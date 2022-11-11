Spoleto Italian Kitchen 3801 Avalon Park East Boulevard Suite 155
3801 Avalon Park East Blvd Suite 155
Orlando, FL 32828
Build your Own
BYO Pasta
A dish where you are the chef! Choose from a selection of pastas, ingredients and sauces to bring your meal to life.
BYO Pizza
A dish where you are the chef! Choose from a selection of ingredients and sauces to bring your Pizza to life.
BYO Salad
A dish where you are the chef! Choose from a selection of lettuces, ingredients and dressings to bring your meal to life.
Pastas
Spaghetti Polpette Grande
Spaghetti with house made marinara sauce topped with a 6 oz meatball topped with burrata and fresh herbs.
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tossed with creamy ricotta and house made marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
Spicy Farfalle Pasta
Farfalle pasta cooked with heirloom tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, garlic and mozzarella cheese tossed in a combination of Arrabbiata and Alfredo sauce and topped with herb roasted chicken.
Chicken & Veggie Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed in our house made Alfredo Sauce and cooked with bacon, red onions, garlic, carrots, broccoli and topped with herb roasted chicken.
Ravioli Lasanga
Four Cheese Ravioli layered with house made bolognese sauce and creamy ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection .
Pasta & Sauce
Just want a simple pasta with sauce? This ones for you!
Kids Pasta
Half portion of pasta and sauce. Served with a drink
Pizza
Supremo
Pepperoni Burrata
Creamy Shrimp Pizza
Quattro Formaggi
Classic cheese pizza prepared with marinara sauce and Italian cheese blend
OKTOBERFEST CHEESE PIZZA
TimberCreek football special. Only good 10-11pm Friday night home games!
OKTOBEREST PEPPERONI PIZZA
BIER FIG PIZZA
MUSTARD, FIG AND BOWIGENS BOW 9 BEER COME TOGETHER TO MAKE A BEAUTIFUL SAUCE. COOKED WITH MOZZARELLA AND CARAMELIZED RED ONIONS. TOPPED WITH PROSCIUTTO AND ARUGULA.
Salad
Classic Caesar
Baby Gem lettuce with creamy caesar dressing, Belgioiosio parmesan cheese, ciabatta croutons and cracked black pepper.
Burrata Caprese
Arugula topped with Belgioiosio Creamy Burrata cheese, heirloom tomatoes, balsamic glaze and fresh herbs.