Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sports Grill - Kendall

review star

No reviews yet

9090 SW 97th Avenue

Miami, FL 33176

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
20 Wings
5 Wings

Appetizers

1/2 Chili/Chz Fry

$4.97

1/2 Fries

$3.98

1/2 Orings

$5.39

1/2 Waffle

$4.79

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Chicken Cheese Dip

$6.99Out of stock

Chili Chz Fries

$7.89

Homestyle Chips

$5.99

Conch Fritters

$11.99

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99Out of stock

FF/Chz Side

$7.19

Full Fries

$5.99

Garlic Toast

$4.59

Mac Bites

$7.99

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Nachos and Cheese

$4.99

Nachos and Salsa

$5.99

Onion Rings

$8.49

Shrimp Skewer

$7.99

Side Nacho Chips

$1.99

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

Super Nachos

$13.99

Sweet Fries

$6.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Waffle Fries

$6.99

Waffle/Chz Side

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$10.99

Wings

5 Wings

$7.64

10 Wings

$15.29

20 Wings

$30.58

50 Wings

$76.45

75 Wings

$114.67Out of stock

100 Wings

$152.90

Boneless Wings

5 BONELESS

$7.99

10 BONELESS

$15.99

20 BONELESS

$31.98

Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack

$29.99

served with a side of Waffle Fries and Coleslaw

1/2 Rack

$17.99

served with a side of Waffle Fries and Coleslaw

Burger & Specialties

Ball Park Dawg

$9.99

Black & Blue Burger

$16.98

Premium 1/2 pound burger patty topped with sliced blue cheese, special grilled bacon, red onion, and mayo

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Our famous Chicken Philly sandwich topped with grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of cheese served on an Italian hoagie

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, and fresh salsa. Served with a side of tortilla chips, fresh salsa, and sour cream

Fingers and Fries

$13.99

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Parm

$12.99

Impossible Burger

$13.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.99

1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory mushrooms, swiss cheese, and our secret sauce. Served on brioche

Patty Melt

$12.99

1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.

Philly Sports Steak

$13.99

Our famous Steak Philly sandwich topped with grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of cheese served on an Italian hoagie

Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Sandiego Chicken

$12.99

SG BLT

$10.99

Smash Burger

$9.99

Tenders and Fries

$13.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Sliders

Sliders

$10.99

Golden Pork Sliders

$12.99

Our delicious pulled pork tossed in a tangy Carolina golden BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and coleslaw. Served on 3 brioche slider buns

Buff Sliders

$13.99

Rodeo Sliders

$12.99

3 delicious burger sliders dipped in BBQ sauce and topped with American cheese, Chipotle mayo, and onion rings.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Tuna Wrap

$10.79

Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Impossible Wrap

$15.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad

$7.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

The traditional Cobb salad topped with tomato, bacon, egg, diced grilled chicken, and our homemade avocado ranch

SW Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, julienne carrots, and fried chicken strips topped with our buffalo ranch dressing.

Side Salad

$3.99

Kids Catch

Breaded Kid Fingers

$6.99

Grilled Kid Tenders

$6.99

Little Leaguer

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid Dawg

$6.99

Kid Corn Dog

$6.99

Boneless Left "Winger"

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.99

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Fried Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Warm Brownie w/Ice Cream

$6.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Doughnut Holes

$6.99Out of stock

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.99

Fried Oreos

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!

Website

Location

9090 SW 97th Avenue, Miami, FL 33176

Directions

Gallery
Sports Grill image
Sports Grill image
Sports Grill image
Sports Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sergio's Restaurants 107th
orange starNo Reviews
8807 SW 107th Avenue Miami, FL 33176
View restaurantnext
CAO Bakery and Cafe - #11 Sunset
orange starNo Reviews
9755 SW 72nd St Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
Sushi Sake - Sunset
orange star4.6 • 820
9565 SW 72nd St Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
Pizza Johny's
orange star4.6 • 1,881
9529 SOUTHWEST 72ND STREET Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
Sports Grill - Sunset
orange star4.3 • 1,666
10005 SW 72nd St Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
Sunset Bakery
orange star4.2 • 163
8788 SW 72nd St Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (241 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (321 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston