Spokes Coffee|Cafe Crown Center

review star

No reviews yet

2460 West Pershing Road

Kansas City, MO 64108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough
Southwest Chicken Melt
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon Burrito

$5.45

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and bacon served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)

Sausage Burrito

Sausage Burrito

$5.45

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)

Southwest Burrito

$5.95

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)

Potato Burrito

$5.45

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, and potatoes served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos on breakfast burritos)

Sandwiches and Toasts

Avocado, Tomato and Feta Toast

$6.95

Smashed avocado, sliced Roma tomato, feta crumbles and salt and pepper

Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough

Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough

$6.95

Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato

Breakfast Sandwich-Everything Bagel

$8.45

2 scrambled eggs sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on an everything bagel with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato

Breakfast Sandwich-Croissant

$8.45

2 scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on a croissant with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato

Toasted Everything Bagel and Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.95

Toasted everything bagel with a healthy smear of our house made veggie cream cheese

Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$9.95

2 scrambled eggs, bacon, and American cheese drizzled with maple syrup between 2 griddled liege waffles

Peanut Butter and Honey Toast

$4.95

Toasted thick-sliced wheatberry, creamy peanut butter and drizzled honey

Cinnamon and Sugar Toast

$4.95

Toasted thick-sliced buttered wheatberry sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

Griddled Biscuits and Apple Butter

$4.95

Two butter-griddled apple served with a side classic apple butter

Other

Biscuits and Gravy-Full

Biscuits and Gravy-Full

$8.95

Two biscuits split, griddled and covered with our house made sausage gravy

Biscuits and Gravy-Half

Biscuits and Gravy-Half

$5.95

One biscuit split, griddled and covered with our house made sausage gravy

Oatmeal

$3.95

Umpqua Cup 'o Oats. Nut & Oat, Triple Berry or Apple Cranberry. Availability changes daily, please indicate your preference.

Muffin

$3.25

Availability changes throughout the day. Blueberry, banana nut and lemon cranberry are generally available. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.

Pastry/Danish

$3.25

Availability changes throughout the day. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.

Giant Cookie

Giant Cookie

$2.95

Reese's Peanut Butter or Chocolate Chip-whatever we decided to bake this morning!

Protein Balls

$2.75

A customer favorite. Rolled oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut, agave nectar and a touch of vanilla. Two to an order.

Walking Bacon (bacon for your walk home)

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Add Scrambled Egg

$2.00

Waffle ala carte

$4.95

Espresso Drinks & Lattes

Double Espresso Shot

$2.50

Cortado

$3.50

Americano

$3.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.25+

White Mocha

$4.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

London Fog

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Brewed Coffee and Cold Brew

Brewed Coffee (hot)

$2.01+

Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)

$3.25+

Hot Teas

Lon Kong Kou Maofeng

$3.00+

Classic green tea-contains caffeine

Jasmine Bai Hoa

$3.00+

Traditional jasmine tea-contains caffeine,

Gao Wen

$3.00+

Traditional English breakfast tea-contains caffeine.

Hugo Grey

$3.00+

Contains caffeine.

Rainier

$3.00+

Peppermint tea-does NOT contain caffeine.

Currant

$3.00+

Berry tea-does NOT contain caffeine.

Blended Drinks

Blended Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Blended White Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Blended Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

Blended Salted Caramel Chai Tea Frappe

$5.25+

Peanut Butter Protein Shake

$5.75+

Mango Smoothie

$4.75+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75+

Monster Energy Smoothie-Strawberry

$5.75+

Monster Energy Smoothie-Mango

$5.75+

Dark Chocolate Milkshake

$5.75+

Caramel Milkshake

$5.75+

Cans/Bottles

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

La Croix (various flavors)

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Monster Energy Zero

$3.00

Coke Zero Can

$1.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.00

Coke Bottle

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.25Out of stock

Diet Dr. Pepper Can

$1.25Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.25Out of stock

Polly's Pop Root Beer

$2.25Out of stock

Polly's Pop Cream Soda

$2.25Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Fountian/Brewed

Brewed Iced Tea

$1.95+

Lemonade

$1.95+

Arnold Palmer

$1.95+

Melts

-all sandwiches come with your choice of kettle chips, pasta salad or cole slaw
Spokes Grilled Cheese

Spokes Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Sharp cheddar, swiss, mozzarella and parmesan spread on grilled Farm to Market sourdough.

