Bars & Lounges
American

Sports Grill - Bird Road

1,558 Reviews

$$

11481 SW 40th St

Miami, FL 33165

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.98

20 Wings

$27.96

Full Fries Chz. Side

$7.99

FOOD *

Appetizers

1/2 Fries

$5.49
1/2 Onion Ring

1/2 Onion Ring

$7.49
1/2 Sweet Fries

1/2 Sweet Fries

$5.99
1/2 Waffle Fries

1/2 Waffle Fries

$5.99
Black Bean Roll

Black Bean Roll

$10.99

Bowl of Chili

$7.49

Bowl Of Lobster Bisque

$7.25

Bowl of Tomato Bisque

$7.25Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$14.99

Cheesy Bread

$10.99
Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$12.99
Full Buffalo Shrimp (20)

Full Buffalo Shrimp (20)

$21.99

Full Chili Chz. Fries

$12.99

Full Fries

$6.99

Full Fries Chz. Side

$7.99

Full Sweet Chili Chz. Fries

$13.99
Full Sweet Fries

Full Sweet Fries

$7.25
Full Waffle Fries

Full Waffle Fries

$7.25

Full Waffle Fries Chz. Side

$10.99

Garlic Toast

$9.99

Half Buffalo Shrimp (10)

$13.99

Home Run Chips

$17.99
Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Nachos and Cheese

$9.99

Nachos and Salsa

$9.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.49
Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$11.99
Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99
Spinach Dip and Nachos

Spinach Dip and Nachos

$10.99
Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$15.99

Tater Tots

$6.49

Wings

5 Wings

$7.00
10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.98

20 Wings

$27.96

50 Wings

$76.45

Boneless Wings

5 BONELESS

$7.99

10 BONELESS

$15.99

20 BONELESS

$31.99

Baby Back Ribs

1/2 Rack

1/2 Rack

$19.99

Full Rack

$29.99

Burgers & Specialties

Ball Park Dog

$9.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Club

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Chicken Philly

$14.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.25

Churrasco Quesadilla

$18.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Dinner Sliders

$12.99

Dolphin Sandwich

$15.99

Fried Fingers and Fries

$13.99
Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Grilled Tenders and Fries

$13.99

Patty Melt

$14.25

Philly Sports Steak

$14.99
San Diego Chicken

San Diego Chicken

$13.99

SG BLT

$10.99
SG Burger

SG Burger

$14.99

Tacos & Nachos

$16.99

The "35" Smash Burger

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$11.99
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Sliders Specials

Original Sliders

$12.99

Golden BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.99

Rodeo Sliders

$13.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Tuna Wrap

$11.99

Shrimp Wrap

$17.25

Dolphin Wrap

$15.99

Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.99

Kori Wrap

$17.99

Churrasco Wrap

$19.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99
House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

SW Chicken Salad

$12.99

Kids Catch

Breaded Kid Fingers

$7.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Corn Dog

$6.99

Kid Dawg

$6.99

Little Leaguer

$8.25

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Desserts

Caramel Cheesecake

$9.25

Chocolate Cake

$9.25

Deep Fried Oreos

$9.25

Fried Cheesecake

$9.25

Fried Guava Bites

$9.25Out of stock

Reece's Peanut Butter Pie

$9.25

Sauces

12oz BBQ

$5.99

12oz Buffalo

$5.99

12oz Buffalo Ranch

$5.99

12oz Garlic

$5.99

12oz Miami Heat

$5.99

12oz Teriyaki

$5.99

2oz BBQ

$0.75

2oz Buffalo

$0.75

2oz Buffalo Ranch

$0.75

2oz Caesar

$0.75

2oz Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

2oz Garlic

$0.75

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.75

2oz Light Italian

$0.75

2oz Mayo

2oz Miami Heat

$0.75

2oz Popper Jelly

$0.75

2oz Sour Cream

$0.75

2oz Teriyaki

$0.75

2oz Smash Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Carrots

$0.99

Celery

$0.99

BC/Celery

$1.75

BC/Carrots

$1.75

Ranch/Celery

$1.75

Ranch/Carrots

$1.75

4oz Cheddar

$1.99

4oz Chili

$5.99

4oz Salsa

$5.99

7oz Cole Slaw

$3.99

DRINKS *

Soda & Juices

Apple Juice

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Gatorade

$3.25

H20

Lemonade

$3.25

Liquid Death

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Perrier

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Raspberry

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Starry

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Zephyrhills

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11481 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165

Directions

