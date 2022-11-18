Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tavolàta Spokane

review star

No reviews yet

221 N Wall St

Spokane, WA 99201

Order Again

Meal Packages for Two

Rigatoni Dinner for Two

Rigatoni Dinner for Two

$60.00

Rigatoni with Spicy Pork Sausage, Tomato, Marjoram, Parmesan. Served With: •Ciabatta with Olive Oil and Aged Balsamic •Burrata - Bartlett Pear, Pine Nut, Rosemary, Crostini •Olives - Coriander, Chili, Citrus, Thyme, Garlic •Cookie

Tonnarelli Dinner for Two

Tonnarelli Dinner for Two

$60.00

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe- Pecorino, Cracked Pepper, Butter Served With: •Ciabatta with Olive Oil and Aged Balsamic •Burrata - Bartlett Pear, Pine Nut, Rosemary, Crostini •Olives - Coriander, Garlic, Chili, Citrus, Thyme •Cookie

Double Cut Pork Chop Dinner for Two

$70.00

Double Cut Pork Chop, Lucy Rose Apple, Radicchio,, Hazelnut Pangratatto Served With: •Ciabatta with Olive Oil and Aged Balsamic •Burrata - Bartlett Pear, Pine Nut, Rosemary, Crostini •Olives - Coriander, Citrus, Thyme, Garlic, Chili •Cookies

A la Carte and Specials

The Grain Shed Ciabatta

The Grain Shed Ciabatta

$5.00

Butter, Olive Oil, Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Roasted Garlic

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Citrus, Coriander, Garlic, Thyme, Chili

Salumi Board

Salumi Board

$18.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Speck, Finnochiona, Hot Copa, Salami Toscano

Chickpeas

Chickpeas

$11.00

Celery, Sultanas, Parsley, Lemon

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$14.00

Ricotta, Pistachio, Basil, Sherry Vinegar

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

Arugula, Castelvetrano Olive, Chili, Parmesan

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

$16.00

Smoked Salmon, Aioli, Pickled Onion

Kabocha Squash

$14.00Out of stock

salmoriglio sauce, Pecorino Sardo, walnut

Charred Green Beans

$14.00Out of stock

Whipped Mascarpone, Hazelnut, Oregano, Lemon

Tonnarelli

Tonnarelli

$18.00

Cracked Pepper, Pecorino Romana

Spaghetti Red

Spaghetti Red

$22.00

Spaghetti with Tomato, Basil, Parmesan. (vegetarian). add Chicken and Pork Meatballs $3ea

Spaghetti Anchovy

Spaghetti Anchovy

$22.00

Spaghetti with Anchovy, Garlic, Chili, Mint, Parmesan

Chicken & Pork Meatball

Chicken & Pork Meatball

$3.00

1 Chicken & Pork Meatball, served in Tomato Sauce

Gnocchi Alla Romana

Gnocchi Alla Romana

$24.00

Semolina Gnocchi baked with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Parmesan, Chili

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$23.00

Pappardelle with Beef and Pork Ragu, Tomato, Mint, Chili, Orange, Grana Padano

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$23.00

Rigatoni with Spicy Sausage, Tomato, Marjoram, Parmesan

Linguine Nero

Linguine Nero

$26.00

Smoked Mussels, Prosciutto di Parma, Garlic, Chili, Lemon, Pangrattato

Paccheri

$24.00

Prawn, Tomato, Chili, Sofrito, Gremolata

Ravioli

Ravioli

$25.00

Ricotta, Brown Butter, Aged Balsamic, Sage, Walnut

Potato Gnocchi

Potato Gnocchi

$24.00

Summer Squash, Corn, Truffle Butter, Chive, Pecorino Romano

Double Cut Pork Chop

$32.00

Radicchio, Fig Agrodolce, Hazelnut Pangrattato

Bone in Ribeye

Bone in Ribeye

$42.00

Heirloom Tomato Panzenella, Aged Balsamic, Arugula

Halibut

Halibut

$32.00Out of stock

Manila Clams, Farro, Eggplant Caponata

Kid's Rigatoni with Tomato Sauce

Kid's Rigatoni with Tomato Sauce

$11.00
Kid's Spaghetti with Butter

Kid's Spaghetti with Butter

$11.00

Chocolate Budino

$11.00

Chocolate malted budino, whipped cream, chocolate pearls

Zeppole

$11.00

Wine

Please note that the person picking up wine from the restaurant must have valid ID proving they are 21 years of age.
ESR 'Annabelle' Pinot Grigio

ESR 'Annabelle' Pinot Grigio

$28.00

100% Pinot Grigio, Friuli

Chateau Pas du Cerf x ESR 'Helen' Rosé

Chateau Pas du Cerf x ESR 'Helen' Rosé

$28.00

2019, 50% Grenache, 30% Cinsault, 20% Syrah, Provence

Mark Ryan x ESR 'Ivy Lou' Red Blend

Mark Ryan x ESR 'Ivy Lou' Red Blend

$35.00

2018, 45% Syrah, 29% Grenache, 26% Mourvèdre, Columbia Valley

ESR x Avennia 'Frank the Tank'

ESR x Avennia 'Frank the Tank'

$35.00

2017, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc

Underground Wine Project 'Mr. Pink' Rosé

Underground Wine Project 'Mr. Pink' Rosé

$25.00

2018, 100% Sangiovese, Columbia Valley

Scarpetta Frico Rosso

Scarpetta Frico Rosso

$28.00

2018 100% Sangiovese

Mark Ryan 'Vincent'

Mark Ryan ‘Vincent’

$28.00

2018 100% Chardonnay

Bumpasaurus

$28.00

Cocktails

Mr. Green in the Kitchen

$18.00

Gin, Elderflower, Cardamom, Lemon, Cucumber *all to go cocktails are doubles*

Championship Pony

$18.00

Vodka, Lime, Basil, Gingerbeer *all to go cocktails are doubles*

Little Italy

$18.00

Bourbon, Sibona Amaro, Black Walnut Bitters *all to go cocktails are doubles*

Beer, Cider, Seltzer

Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.00
Yaya Fluffy Puffy Sunshine IPA

Yaya Fluffy Puffy Sunshine IPA

$8.00
Iron Goat 'Goatmeal' Stout

Iron Goat ‘Goatmeal’ Stout

$6.00
No-Li 'Big Juicy' IPA

No-Li ‘Big Juicy’ IPA

$6.00
San Juan Spiked Huckleberry Seltzer

San Juan Spiked Huckleberry Seltzer

$6.00
Incline Hopped Cider

Incline Hopped Cider

$6.00

4 Pack Yaya Fluffy Puffy Sunshine IPA

$22.00

4 Pack Iron Goat Stout

$18.00

4 Pack No-Li Big Juicy IPA

$18.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Cock n’ Bull Ginger Beer

$4.00

Acqua Panna 1L

$6.00

Marjoram Lime Soda

$6.00

Cucumber Rosemary Soda

$6.00

Coke (12 oz can)

$3.00

Diet Coke (12 oz can)

$3.00

Sprite (12 oz can)

$3.00

Gingerale (10 oz bottle)

$3.00

Tonic Water (10 oz bottle)

$3.00

ESR Swag

Ethan Stowell's New Italian Kitchen

Ethan Stowell's New Italian Kitchen

$39.00

Ten Speed Press : 228 pages

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

 Tavolata on Riverfront Park

Website

Location

221 N Wall St, Spokane, WA 99201

Directions

