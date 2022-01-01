Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sportello

4,264 Reviews

$$$

348 Congress Street

Boston, MA 02210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A modern interpretation of the classic diner, Sportello (Italian for “counter service”) offers a menu of chef Barbara Lynch’s trattoria-inspired Italian dishes for lunch and dinner. Sportello’s casual, lively, Italian spirit is captured in the sleek, minimalist design of the cuisine — fresh pastas, creamy polenta, and simple soups — and in the supremely approachable, artisanal wine list created by wine director Cat Silirie.

Website

Location

348 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

Gallery
Sportello image
Sportello image
Sportello image

Similar restaurants in your area

Row 34 Boston
orange star4.7 • 1,519
383 CONGRESS ST Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
LoLa 42 | Seaport
orange star4.4 • 2,127
22 Liberty St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Serafina - Boston Seaport
orange starNo Reviews
11 Fan Pier Boulevard Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Aceituna Grill - Seaport
orange star4.5 • 324
57 Boston Wharf Road Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
orange starNo Reviews
12 Farnsworth Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
The Barking Crab
orange star3.6 • 4,308
88 Sleeper St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Trillium Brewing - Fort Point
orange star4.4 • 2,243
50 Thomson Place Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
LoLa 42 | Seaport
orange star4.4 • 2,127
22 Liberty St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Oak + Rowan
orange star4.4 • 1,615
321 A street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Menton
orange star4.4 • 1,575
354 Congress Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Row 34 Boston
orange star4.7 • 1,519
383 CONGRESS ST Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
State Street Provisions
orange star4.3 • 1,195
255 State Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston