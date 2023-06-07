Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Split-Rail

430 Reviews

$$

2500 W Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

An upscale casual neighborhood restaurant on Chicago's West side focusing on Jewish- and Southern-American comfort food.

Website

Location

2500 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Beetle Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 699
2532 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Boeufhaus
orange star4.6 • 955
1012 N Western Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Tuman's Tap & Grill
orange star3.9 • 405
2159 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
orange star4.3 • 733
954 N. California Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
All Together Now
orange star4.8 • 112
2119 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Parson's Chicken and Fish - West Town
orange star3.5 • 26
2109 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Violet Hour
orange star4.2 • 3,331
1520 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Mott St
orange star4.5 • 2,626
1401 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - Chicago Ave
orange star4.7 • 2,538
1529 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,491
1372 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,836
1700 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
orange star4.3 • 1,673
2013 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston