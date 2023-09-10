Splitlog Coffee Co 548 Central Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Coffee Shop and drive thru offering specialty coffee beverages roasted in house. As well as breakfast and fresh pastries daily. Come in and enjoy!
Location
548 Central Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Jefe Tacos N Beer - 1264 Central Ave
No Reviews
1264 Central Ave Kansas City, KS 66102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Kansas City
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 3900 Rainbow Blvd
4.1 • 1,099
3900 Rainbow Blvd Kansas City, KS 66103
View restaurant