Spoleto Italian Kitchen 3801 Avalon Park East Boulevard Suite 155

3801 Avalon Park East Blvd Suite 155

Orlando, FL 32828

BYO Pasta
BYO Pizza
Burrata Caprese

Build your Own

BYO Pasta

BYO Pasta

$10.99

A dish where you are the chef! Choose from a selection of pastas, ingredients and sauces to bring your meal to life.

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$10.99

A dish where you are the chef! Choose from a selection of ingredients and sauces to bring your Pizza to life.

BYO Salad

BYO Salad

$10.99

A dish where you are the chef! Choose from a selection of lettuces, ingredients and dressings to bring your meal to life.

Pastas

Spaghetti Polpette Grande

Spaghetti Polpette Grande

$14.00

Spaghetti with house made marinara sauce topped with a 6 oz meatball topped with burrata and fresh herbs.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Penne pasta tossed with creamy ricotta and house made marinara sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Spicy Farfalle Pasta

Spicy Farfalle Pasta

$14.00

Farfalle pasta cooked with heirloom tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions, garlic and mozzarella cheese tossed in a combination of Arrabbiata and Alfredo sauce and topped with herb roasted chicken.

Chicken & Veggie Alfredo

Chicken & Veggie Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccini tossed in our house made Alfredo Sauce and cooked with bacon, red onions, garlic, carrots, broccoli and topped with herb roasted chicken.

Ravioli Lasanga

Ravioli Lasanga

$15.00

Four Cheese Ravioli layered with house made bolognese sauce and creamy ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection .

Pasta & Sauce

Pasta & Sauce

$10.00

Just want a simple pasta with sauce? This ones for you!

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Half portion of pasta and sauce. Served with a drink

Pizza

Supremo

Supremo

$10.99
Pepperoni Burrata

Pepperoni Burrata

$12.99
Creamy Shrimp Pizza

Creamy Shrimp Pizza

$14.99

Quattro Formaggi

$10.99

Classic cheese pizza prepared with marinara sauce and Italian cheese blend

OKTOBERFEST CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00Out of stock

TimberCreek football special. Only good 10-11pm Friday night home games!

OKTOBEREST PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.00Out of stock

BIER FIG PIZZA

$12.99Out of stock

MUSTARD, FIG AND BOWIGENS BOW 9 BEER COME TOGETHER TO MAKE A BEAUTIFUL SAUCE. COOKED WITH MOZZARELLA AND CARAMELIZED RED ONIONS. TOPPED WITH PROSCIUTTO AND ARUGULA.

Salad

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Baby Gem lettuce with creamy caesar dressing, Belgioiosio parmesan cheese, ciabatta croutons and cracked black pepper.

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$14.00

Arugula topped with Belgioiosio Creamy Burrata cheese, heirloom tomatoes, balsamic glaze and fresh herbs.

Side House Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar salad

$5.99

