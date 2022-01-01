Sportello
4,264 Reviews
$$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
A modern interpretation of the classic diner, Sportello (Italian for “counter service”) offers a menu of chef Barbara Lynch’s trattoria-inspired Italian dishes for lunch and dinner. Sportello’s casual, lively, Italian spirit is captured in the sleek, minimalist design of the cuisine — fresh pastas, creamy polenta, and simple soups — and in the supremely approachable, artisanal wine list created by wine director Cat Silirie.
Location
348 Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210
