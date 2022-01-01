Restaurant info

A modern interpretation of the classic diner, Sportello (Italian for “counter service”) offers a menu of chef Barbara Lynch’s trattoria-inspired Italian dishes for lunch and dinner. Sportello’s casual, lively, Italian spirit is captured in the sleek, minimalist design of the cuisine — fresh pastas, creamy polenta, and simple soups — and in the supremely approachable, artisanal wine list created by wine director Cat Silirie.

