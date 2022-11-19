Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Spoons Cafe

1,617 Reviews

$$

24 E Cross St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Order Again

Popular Items

Fancy AF Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Potatoes
Hot Hen

Merch

Spoons Coffee Diner Mug

$12.00
Spoons Coffee Campfire Mug

$12.00

Spoons Coffee 1 lb bag

$14.00

Hot Coffee

Coffee - To go

$2.21+

Latte

$4.75

12 Oz.

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00

12 Oz.

Egg Nog Latte

$5.75

Made from real egg nog.

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$5.75

Vermonter

$5.25

2 shots espresso, pure maple syrup, steamed half-n-half

Mocha

$5.00

12 Oz.

Cappuccino

$4.00

8 Oz.

Americano

$3.00

8 Oz.

Cortado

$3.80

Red-Eye

$3.25

Cold Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Spoons Cold Brew

$3.80

Iced Latte

$4.30

White Lightening

$5.50

4 shots espresso, white chocolate, half-n-half, whipped cream on ice

Herbals & Teas

Tumreric Latte

$4.30

April Fog

$4.00

London Fog

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea Latte with vanilla syrup.

Honey Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

Organic Iced Black Tea

$3.25

Organic Hot Tea

$2.85

Other Liquids You Can Drink

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Hot Local Apple Cider

$4.00

Mexicane cola

$3.50

Diet Cola

$3.50

Lemon Lime Soda

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$2.25

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Eggstraordinary Dishes

2-2-2

$16.00

Local eggs any style, two pieces of meat, and two each pancakes OR french toast. Please choose either pancakes OR french toast. If you choose, both we choose for you,

Huevos Verdes

$16.50

Two eggs any way, black bean chili, corn tortillas, queso fresco, Cheddar Jack cheese, salsa verde with potatoes.

Breakfast Burrito

$16.50

Scrambled eggs, black bean chili, spinach, Cheddar, salsa verde, sour cream with potatoes.

Greasy Spoon

$16.25

Two eggs any style, three pieces bacon, and two pieces turkey sausage with potatoes and toast.

Almost Risotto Benedict

$21.00Out of stock

2 deep fried risotto cakes topped with prosciutto, eggs cooked your way, (sorry, we cannot do poached eggs) and hollandaise.

Mr. B's Bowl

$12.25

breakfast potatoes, country sausage gravy topped with a drippy egg.

Fancy AF Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

2 fried eggs, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, cilantro aoili, oven-roasted tomatoes, arugula, grilled brioche roll

Classic BLT

$12.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

Plain Ole Breakfast Sandwich

$9.35

2 fried hard eggs, choice of meat, cheese, multigrain

Plain Ole Breakfast Sandwich - No Meat

$7.15

Scrambles

Served with multigrain toast and your choice of breakfast potatoes, southern creamy cheese grits or a fresh fruit cup

Big Spoon Scramble

$23.00

Open faced omelet, applewood smoked bacon, bf ham, oven-roasted tomatoes, onion, red potatoes, cheddar jack cheese and parmesan. Served with multi grain toast and breakfast potatoes.

Hangtown Fry

$23.50

Soft eggs scrambled with bacon and green onion topped with chicken-fried oysters, and spicy smoked paprika aioli. Served with multi-grain toast and breakfast potatoes.

Protein Scramble

$19.00

Egg whites, roasted chicken breast, oven roasted tomatoes, spinach, topped with black bean chili. Served with multigrain toast and breakfast potatoes.

Build Your Own Egg Scramble

$16.75

Served with multi grain toast and breakfast potatoes.

Hot Off the Griddle

Pancakes

$10.00

Three cakes

Short Pancake

$9.00

Two cakes.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$12.50

3 cakes. Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2

Short Cinn Roll Pancakes

$11.50

Two cakes . Maple coffee glaze. Try it with bacon inside! $2

French Toast

$9.00

Three pieces

Deep-Fried Sweet Cream Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Dipped in pancake batter then deep fried. Topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries

Dang Good Biscuits

Our famous fluffy buttermilk biscuits are baked continually throughout the day until sold out.

THE BEAST

$19.00

Freshly baked buttermilk biscuit, crispy fried chicken breast, smoked bacon, american cheese, fried farm egg topped with creamy country pork sausage gravy.

Rock Bison

$13.20

Crispy fried chicken breast, jalepeno pimento cheese, chipotle ranch, sliced dill pickle

Jack & Diane

$10.75

Fried farm egg, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, strawberry preserves

Hot Hen

$11.25

Crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha honey, dill pickle slices

Gravy Train

$8.15

Buttermilk biscuit and country pork sausage gravy

Egg n Cheese n Meat

$10.50

Two fried farm eggs, cheddar cheese, your choice of meat

Egg n Cheese

$7.50

Two fried farm eggs and cheddar cheese.

Just a Biscuit

$3.75

Good for U Grains

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.75

Made with almond milk, coconut milk, & maple syrup topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, and bee pollen.

Spoons Granola

$8.75

Quinoa, almonds, pecans, sunflower seed, raisin, flax seed, and your choice of milk.

Granola Parfait

$10.75

Spoons granola layered with vanilla yogurt, blueberries and strawberries.

Sides

Egg

$3.00

Scrambled Egg Whites

$3.25

Bacon

$5.50

Crispy bacon

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Ham

$4.00

Chorizo Sausage Link

$4.50

Beyond Sausage Link

$6.00

Toast

$2.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Seasoned French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Old Mill Creamy Cheese Grits

$4.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.75

Fresh Fruit Salad Cup

$3.25

Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl

$6.00

Fruit Cup - Just Berries

$5.50

Fruit Bowl - Just Berries

$7.50

Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Vanilla Yogurt

$3.00

Pure Maple Syrup

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Chicken-Fried Oysters

$15.00

Sauteed Spinach

$2.00

Fried Chicken - 1 Piece

$7.00

Side Arugula Salad

$4.75

arugula, shaved asiago cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Chipolte Ranch

$0.50

Sliced Tomato

$2.25

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Side Coffee Maple Glaze

$0.50

Side Pimento Cheese

$1.50

Side Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

Side Smoked Paprika Aioli

$0.50

Extra Container of pancake syrup

$0.25

Side Hollandaise

$1.00

Quesadillas

Chorizo & Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

Goat cheese, Cheddar, spinach, salsa verde, and sour cream.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.75

Spinach, red peppers, mushrooms, green onion, and Cheddar with side of salsa verde and sour cream.

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches include your choice of potato chips, garden salad, seasoned french fries or sweet potato fries.

The Hillbilly

$14.50

Buttermilk fried chicken, american cheese, dill pickles, comeback sauce, shredded lettuce, toasted brioche roll.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Good Food x Good People x Good Times

Spoons Cafe image
Spoons Cafe image
Spoons Cafe image

