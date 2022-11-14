Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1

Kansas City, MO 64105

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Sausage Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon Burrito

$5.45

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and bacon served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)

Sausage Burrito

Sausage Burrito

$5.45

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)

Southwest Burrito

$5.95

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)

Potato Burrito

$5.45

Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, and potatoes served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos on breakfast burritos)

Sandwiches and Toasts

Avocado, Tomato and Feta Toast

$6.95

Smashed avocado, sliced Roma tomato, feta crumbles and salt and pepper

Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough

Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough

$6.95

Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato

Breakfast Sandwich-Everything Bagel

$8.45

2 scrambled eggs sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on an everything bagel with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato

Breakfast Sandwich-Croissant

$8.45

2 scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on a croissant with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato

Toasted Everything Bagel and Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.95

Toasted everything bagel with a healthy smear of our house made veggie cream cheese

Waffle Sandwich

Waffle Sandwich

$9.95

2 scrambled eggs, bacon, and American cheese drizzled with maple syrup between 2 griddled liege waffles

Peanut Butter and Honey Toast

$4.95

Toasted thick-sliced wheatberry, creamy peanut butter and drizzled honey

Cinnamon and Sugar Toast

$4.95

Toasted thick-sliced buttered wheatberry sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

Griddled Biscuits and Apple Butter

$4.95

Two butter-griddled apple served with a side classic apple butter

Other

Biscuits and Gravy-Full

Biscuits and Gravy-Full

$8.95

Two biscuits split, griddled and covered with our house made sausage gravy

Biscuits and Gravy-Half

Biscuits and Gravy-Half

$5.95

One biscuit split, griddled and covered with our house made sausage gravy

Oatmeal

$3.95

Umpqua Cup 'o Oats. Nut & Oat, Triple Berry or Apple Cranberry. Availability changes daily, please indicate your preference.

Muffin

$3.25

Availability changes throughout the day. Blueberry, banana nut and lemon cranberry are generally available. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.

Pastry/Danish

$3.25

Availability changes throughout the day. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.

Ham and Cheese Danish

$4.95Out of stock

Availability changes throughout the day. Please indicate your preference but you may have to substitute at pickup time.

Giant Cookie

Giant Cookie

$2.95

Reese's Peanut Butter or Chocolate Chip-whatever we decided to bake this morning!

Protein Balls

$2.75

A customer favorite. Rolled oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut, agave nectar and a touch of vanilla. Two to an order.

Walking Bacon (bacon for your walk home)

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Add Scrambled Egg

$2.00

Biscotti Stick

$1.00

Espresso Drinks & Lattes

Double Espresso Shot

$2.50

Cortado

$3.50

Americano

$3.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.25+

White Mocha

$4.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

London Fog

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Brewed Coffee and Cold Brew

Brewed Coffee (hot)

$2.01+

Cold Brew (Iced Coffee)

$3.25+

Hot Teas

Lon Kong Kou Maofeng

$3.00+

Classic green tea-contains caffeine

Jasmine Bai Hoa

$3.00+

Traditional jasmine tea-contains caffeine,

Gao Wen

$3.00+

Traditional English breakfast tea-contains caffeine.

Hugo Grey

$3.00+

Contains caffeine.

Rainier

$3.00+

Peppermint tea-does NOT contain caffeine.

Currant

$3.00+

Berry tea-does NOT contain caffeine.

Blended Drinks

Blended Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Blended White Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Blended Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

Blended Salted Caramel Chai Tea Frappe

$5.25+

Peanut Butter Protein Shake

$5.75+

Mango Smoothie

$4.75+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75+

Monster Energy Smoothie-Strawberry

$5.75+

Monster Energy Smoothie-Mango

$5.75+

Dark Chocolate Milkshake

$5.75+

Caramel Milkshake

$5.75+

Cans/Bottles

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.25

Diet Dr. Pepper Can

$1.25

Coke Bottle

$2.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.00

Coke Zero Can

$1.25

Sprite Can

$1.25

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Monster Energy Zero

$3.00

Polly's Pop Root Beer

$2.25

Polly's Pop Cream Soda

$2.25

La Croix (various flavors)

$1.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Fountian/Brewed

Hugo Brewed Iced Tea

$1.95+

Lemonade

$1.95+

Arnold Palmer

$1.95+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local hangout with a bikes shop in back specializing in coffee, comfort food, bikes and beer.

Location

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City, MO 64105

Directions

Gallery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

