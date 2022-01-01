Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sports Hub

245 Reviews

$

25 N Walnut

La Crescent, MN 55947

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Strips
Your Way
Chicken Wrap

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Basket of Tots

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Hand Dipped Cheese Curds

$8.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Batter Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Sampler Platter

$12.99

Battered Green Beans

$8.99

Mini Tacos

$8.99

Sour Cream & Chive Wedges

$8.99

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Chips & Salsa or Queso

$6.99

Nachos

$10.99

TOTchos

$10.99

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.99

Wings

10 Wings

$9.49

15 Wings

$12.49

10 Boneless Wings

$9.49

15 Boneless Wings

$12.49

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Lovers

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Hub Club Wrap

$9.99

Burgers

Your Way

$6.99

Hub Burger

$10.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Minnesota Burger

$10.99

Walnut Street Burger

$9.99

McHub Burger

$9.99

Vikings Burger

$10.99

Bacon Bleu Burger

$10.99

Giddy Up Burger

$10.99

Apple Annie Burger

$10.99

BOTW

$10.99

Sandwiches

Hub Club

$9.99

B.L.T.

$7.99

Turkey Melt

$9.49

Classic Chicken

$9.49

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.49

Reuben Sandwich

$9.49

Veggie Melt

$9.49

California Chicken

$10.49

Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Ques

$7.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$3.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$3.99

Pizza

12” Thin Crust- Cheese

$10.99

12” Thin Crust-1 Topping

$12.99

12” Thin Crust-2 Topping

$14.49

12” Thin Crust-3 Topping

$15.99

12” Thin Crust - Deluxe

$16.99

12” BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

12” Caprese Pizza

$16.99

12” Hawaiian

$16.99

16” Thin Crust- Cheese

$14.99

16” Thin Crust-1 Topping

$16.24

16” Thin Crust- 2 Topping

$17.49

16” Thin Crust- 3 Topping

$19.99

16” Thin Crust Deluxe

$21.99

16” BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

16” Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

SOUPS

Cup Soup

$3.49

Bowl Soup

$4.49

TO GO

To go

$0.50

SIDES

French Fries

$2.50

Tots

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

Side Salad

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

25 N Walnut, La Crescent, MN 55947

Directions

Gallery
Sports Hub image
Sports Hub image

