Slice
Caramel Apple Pie Slice
Slice of Cake
Extra Dressings & Sauces
Extra Ranch
Extra Jalapeno Ranch
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra BBQ
Extra Italian
Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette
Extra Thousand Island
Extra Bleu Cheese
Extra Greek Dressing
Extra Buffalo
Extra Caesar
Extra Oil & Vinegar
Extra Boom Boom
Extra Burger Sauce
Extra Chipotle Mayo
Extra Horseradish Mayo
Extra Regular Mayo
Extra Salsa
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Tsatsiki
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Fast Casual restaurant In Gatlinburg
849 Glades Rd Suite 1B1, Gatlinburg, TN 37738