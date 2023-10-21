Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg, Cheese & Ham
$5.99
Egg, Cheese & Sausage
$5.99
Egg, Cheese & Bacon
$5.99
Egg & Cheese
$4.99
The Triple
$9.99

Bagels

Bagel Options

Bagel & Cream Cheese
$4.29
Bagel & Butter
$2.69
Single Bagel
$1.59
Bagel & Hummus
$5.29

Soup

Today's Soups

Mom's Chicken Vegetable (DF, GF)
$6.00+

chicken, chicken stock, parsnips, carrots, corn, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, celery, moms chicken seasoning, saffron, parsley

Tuscan Vegetable (V,DF,GF)
$6.00+

tomato, vegetable stock, cabbage, artichokes, carrots, zucchini, white beans, onions, celery, garlic, italian seasoning, parsley

Garlic Parm Cauliflower (V,GF)
$6.00+

cauliflower, onion, celery, roasted garlic, thyme, ground mustard, paprika, vegetable base, cream, white cheddar, Parmesan cheese

Harvest Pumpkin Vegetable (V,GF,DF)
$6.00+

pumpkin puree, sweet potato, parsnip, carrots, onion, celery, vegetable stock, thyme, ginger, cayenne, pepper, nutmeg, cloves,

New England Clam Chowder (GF)
$6.00+

clams, clam stock, potato, cream, onion, celery, garlic, thyme, basil, oregano, old bay seasoning, cayenne, parsley, lemon juice

Chicken Mulligatawny (DF,GF,S)
$6.00+

chicken, chicken stock, sweet potato, tomato, coconut milk, onions, celery, garlic, curry powder, ginger, coriander

Tomato Basil Pesto (V, GF)
$6.00+

tomato, vegetable stock, pesto, cream, onions, celery, garlic, herbs de province.

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito Options

Potato, Egg & Cheese
$4.99
Bacon, Potato, Egg & Cheese
$5.69
Chorizo, Potato, Egg & Cheese
$5.69

Sandwiches

Spoons Toasted Sandwiches

Ham & Swiss
$4.95+

Ham, Swiss, Dijon mayo.

Pesto Goat Cheese
$6.50+

Goat Cheese Blend with Pesto, and roasted tomato

Chipotle Chicken
$5.95+

Herb roasted chicken, pepper jack cheese, roasted tomato, chipotle mayo

Grilled American Cheese
$3.95+

American Cheese

Italian
$5.95+

Ham, salmi, pepperoni, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini's, mozzarella cheese and mayo with shredded lettuce and an Italian dressing drizzle on French bread

Turkey Avocado
$5.95+

Turkey, muenster cheese, avocado, tomato, shredded lettuce, mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch
$5.95+

Herb roasted chicken breast, bacon crumbles, muenster cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch dressing

The Club
$5.95+

Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, and Mayo on French Bread

Gibs Bagel Sandwiches

The Daddy Mack
$9.95

Roasted Turkey, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Spicy Mustard & Mayo

The NYC
$9.99

Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Onion & Tomato

Wrap

Wrap Options

Veggie Wrap
$8.95

Spinach, Hummus, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Chickpea Medley, Red Onion, Italian Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$8.95

Romaine, Herb Roasted Chicken, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Salad

Salad Options

Strawberry Harvest
$7.25+Out of stock

Baby Greens and Spinach, Herb Roasted Chicken, Fresh Strawberries, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Feta, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Colorado Cobb
$7.25+

Baby Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, and Red Wine Vinaigrette

Hearty Quinoa
$7.25+

Baby Greens and Spinach, Apples, Quinoa, White Cheddar, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Chicken Breast, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette

Spicy Southwest Chicken
$7.25+

Baby Greens, Herb Roasted Chicken, Black Bean Salsa, Pumpkin Seeds, Tortilla Strips, White Cheddar, and Spicy Southwest Chipotle Dressing

Spoons Caesar
$6.00+

Romaine, Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan, Spoons Original Caesar Dressing

Apple Poppyseed
$6.00+

Baby Greens and Spinach, Fresh Cut Apples, Slivered Almonds, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Farmer's Market
$6.00+

Baby Greens and Spinach, Veggie Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette

Build Your Own Salad
$6.00+

Desserts

Cookies
$2.00
Muffins
$2.99

Beverages

Drip Coffee

Gibs Drip Coffee
$2.59+

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie
$4.89+
Peach Smoothie
$4.89+
Mango Smoothie
$4.89+
Wildberry Smoothie
$4.89+

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink
$2.39+

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Soda
$2.20
Rockstar
$2.75
Celsius
$3.00
Gatorade
$2.00
Starbucks
Tropicana
$2.25
Kevita
$3.99
Yachak
$2.00
Bubbly
$1.75
Naked
$3.75
Pureleaf Tea
$2.79
Bottled Water
$2.00

Cold Brew

Gibs Cold Brew
$5.39+

Sides

Apple
$1.00
Chips
$1.75
Slice of Focaccia
$0.75

Good For Groups

Gibs 1/2 Dozen (6)
$7.69
Gibs Dozen (13)
$13.49
Gibs 8 OZ Cream Cheese
$3.99