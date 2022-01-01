Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
French

Spoonbread - Deux Spoonbread Bistro Deux

review star

No reviews yet

3416 Lauderdale Drive

Richmond, VA 23233

Order Again

Appetizer

Calamari

$14.00

Herb lemon sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

over caramelized Brussels sprouts

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$14.00

Bistro Wings

$12.00

Crab Cake Medallions

$15.00

Spoonbread

$3.00

Soup/Salad

Lobster Bisque Cup

$11.00

shaved parmesan and spoonbread croutons

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$16.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, carrots, Vidalia vinaigrette

Traditional Caesar

$10.00

tomatoes, pork belly, blue cheese dressing

Garden Salad

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Strawberry Spinach

$12.00

Seafood

Paella Seafood

$28.00

Shrimp and Grits

$27.00

Seared Salmon

$26.00

Side Brocc

Crab Cakes

$35.00

Scallops

$36.00

Crab Legs

$42.00

Southern Catfish

$32.00

Handhelds

SH Burger with Gouda

$16.00

Seafood Taco Blackened Fish

$18.00

Seafood Taco Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Pasta and Chicken

Cajun Pasta

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Herb Roast Chicken

$23.00

Linguine with Mussels

$24.00

Sides

Broccoli

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Brulee Cheese Cake

$11.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$10.00

PR Guests

PR Ribeye

$38.00

PR Salmon

$38.00

PR Chicken

$38.00

PR Garden Salad CKN

$38.00

PR Garden Shrimp

$38.00

PR Spinach CKN

$38.00

PR Spinach Shrimp

$38.00

PR Chocolate Cake

$0.01

PR Cheesecake

$0.01

PR Garden

$38.00

PR Spinach

$38.00

NA Beverages

Gingerbeer

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Lemonade/Limeade

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic

$1.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Wine

B 350 Avissi

$38.00

Prosecco D.O.C. Veneto, Italy

B 356 Dom Perignon

$400.00

Champagne, France

B 355 Krug Brut

$300.00

Champagne, France

B 353 Oudinot

$66.00

Cuvee Brut, Champagne, France

B 357 Palmer & Co

$84.00

Brut Reserve, France

B 358 Nicolas Feuillatte

$60.00

Reserve Exclusive Brut, France

B 360 Andre Clouet

$135.00

Grand Cru, Brut, France

B 352 Roots Rose

$45.00Out of stock

2018 Sparkling Pinot Noir rose, Yamhill, OR

B 359 Nomine-Renard

$93.00

Champagne Brut

B Chateau Red Blend Bottle

$85.00

B King Soldier Bottle

$65.00

B Boen Pinot Noir

$40.00

B Trivento Malbec Bottle

$65.00

B Coppola Diamond Cab Sauv Bottle

$40.00

B Indian Wells Merlot Bottle

$40.00

B Falesco Rosso

$38.00

B NEXT Red Blend

$38.00

B Villaviva Rose

$38.00

B Laroche Chard Bottle

$95.00

B Daou Chard Bottle

$40.00

B Crawford Sauv Blanc Bottle

$40.00

B King Estate Chard Bottle

$65.00

B Mezza Pinot Grig Bottle

$38.00

B Terra Doro Moscato

$38.00

XTRA CAB

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Bistro Bourbon

$14.00

Spoonbread 22

$12.00

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Amazing Old Fashion

$14.00

Woo Who?

$12.00

Almost Summer

$12.00

House Creation

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Where Southern and French cuisine blend!

3416 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, VA 23233

Spoonbread - Deux image
Spoonbread - Deux image

