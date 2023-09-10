Popular Items

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot served with sparkling water.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

The perfect balance of milk and a double shot of espresso.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Single-origin cold brew, with an 18-hour brew time. The most caffeine on the menu, with a bright, acidic finish.

Beverages

Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Single-origin cold brew, with an 18-hour brew time. The most caffeine on the menu, with a bright, acidic finish.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Double shot served with sparkling water.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Traditionally served hot, with a double shot of espresso and an ounce of silky steamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Served as a 4oz hot beverage.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.75

Traditionally made as a 6oz, served hot.

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Double shot of espresso and water.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

The perfect balance of milk and a double shot of espresso.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Rotating selection of freshly brewed coffee, roasted in house.

Bulk Coffee

$30.00

Includes cups, sugars, cream upon request. Milk Alternatives are 3L = 96oz of drip coffee. Serves about 12 8oz cups of coffee. 3G = 384oz of drip coffee. Serves about 48 8oz cups of coffee. Carafe must be returned. 5G = 640oz of drip coffee. Serves about 80 8oz cups of coffee. Carafe must be returned.

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Hot tea from Kansas City local tea company, Hugo Tea.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Iced Herbal tea from Hugo Tea.

Chai

Chai

$4.00+

An organic infusion of spices black tea, sugar, citric acid from Hugo Tea.

Matcha

Matcha

$4.00+

Ceremonial grade matcha from Hugo Tea, customized to your liking.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.00+

Not Coffee

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00+

Fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.25+

Optional cream, sparkling water, and your choice of flavor.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Housemade chocolate sauce combined with steamed milk.

Milk

Milk

$2.50+

Milk of your choosing. Can be made with any flavor.

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Glass bottle of sparkling water.

Steamer

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamer milk

Food

Pastry

Hana's Donuts

Hana's Donuts

$2.50

Donuts from Hana, specializing in Old Fashioneds and rotating seasonals.

Mr. D's Donuts

Mr. D's Donuts

$3.00

Donuts from Mr. D's, rotating selection of fluffy, lightly sweetened local pastries.

Danish

Danish

$3.00

Made by Sunflour Bakery, rotating flavors.

Cinnamon Knot

Cinnamon Knot

$3.00

Made by Sunflour Bakery, "it's like the inside of a cinnamon roll."

Scone

Scone

$3.00+

Made by Sunflour Bakery, rotating flavors.

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50

Made by Sunflour Bakery.

Quarantine Cookie

Quarantine Cookie

$5.25

Gourmet cookies by local bakers, Abel and Elee of Quarantine Cookie.

Protein Ball

Protein Ball

$2.00

Made in house. Contains peanut butter, milk chocolate chips, and chia seeds, and more.

Blackhole Bakery

Blackhole Bakery

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Parfait

Parfait

$4.50

Greek yogurt, strawberry jam, blueberry, and housemade granola )

Oatmeal Bowl

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.50

Oatmeal, cinnamon, honey, fruit, and steamed milk on top.

Biscuit Sandwich

Biscuit Sandwich

$6.00

Fresh breakfast sandwiches containing sausage, egg, and cheese. Chipotle Mayo or Jam is optional on the side.

English Muffin Sandwich

English Muffin Sandwich

$6.00

Housemade breakfast sandwiches containing sausage, egg, and cheese. Chipotle Mayo or Jam is optional on the side.

Sausage Burrito

Sausage Burrito

$8.00

Fresh breakfast burritos containing egg, potato, fajita-style veggies, cheese, and sausage, wrapped in a tortilla.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$6.00

Housemade breakfast burritos containing egg, potato, fajita-style veggies, and cheese, wrapped in a tortilla.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$8.00

Potato, egg, cheese, sausage, fajita style veggies with (optional) gravy over top.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Fresh biscuits with housemade sausage gravy and (optional) fresh cracked egg.

Plain Biscuit

Plain Biscuit

$2.00

Fresh biscuit, typically served with jam and butter.

Plain English Muffin

Plain English Muffin

$2.00

Fresh Muffin, typically served with jam and butter.

Retail

Retail

Diner Mug

Diner Mug

$12.00

Enamel Pin

$8.00Out of stock

Ringer T- Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

Support T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

hat

$22.00

Coffee

Strawberry Hill

Strawberry Hill

$18.00
Steamboat Espresso

Steamboat Espresso

$18.00
Daily Driver

Daily Driver

$16.70
Brazil, Lusitano, Full Natural

Brazil, Lusitano, Full Natural

$21.50
Guatemala, Las Guacamayas

Guatemala, Las Guacamayas

$27.90
Ethiopia, Sidama Bombe, Natural

Ethiopia, Sidama Bombe, Natural

$26.40

Panama, Boquete, Washed

$23.80
Colombia Suger Cane Decaf

Colombia Suger Cane Decaf

$24.20