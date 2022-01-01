Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sports Grill - Pembroke Pines

670 Reviews

$$

220 NW 180th Ave

Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Full Fries
5 Wings

Appetizers

Full Fries

$5.99

FF/Chz Side

$7.19

1/2 Fries

$3.98

Sweet Fries

$6.99

1/2 Sweet

$4.29

Waffle Fries

$6.99

Waffle/Chz Side

$7.99

1/2 Waffle

$4.79

Onion Rings

$8.49

1/2 Onion Ring

$5.39

Chili Chz Fries

$7.89

Cheesy Bread

$5.99

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Mac Bites

$6.99

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Nachos and Cheese

$4.99

Super Nachos

$13.99

Chips and Guac

$6.99Out of stock

Spin Dip

$8.39

Nachos and Salsa

$5.99

Buffalo Shrimp.

$15.99

Calamari

$9.79

Conch Fritters

$11.99

Shrimp Skewer

$7.99

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

Sauteed Veggies

$2.99

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Bowl O Soup

$5.99

Cup O Soup

$3.99

Chicken Crispers

$7.99Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$9.29Out of stock

Home style Chips

$5.99

Nacho Chips

$2.00

Pretzel Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Corned Beef Eggrolls

$7.29Out of stock

Garlic Toast

$4.59

Philly Cheesesteak EggRolls

$8.99Out of stock

Hummus Platter

$6.99

Pretzels & Hummus

$8.99

Shrimp Jammers

$9.99

jalapeno poppers

$10.99

Chicken Cheese Dip

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$10.99

Wings

5 Wings

$7.64

10 Wings

$15.29

20 Wings

$30.58Out of stock

50 Wings

$76.45

75 Wings

$114.67

100 Wings

$152.90

Boneless Wings

5 BONELESS

$7.99

10 BONELESS

$15.99

20 BONELESS

$31.98Out of stock

Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack

$29.99

served with a side of Waffle Fries and Coleslaw

1/2 Rack

$17.99

served with a side of Waffle Fries and Coleslaw

Burger & Specialties

Patty Melt

$12.99

1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.

Philly Sports Steak

$13.99

Our famous Steak Philly sandwich topped with grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of cheese served on an Italian hoagie

Black & Blue Burger

$16.98

Premium 1/2 pound burger patty topped with sliced blue cheese, special grilled bacon, red onion, and mayo

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

1/2lb Premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, and our secret burger sauce. Served on brioche

Sandiego Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, and fresh salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa, and sour cream.

Fingers and Fries

$13.99

Tenders and Fries

$13.99

Jerk Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Our famous Chicken Philly sandwich topped with grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of cheese served on an Italian hoagie

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Rocky Sausage

$9.99

Classic Italian sausage topped with grilled onions, peppers, fresh marinara, and provolone cheese served on an Italian hoagie

Smokin Joes

$9.99

Classic Italian sausage topped with grilled onions and peppers served on an Italian hoagie.

Pork Loaded Tots

$10.99

Ball Park Dog

$9.99

BLT

$9.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Impossible Burger

$13.99

Our burger looks, cooks, smells, and tastes like meat, but it's not. 100% plant based served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, and your choice of cheese.

1/2 lb Burger

$11.59

Fish & Chips

$8.99

Rodeo Burger

$13.99

SG Chix Salad Sand

$8.99

Smash Burger

$7.00

Sliders

Sliders

$10.99

Golden Pork Sliders

$12.99

Our delicious pulled pork tossed in a tangy Carolina golden BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and coleslaw. Served on 3 brioche slider buns

Buff Sliders

$13.99

Rodeo Sliders

$12.99

3 delicious burger sliders dipped in BBQ sauce and topped with American cheese, Chipotle mayo, and onion rings.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Tuna Wrap

$10.79

Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Impossible Wrap

$15.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad

$7.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

The traditional Cobb salad topped with tomato, bacon, egg, diced grilled chicken, and our homemade avocado ranch

SW Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, julienne carrots, and fried chicken strips topped with our buffalo ranch dressing.

Side Salad

$3.99

Kids Catch

Breaded Kid Fingers

$6.99

Grilled Kid Tenders

$6.99

Little Leaguer

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid Dawg

$6.99

Kid Corn Dog

$6.99

Boneless Left "Winger"

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Desserts

Cheesecake.

$6.99

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Fried Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Warm Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$6.99

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$2.99

Banana Pudding (8oz)

$4.99

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$7.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Donut Holes

$5.50

Red Velvet Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Swirl Cheese Cake

$6.99

Funnel Fries

$5.99

Brownie Bite

$3.99

Straw Shortcake

$6.99

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.99

Creme Brulee

$4.99

Fried Oreos

$6.99

Meatless Monday

Impossible Burger

$10.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Black Bean Quesadilla

$9.99

Fajita Burrito

$10.90

Black Bean Roll

$5.99
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!

Website

Location

220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

Directions

