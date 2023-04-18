Restaurant header imageView gallery

Locust Grove Spoon and Fork

review star

No reviews yet

32345 Constitution Hwy, Suite A

Locust Grove, VA 22508

DRINKS

HOT DRINKS

COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.29
DECAF COFFEE

DECAF COFFEE

$2.29

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.45

HOT TEA

$1.20

HS CANNED DRINKS

HS Green Tea Ginseng

$3.30

HS Green Tea Lychee

$3.30

HS Guava Nectar

$3.30

HS Lilikoi Lychee

$3.30
HS Lilikoi Passion

HS Lilikoi Passion

$3.30

HS Tropical Island Ice Tea

$3.30

HS Mango Orange

$3.30

HS Pass-O-Guava

$3.30

HS Pineapple Orange

$3.30

HS Strawberry Guava

$3.30

HS Passion Orange

$3.30

HS Strawberry Lilikoi

$3.30

Arizona Green Tea

$2.00

ICED TEA

SWEET ICED TEA

$2.00

UNsweet Iced Tea

$2.00

JUICE

APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.20

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.99

SODA (FOUNTAIN)

COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$2.20
COKE

COKE

$2.20

SPRITE

$2.20

ROOT BEER

$2.20

DR. PEPPER

$2.20

WATER

WATER

WATER w/ LEMON

HAWAII SPECIALS

SIDE ITEMS

RICE

$1.00

MAC SALAD

$2.25

POTATO SALAD

$2.25

SPAM MUSUBI

$3.25

FRIED RICE

$3.25

TERI BEEF

TERI BEEF BURGER

$5.50

Toasted Bun with marinaded Teri Beef with mayo Deluxe Add-on served with Tomato and Lettuce

PLATE LUNCHES

SHOYU CHICKEN

$9.20+

2 scoop of rice with a big burger patty smother with mushroom gravy topped with a sunny side egg

GARLIC SHRIMP

$13.50+

2 scoop of rice with a heafty scoop of house Chilli topped with a sunny side egg

TUTU'S BEEF STEW

$18.25

2 scoop of rice topped with Marinaded Teri Beef and sunny side egg Add-On Kim Chee to make your own Locust Grove BiBimBap

TERIYAKI BEEF

$12.55+

MOCHIKO CHICKEN

$12.25+

KALUA PIG(PORK) w/ CABBAGE

$12.25+

BREADED PORK CHOP

$8.00+

LOCO MOCO

$10.00+

PAN FRIED COD w/ BOK CHOY

$23.00

HAWAIIAN FOOD

KALUA PIG PLATE

KALUA PIG PLATE

$17.00

LAULAU PLATE

LAULAU PLATE

$18.25

SIDE ITEMS

POI

$3.00

RICE 2 SCOOP

$2.00

RICE 4 SCOOP

$3.65

LOMI SALMON

$5.00

RAW ONION w/ HAWAIIAN SALT

$0.45

SWEET POTATO

$2.00

HAUPIA

$1.75

LAULAU

$8.50

KALUA PIG

$7.00

POKE

STYLE

SPICY

$17.00

OYSTER

$15.00

SWEET ONION, HAWAIIAN SALT, INAMONA, AND OGO

$17.50

RETAIL STORE

COOKIES

COOKIES

$5.00

TANIOKA POKE SAUCE

POKE SAUCE

$7.00

PANCAKE SYRUP

PANCAKE SYRUP

$6.85

JAMS

JAMS

$6.75

CANDIES/SNACKS

CANDIES/SNACKS

$6.50

SHOYU

LOW SODIUM

$7.00

REGULAR SODIUM

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE

$7.10

CRACKERS

CREAM CRACKER

$6.50

SODA CRACKER

$6.00+

PILOT CRACKER

$13.00

PORTUGUESE SAUSAGE

MILD

$5.50

HOT

$5.50

CHILI WATER

CHILI WATER

$5.90
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

32345 Constitution Hwy, Suite A, Locust Grove, VA 22508

Directions

