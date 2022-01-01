Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen Belterra Village

review star

No reviews yet

166 Hargraves Dr.

Suite B200

Austin, TX 78737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crispy Roll
Fried Rice - Thai

Appetizer

Chicken Satay

$7.00

Crab Cream Cheese

$5.00

Crispy Fried Dumpling

$7.00

Crispy Roll

$5.00

Crispy Tofu

$5.00

Edamame Salt

$4.00

Honey Garlic Shrimp Skewers

$7.00

I-San Sausage

$8.00

Pretty Spicy Wings

$7.00

Spring Roll

$5.00

Steamed Dumplings

$7.00

Appetizer

I-San Sausage

$8.00

Chicken Satay

$7.00

Crab Cream Cheese

$5.00

Crispy Roll

$5.00

Crispy Tofu

$5.00

Edamame Salt

$4.00

Honey Garlic Shrimp Skewers

$7.00

Pretty Spicy Wings

$7.00

Spring Roll

$5.00

Steamed Dumplings

$7.00

Crispy Fried Dumpling

$7.00

Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Crispy Tofu Salad

$10.00

Larb Gai

$11.00

Nua Num Tok

$14.00

Papaya Salad

$8.00

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Soup

Tom Kha Beef S

$5.50

Tom Kha Beef L

$13.00

Tom Kha CK S

$5.00

Tom Kha CK L

$12.00

Tom Kha SH S

$6.50

Tom Kha SH L

$14.00

Tom Kha Tofu S

$5.00

Tom Kha Tofu L

$12.00

Tom Kha Veggie S

$5.00

Tom Kha Veggie L

$12.00

Tom Yum Beef S

$5.00

Tom Yum Beef L

$12.00

Tom Yum CK S

$4.50

Tom Yum CK L

$11.00

Tom Yum SH S

$6.00

Tom Yum SH L

$13.00

Tom Yum Tofu S

$4.50

Tom Yum Tofu L

$11.00

Tom Yum Veggie S

$4.50

Tom Yum Veggie L

$11.00

Entree

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Garlic Catfish

$17.00

Mongolian Beef

$15.00

Orange chicken

$13.00

Tamarind SH

$17.00

Curry

Curry - Green

$12.00

Curry - Panang

$12.00

Curry - Red

$12.00

Curry - Yellow

$12.00

Panang Salmon

$17.00

Grill

Salmon Terriyaki

$17.00

Tiger Cry

$17.00

Noodle Soup

CK Noodle Soup

$12.00

Tom Kha Noodle BEEF

$14.00

Tom Kha Noodle CK

$13.00

Tom Kha Noodle SH

$16.00

Tom Kha Noodle Tofu

$13.00

Tom Kha Noodle Veggie

$13.00

Tom Yum Noodle BEEF

$13.00

Tom Yum Noodle CK

$12.00

Tom Yum Noodle SH

$15.00

Tom Yum Noodle Tofu

$12.00

Tom Yum Noodle Veggie

$12.00

Stir-Fry

Beef Broccoli

$13.00

Cashew Delight

$13.00

Chili Paste

$13.00

Chili Paste Stir-Fry

$13.00

Fried Rice - Basil

$12.00

Fried Rice - Pineapple

$13.00

Fried Rice - Thai

$12.00

Garlic Broccoli

$13.00

Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

$13.00

Pad Kee Mow

$13.00

Pad See-iew

$13.00

Pad Thai

$13.00

Thai Spicy Basil

$13.00

Todd's Garlic Chicken

$13.00

Yakisoba

$13.00

Vegetarian

Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

$13.00

Rama Longsong

$13.00

Condiment/Silverware

Chili sauce

Chopsticks

Gluten free soy sauce

Napkin

Salt

Silverware

Soy sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come hungry...Leave happy :)

Website

Location

166 Hargraves Dr., Suite B200, Austin, TX 78737

Directions

Gallery
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Me Con Bistro
orange star4.8 • 3,009
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101 Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Sway Westlake
orange star4.6 • 907
3437 Bee Caves Rd West Lake Hills, TX 78746
View restaurantnext
Thai Fresh
orange star3.5 • 914
909 W Mary St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Pho Thai Son - Guadalupe
orange star4.1 • 932
1908 Guadalupe St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Kin Zen by Sarm Pun Mile - 1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101
orange starNo Reviews
1300 E Anderson Lane, Building D Suit 1101 Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Ros Niyom Thai - 2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1
orange star4.5 • 65
2000 South IH 35 Suite C-1 Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston