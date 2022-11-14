A map showing the location of SPOONWATER - Ocean Springs 1019 Government St Unit DView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

SPOONWATER - Ocean Springs 1019 Government St Unit D

review star

No reviews yet

1019 Government St Unit D

Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bang Bang Shrimp
The Tower
ISLAND

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.00

TEMPURA DIPPED GOLDEN FRIED SHRIMP DRIZZELED WITH OUR STYX SAUCE.

Eggrolls

$7.00

PORK AND VEGETABLE SERVED WITH OUR SWEET CHILI SAUCE

Wontons

$7.00

FILLED WITH CREAM CHEESE, JALAPENOS & GREEN ONION, SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE

Appetizer Sampler

$16.00

BANG BANG SHRIMP, WONTONS, AND EGGROLLS

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

JALAPENOS STUFFED WITH CREAM CHEESE AND CRAB STICK DIPPED IN TUMPURA AND GOLDEN FRIED

Slammin' Salmon

$11.00

BAKED SALMON ENCIRCLING SHREDDED CRAB TOPPED WITH AVOCADO & TOBIKO

The Tower

$14.00

BED OF RICE, LAYER OF AVOCADO, SPICY TUNA, SHREDDED CRAB, RED TUNA, AND FRIED CRAB TANGELERS

Edamame

$7.00

Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Hamburger

$10.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Seared Ahi Tuna

$10.00

TO GO

HOUSE ROLLS

BRINKLEY

$16.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER AND CRABSTICK TOPPED WITH SMOKED SALMON, WHITE TUNA, AVOCADO AND EEL SAUCE

CARL ROLL

$15.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE AND CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH AVOCADO

COAST

$14.95

FRESH SALMON, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH TUNA, WHITE TUNA, TOBIKO, SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE

DEEP SEA

$13.95

SPICY TUNA, CUCUMBER AND CREAM CHEESE TOPPED WITH WHITE TUNA SALMON, AVOCADO, TOBIKO, EEL SAUCE, SPICY MAYO AND CRUNCHY

GOVERNMENT STREET

$15.00

CREAM CHEESE, SHRIMP TEMPURA & CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH AVOCADO AND EEL SAUCE & MANGO

GULF

$13.95

SPICY TUNAAND CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH TUNA, ANOCADO, EEL SAUCE AND WASABI MAYO

ISLAND

$14.95

YELLOWTAIL AND CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH SPICY TUNA, TOBIKO, EEL SAUCE, WASABI MAYO, TOBIKO AND CRUNCHY

MERMAID

$12.00

SHIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE AND CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH CRABSTICK, EEL SAUCE, SPICY MAYO AND CRUNCHY

OCEANUS

$16.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CRAB STICK, CREAM CHEESE, CUCUMBER AND TOBIKO WITH BAKED CRAB, SPICY MAYO, EEL SAUCE AND SWEET CHILI SAUCE

RIVER STYX

$15.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA & CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH SEARED TUNA, AVOCADO, EEL SAUCE, WASABI MAYO & CRUNCHY

SHIPWRECK

$13.95

SPICY SALMON AND CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH SALMON, ANOCADO, SPICY MAYO AND EEL SAUCE

SPOONWATER

$16.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CREAM CHEESE AND CUCUMBER WITH BAKED CRAB, CRAWFISH, SWEET CHILI SAUCE AND SPICY MAYO

SPRING

$14.00

CREAM CHEESE, CRABMEAT AND CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH WHITE TUNA, SALMON, AVOCADO, TOBIKO, SPICY MAYO, EEL SAUCE AND CRUNCHY

WAVE

$13.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA AND AVOCADO TOPPED WITH CRABSTICK, AVOCADO, EEL SAUCE, SPICY MAYO, TOBIKO AND CRUNCHY

TRADITIONAL ROLLS

CALIFORNIA

$6.00

CRUNCHY ROLL

$6.00

PHILLY

$6.00

RAINBOW

$12.00

SALMON Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Temp Roll

$7.00

SPICY CRAWFISH

$7.00

SPICY TUNA

$7.00

TUNA Roll

$6.95

VEGGIE

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura

$7.00

NIGIRI/SASHIMI/HAND ROLL

NIGIRI (2 PC)

$6.00

SASHIMI (4PC)

$8.00

HAND ROLLS

$8.00

SASHIMI PLATE

$26.00

POKEBOWL

POKE

$14.95

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.95

Kids Menu

Chicken nuggets and fries

$7.95

Shrimp Kids

$6.95

SOUP/SALAD

MISO SOUP

$4.00

GINGER SALAD

$4.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.00

CRAB SALAD

$7.00

WINGS

10 WINGS

$13.00

CELERY

$1.00

Bottle Wine

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

Campo Viejo Tempranillo

$17.00

Campo Viejo Garnacha

$17.00

Estancia Pinto Grigio

$27.00

Clos du Bois Cab

$18.00

SHOTS

BEER SHOT

$7.00

BLOW JOB

$7.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$7.00

CHOCOLATE CR. PIE

$7.00

FIREBALL

$7.00

GREEN TEA/WHITE TEA

$8.00

IRISH BREAKFAST

$7.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$9.50

JAGER

$7.00

JAGER BOMB

$8.00

LEMON DROP

$7.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$8.00

MELON BALL

$7.00

OATMEAL COOKIE

$8.00

RED SNAPPER

$8.00

RUMPLE MINZE

$7.00

SAKE BOMB

$8.00

Tooty

$2.00

VEGAS BOMB

$8.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$7.75

Irish Car Bomb

$9.50

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$7.50

Pink Whitney Lemonade

$7.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

festival

Witch's Brew

$6.00

Bloody Bite

$5.00

Bat Shot Crazy

$5.00

Bone Daddy

$5.00

can soda

$2.00

bottle water

$2.00

can miller lite

$5.00

can bud light

$5.00

can ultra

$5.00

bloody mary

$8.00

mimosa

$7.00

poinsetta

$7.00

Burger

$8.00

Jello shots

$1.00

Hotdog

$4.00

Can Coors

$3.00

Can Blue Moon

$3.50

Wine social

Wine Social

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1019 Government St Unit D, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 652
1019 Government St Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
Mosaic Restaurant And Bar
orange star4.2 • 922
1010 Government St Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
The Salty Peach Bar - 1311 Government Street
orange starNo Reviews
1311 Government Street Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina (Ocean Springs)
orange star4.6 • 45
1618 Bienville Blvd Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill and Bar - Biloxi, MS
orange starNo Reviews
130 Main St Biloxi, MS 39530
View restaurantnext
Fill-Up With Billups - Biloxi
orange starNo Reviews
100 Caillavet St. Biloxi, MS 39530
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ocean Springs

Woody’s Roadside - Ocean Springs
orange star4.6 • 1,449
3008 Bienville Blvd Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
Mosaic Restaurant And Bar
orange star4.2 • 922
1010 Government St Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 652
1019 Government St Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
The Love Shack Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 219
1013 Government St Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina (Ocean Springs)
orange star4.6 • 45
1618 Bienville Blvd Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
Finest Grind Coffee House
orange star4.5 • 27
2961 Bienville Blvd Suite 6 Ocean Springs, MS 39564
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocean Springs
Biloxi
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Diberville
review star
No reviews yet
Gulfport
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pass Christian
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bay Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston