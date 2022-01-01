Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sports Grill - South Miami

review star

No reviews yet

1559 Sunset Dr

Coral Gables, FL 33143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
20 Wings
Full Fries

Appetizers

1/2 Chili/Chz Fry

$4.97

1/2 Fries

$3.98

1/2 Orings

$5.39

1/2 Waffle

$4.79

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Homestyle Chips

$5.99

Chili Chz Fries

$7.89

Conch Fritters

$12.49

FF/Chz Side

$7.19

Full Fries

$5.99

Garlic Toast

$4.59

Mac Bites

$7.99

Mozz Sticks

$7.99

Nachos and Cheese

$4.99

Nachos and Salsa

$5.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Shrimp Skewer

$7.99

Side Nacho Chips

$1.99

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

Super Nachos

$13.99

Sweet Fries

$6.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Waffle Fries

$7.99

Waffle/Chz Side

$8.99

Chicken Cheese Dip

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$10.99

Wings

5 Wings

$7.64

10 Wings

$15.29

20 Wings

$30.58

50 Wings

$76.45

75 Wings

$114.67

100 Wings

$152.90

Boneless Wings

5 BONELESS

$7.99

10 BONELESS

$15.99

20 BONELESS

$31.98

Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack

$29.99

served with a side of Waffle Fries and Coleslaw

1/2 Rack

$17.99

served with a side of Waffle Fries and Coleslaw

Burger & Specialties

Ball Park Dawg

$9.99

Black & Blue Burger

$16.98

Premium 1/2 pound burger patty topped with sliced blue cheese, special grilled bacon, red onion, and mayo

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Our famous Chicken Philly Sandwich topped with grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of cheese on an Italian hoagie.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, cheddar and jack cheese, and fresh salsa. Served with a side of tortilla chips, fresh salsa, and sour cream.

Fingers and Fries

$13.99

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Parm

$12.99

Impossible Burger

$13.99

Smash Burger

$9.99

Jerk Chicken

$12.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.99

1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory mushrooms, swiss cheese, and our secret sauce. Served on brioche

Patty Melt

$12.99

1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.

Philly Sports Steak

$13.99

Our famous Philly Steak Sandwich served with grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of cheese on an Italian hoagie.

Pork Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Rodeo Burger

$13.99

Sandiego Chicken

$12.99

SG BLT

$10.99

Tenders and Fries

$13.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Chicken Club

$12.99

Cali Turkey Burger

$10.99Out of stock

A turkey patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, and guacamole. Served on brioche

Sliders

Sliders

$11.99

Golden Pork Sliders

$12.99

Our delicious pulled pork tossed in a tangy Carolina golden BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and coleslaw. Served on 3 brioche slider buns

Buff Sliders

$13.99

Rodeo Sliders

$12.99

3 delicious burger sliders dipped in BBQ sauce and topped with American cheese, Chipotle mayo, and onion rings.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Tuna Wrap

$10.79

Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Impossible Wrap

$15.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad

$7.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

The traditional Cobb salad topped with tomato, bacon, egg, diced grilled chicken, and our homemade avocado ranch

SW Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, julienne carrots, and fried chicken strips topped with our buffalo ranch dressing.

Side Salad

$3.99

Kids Catch

Breaded Kid Fingers

$6.99

Grilled Kid Tenders

$6.99

Little Leaguer

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid Dawg

$6.99

Kid Corn Dog

$6.99

Boneless Left "Winger"

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.99

Fried Cheesecake

$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Fried Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Warm Brownie w/Ice Cream

$8.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.99

Fried Oreo

$7.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!

Website

Location

1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33143

Directions

Gallery
Sports Grill image
Sports Grill image
Sports Grill image
Sports Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Whisk Gourmet
orange star4.5 • 3,758
7382 Sw 56th Ave Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream South Miami
orange starNo Reviews
7316 SW 57th Ave South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Delights of Beirut - City of South Miami
orange star5.0 • 3
7400 SW 57th Ave #4 Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
La Pizza 1789
orange starNo Reviews
5840 SW 71 Street South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
The Salty Donut - South Miami
orange starNo Reviews
6022 S Dixie Hwy South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Mi'talia Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.2 • 545
5958 S. Dixie Hwy South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coral Gables

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral Gables
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston