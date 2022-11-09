Spoon and Fork 1480 el camino real

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Eiw
Sweet Basil

Snacks

Fried Tofu

$6.50

Deep fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce and crushed peanuts

Fried Wonton

Fried Wonton

$6.50

Deep fried wonton stuff with marinated minced pork served with thai sweet sauce

Pork egg rolls

$10.50

Egg rolls with ground pork, vermicelli, cabbage, carrot, shitake mushroom served with sweet and sour sauce.

Veggies egg rolls

$10.50

Egg rolls with vermicelli, cabbage, carrot, shitake mushroom and wood ear mushroom served with sweet and sour suace.

Soup

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$7.50+

Creamy soup with coconut milk, chicken and mushrooms flavored with galangal, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves

Tom Yum Goong

Tom Yum Goong

$8.50+

Famous Thai spicy sour soup with shrimps and mushrooms and tomatoes flavored with galangal, lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves.

Grill/Fried

Hat Yai Chicken Wings

$13.50

Southern style chicken wings top with shallots

Kor Moo Yang

$13.50

Marinated grilled pork neck served with chilli and rice powder sauce

Curry

Red curry

Red curry

$14.50

Simmered in red curry paste with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers and sweet basil

Green curry

$14.50

Simmered in green curry paste with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers and sweet basil.

Noodles/Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.50

Pan fried rice noodles with tofu, beansprouts, egg and chives. Served with crushed peanuts on the side. (Contain peanuts)

Pad See Eiw

$13.50

Pan fried flat rice noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli and broccoli seasoned with dark soy sauce, peppers.

Pad Kee Mao with ground chicken

Pad Kee Mao with ground chicken

$13.50

Pan fried flat rice noodles with ground chicken stir fried with minced chilli and garlic, tomatoes, onions and sweet basil

Fried Rice

$13.50

Thai classic style frice rice with egg, tomatoes and scallions.

Stir fried

Sweet Basil

$13.50

Stir fried minced garlic and chilli with ground chicken or pork, green beans, onions, red bell peppers and sweet basil

String Beans with beef

$13.50

Stir fried beef with green beans and red chilli paste

Moo Gratiem

Moo Gratiem

$13.50

Stir fried pork with garlic and pepper

Special

Larb Tofu

$9.00

Ground tofu with rice powder, chili powder and lime based dressing.

Larb

$12.00

Ground chicken or pork with rice powder, chili powder and lime based dressing

Larb Fried Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Deep fried chicken with rice powder, chili powder and lime based dressing served with rice or mixed green.

Sai Oua

$11.00

Northern Thai style meatballs. Ground pork marinate in curry paste, turmeric and kaffir lime leaf

Moo Todd

$15.00

Deep fried marinated pork Over rice served with spicy sauce

Gai Yang

$15.00

Grill Marinated Chicken thigh with Thai herb Over rice served with spicy sauce

Yum Kanar Salad

$11.00

Chinese broccoli, shrimps and ground chicken in lime based dressing.

Stir Fried Crispy Pork belly

Stir Fried Crispy Pork belly

$15.00

choice of Sweet basil or Chinese broccoli or String bean over rice

Pad Kraprow

$14.50

Thai style Holy Basil (seasonal) with ground meat stir fried with chili, garlic and green bean.

Panang Curry

$15.00

Mild red curry with peanut flavor, green peas and red bell peppers.

Chicken satay salad

$15.00

Chicken satay with mixed green salad, cucumbers and tomatoes served with peanut sauce and chili peanut vinaigrette. Contain: nuts, sesame

Side

Jasmine rice

$3.00

Brown rice

$3.50

Coconut rice

$4.00

Fried egg

$2.50

Thin Noodles

$2.00

Fun Noodles (Thick)

$2.00

Dessert

Mango with pandan sticky rice

$7.00

Drinks

Thai iced tea

Thai iced tea

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Lychee iced tea(unsweetened)

$3.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Bottle of water

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Spoon and fork is a counter-service Thai restaurant serving authentic Thai dishes. Our team believe in serving food the way we love toeat.

Location

1480 el camino real, Belmont, CA 94002

Directions

Gallery
Spoon and Fork image
Spoon and Fork image
Spoon and Fork image