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Grilled chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, veggie cream cheese, mozzarella, shredded carrots, chopped celery, and blue cheese crumbles on grilled Farm to Market sourdough.

Caprese Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Mozzarella, basil pesto and tomato on pressed ciabatta. Add chicken recommended.

Meatloaf Melt

Meatloaf Melt

$10.95

House made meatloaf, sharp cheddar, spicy ketchup and crispy onion strings on grilled wheatberry

Cuban Melt

Cuban Melt

$10.95Out of stock

Roasted pork, ham, swiss, dark ale mustard, mayo, and pickles on pressed ciabatta

Southwest Chicken Melt

Southwest Chicken Melt

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on grilled multigrain

Tuna Melt

$9.95

House-made tuna salad and sharp cheddar on grilled wheatberry

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Good old American cheese slices between two pieces of grilled white bread

Kid's PB&J

$6.95

Peanut butter and jelly grilled between two pieces of thick wheatberry

Cold Italian Hero

$9.95

Salami, pepperoni, ham, mozzarella, giardiniera, lettuce and tomato on Ciabatta

Oct/Nov Special-Grilled Jalapeno Popper Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Classic Sandwiches

-all sandwiches come with your choice of kettle chips, pasta salad or cole slaw

Club Sandwich

$9.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread

Creamy Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey breast, veggie cream cheese, sharp cheddar, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheatberry

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

House-made signature chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted croissant

BLT

$9.95

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and sharp cheddar on grilled Farm to Market sourdough

Wraps

-all wraps come with your choice of kettle chips, pasta salad or cole slaw

BBQ Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and house-made ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, shredded carrots, chopped celery, crumbled blue cheese, candied pecans, buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shaved parmesan, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing

Cobb Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon crumbles, red onion, sharp cheddar and house-made ranch

Creamy Club Wrap

$9.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, veggie cream cheese and house-made ranch

Greek Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Hummus, lettuce, roasted red peppers, cucumber, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing

Strawberry Mandarin Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, red onion, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges and balsamic vinaigrette

Thai Chicken Peanut Wrap

Thai Chicken Peanut Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, romaine, peanuts, roasted red peppers, cucumber, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cabbage and a spicy Thai peanut dressing

Turkey Chipotle Wrap

Turkey Chipotle Wrap

$9.95

Sliced turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing

Veggie Delight Wrap

$9.95

Spinach, hummus, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, sharp cheddar, olive oil and lemon juice

Salads

Dressing in always served on the side. Feel free to sub any dressing we have listed for recommended dressing. 4oz of xtra dressing available for $.75

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and house-made dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken, shredded carrots, chopped celery, crumbled blue cheese, candied pecans, buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shaved parmesan, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon crumbles, red onion, sharp cheddar and house-made ranch

Greek Veggie Salad

Greek Veggie Salad

$9.95

Hummus, lettuce, roasted red peppers, cucumber, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing-add chicken in you like!

Strawberry Mandarin Salad

Strawberry Mandarin Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, red onion, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges and balsamic vinaigrette

Turkey Chipotle Salad

Turkey Chipotle Salad

$9.95

Sliced turkey, swiss, avocado, bacon crumbles, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch dressing

Veggie Delight Salad

$9.95

Spinach, hummus, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sunflower seeds, sharp cheddar, olive oil and lemon juice

Creamy Club Salad

$9.95

Turkey, ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and house-made ranch

Thai Peanut Chicken Salad

$9.95

Combinations

Choice of two: Classic Sandwich/Salad/Soup. (Wraps and Melts are not available on the combination)

Half and Half Combo

$9.95

Half a classic sandwich and your choice of soup or salad

Add Ons, Sides and Desserts

Pasta Salad

$1.50

Kettle Chips

$1.50
Giant Cookie

Giant Cookie

$2.95

Reese's Peanut Butter or Chocolate Chip-whatever we decided to bake this morning!

Protein Balls

$2.75

A customer favorite. Rolled oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut, agave nectar and a touch of vanilla. Two to an order.

Side Salad

$3.50

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Add Scrambled Egg

$1.50

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Chicken

$3.00

Add 4oz of Ranch Dressing

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A hangout that specializes in coffee and comfort food.

Location

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

