  • Spoons Curbside Bistro - Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Spoons Curbside Bistro Jackson Hole, Wyoming

No reviews yet

4520 Fox Creek Village Drive

Victor, ID 83455

Order Again

Food

Side Fries

$6.00

Fried Avocado

$9.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Chicken breast nuggets and Fries. Served with ketchup and ranch.

Sloppy tots

$8.00

Seafood Mac

$11.00

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00
LaCroix Water

LaCroix Water

$2.00
Dasani Bottled Water

Dasani Bottled Water

$2.00
Powerade

Powerade

$3.00
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4520 Fox Creek Village Drive, Victor, ID 83455

