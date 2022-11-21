Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Split-Rail

430 Reviews

$$

2500 W Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Popular Items

A la Carte Chicken
Gluten-Free Four Piece Fried Chicken
Biscuit

FOOD

Split-Rail Snapback Hat

Split-Rail Snapback Hat

$35.00

Limited edition Split-Rail snapback available now!

Matzo Ball Soup

Matzo Ball Soup

$9.00

Our homemade matzo balls are light, fluffy and flavorful! This soup is simple, with one large matzo ball, roasted Freebird chicken, and a savory broth made from fresh Freebird chicken as well. Warming and wonderful for a rainy day!

Spicy Caesar Salad

Spicy Caesar Salad

$15.00

Beautiful little gem lettuce from Werp Farms up North, pickled red onions, and heirloom cherry tomatoes, dressed in our housemade spicy Caesar dressing and finished with aged pecorino and garlic breadcrumbs. Vegetarian.

Roasted Cauliflower Salad

$14.00

Roasted Nichols Farm cauliflower, fermented fennnel, pickled golden raisins, toasted sunflower seeds, whipped tomato butter (GF/V)

Whipped Feta

Whipped Feta

$15.00

served with crudite for dipping and spreading. Vegetarian.

French Fries

$6.00

Side order of crispy french fries with ketchup. Gluten free.

The Split-Rail Burger

$19.00

Slagel Farms smash burger on a squishy bun with house pickles, onions, special sauce, and 2 slices of Bongards American cheese. Served with fries!

Fried Chicken & Biscuits

$31.00

Two half breasts, one bone-in leg, one bone-in thigh, two buttermilk biscuits, house hot sauce, chicken gravy, chile-maple butter.

Gluten-Free Four Piece Fried Chicken

Gluten-Free Four Piece Fried Chicken

$23.00

Two boneless breast pieces, one bone-in leg, one bone-in thigh of our famous gluten-free fried chicken, served with our house habanero hot sauce on the side. Fried in a gluten-free fryer. Contains buttermilk.

Vegetarian "Chicken"

$13.00

Five strips of housemade seitan with hot sauce on the side. Can be made vegan upon request!

Biscuit

Biscuit

$5.50

Served with our homemade chile-maple butter

A la Carte Chicken

A la Carte Chicken

$6.00

Extra Sauce

Pretty Cool Ice Cream Pop

$5.75

All Pretty Cool ice cream bars are gluten-free. Pina Colada is vegan!

DRINKS

Juve & Camps Cava TO GO

$32.00

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco TO GO

$32.00

Jezebel Pinot Noir TO GO

$30.00

Lyeth Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Blend TO GO

$28.00

Old Style TO GO

$2.00

Lagunitas IPA TO GO

$4.00

Eris Pedestrian Cider TO GO

$6.00

Sprecher's Soda TO GO

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please note we are requiring proof of vaccination for all diners!

Website

Location

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

