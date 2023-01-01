Main picView gallery

Sports Grill Doral

review star

No reviews yet

5241 NW 87 Avenue Unit 107/108

Doral, FL 33166

Order Again

Appetizers

Bar Chips

1/2 Fries

$5.49
1/2 Onion Ring

1/2 Onion Ring

$7.49
1/2 Sweet Fries

1/2 Sweet Fries

$5.99
1/2 Waffle Fries

1/2 Waffle Fries

$5.99
Black Bean Roll

Black Bean Roll

$10.99

Bowl of Chili

$7.49

Bowl Of Lobster Bisque

$7.25

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$14.99

Cheesy Bread

$10.99
Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$12.99
Full Buffalo Shrimp (20)

Full Buffalo Shrimp (20)

$21.99

Full Chili Chz. Fries

$12.99

Full Fries

$6.99

Full Fries Chz. Side

$7.99

Full Sweet Chili Chz. Fries

$13.99
Full Sweet Fries

Full Sweet Fries

$7.25
Full Waffle Fries

Full Waffle Fries

$7.25

Full Waffle Fries Chz. Side

$10.99

Garlic Toast

$9.99

Half Buffalo Shrimp (10)

$13.99

Home Run Chips

$17.99
Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Nachos and Cheese

$9.99

Nachos and Salsa

$9.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.49
Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$11.99
Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99
Spinach Dip and Nachos

Spinach Dip and Nachos

$10.99
Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$15.99

Tater Tots

$6.49

Wings

5 Wings

$7.64
10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.29

20 Wings

$30.58

50 Wings

$76.45

Boneless Wings

5 BONELESS

$7.99

10 BONELESS

$15.99

20 BONELESS

$31.99

Baby Back Ribs

1/2 Rack

1/2 Rack

$19.99

Full Rack

$29.99

Burgers & Specialties

Ball Park Dog

$9.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken Club

$13.99

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Chicken Philly

$14.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.25

Churrasco Quesadilla

$18.99

Dinner Sliders

$12.99

Dolphin Sandwich

$15.99

Fried Fingers and Fries

$13.99
Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Grilled Tenders and Fries

$13.99

Patty Melt

$14.25

Philly Sports Steak

$14.99
San Diego Chicken

San Diego Chicken

$13.99

SG BLT

$10.99
SG Burger

SG Burger

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Tacos & Nachos

$16.99

The "35" Smash Burger

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$11.99
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Sliders Specials

Original Sliders

$12.99

Golden BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$13.99

Rodeo Sliders

$13.99

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Tuna Wrap

$11.99

Shrimp Wrap

$17.25

Dolphin Wrap

$15.99

Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.99

Kori Wrap

$17.99

Churrasco Wrap

$19.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99
House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

SW Chicken Salad

$12.99

Kids Catch

Breaded Kid Fingers

$7.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Corn Dog

$6.99

Kid Dawg

$6.99

Little Leaguer

$8.25

Mac & Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Desserts

Caramel Cheesecake

$9.25

Chocolate Cake

$9.25

Deep Fried Oreos

$9.25

Fried Cheesecake

$9.25

Fried Guava Bites

$9.25

Reece's Peanut Butter Pie

$9.25

Sauces

12oz BBQ

$5.99

12oz Buffalo

$5.99

12oz Buffalo Ranch

$5.99

12oz Garlic

$5.99

12oz Miami Heat

$5.99

12oz Teriyaki

$5.99

2oz BBQ

$0.75

2oz Buffalo

$0.75

2oz Buffalo Ranch

$0.75

2oz Caesar

$0.75

2oz Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

2oz Garlic

$0.75

2oz Honey Mustard

$0.75

2oz Light Italian

$0.75

2oz Mayo

2oz Miami Heat

$0.75

2oz Popper Jelly

$0.75

2oz Sour Cream

$0.75

2oz Teriyaki

$0.75

2oz Smash Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Carrots

$0.99

Celery

$0.99

BC/Celery

$1.75

BC/Carrots

$1.75

Ranch/Celery

$1.75

Ranch/Carrots

$1.75

4oz Cheddar

$1.99

4oz Chili

$5.99

4oz Salsa

$5.99

7oz Cole Slaw

$3.99

Sodas & Juices

Apple Juice

$3.25

Boylans

$4.50

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Frescolita

$3.50

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.99

Perrier

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Pink Lemonade

$3.99

Powerade

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull [Sugar-Free]

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Sprite

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Zephyrhills

$3.50

H20

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25
