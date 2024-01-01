Spoke & Hub Spoke & Hub
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Casual concept, modern-style diner, offering “Americana fare with a twist.” Large outdoor patio, courtyard patio to relax after a bike ride, drinking beer and great cocktails, eating some of the great contemporary diner fare and brunching. The converted house in the back is a hidden speakeasy club called The Brakes Bar a fun unique twist. Great family atmosphere with an amazing dessert bar for the children. Southern Comfort Awaits
Location
5412 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
