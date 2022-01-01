A map showing the location of Sports Nut 801 Rose StreetView gallery

Sports Nut 801 Rose Street

review star

No reviews yet

801 Rose Street

La Crosse, WI 54601

Order Again

Appetizers

Battered Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Brewer Fries

$5.00

Broccoli Bites

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

French Fries

$3.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Mini Tacos

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Wings 30 piece

$36.00

Wings 10 Piece

$12.00

Wings 100 Piece

$95.00

Wings 5 piece

$7.00

Wings 50 Piece

$50.00

Wings 15 Piece

$19.00

Burgers

Badger

$10.00

Packer Melt

$10.00

Viking

$10.00

49er

$10.00

Lion

$10.00

Gopher

$10.00

Bear

$10.00

Cowboy

$10.00

Game Day

$10.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Big Nut

$12.00

Specialty Items

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Kimchee Fries

$9.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Cubano

$11.00

Screwball

$11.00

Heater

$11.00

Tommy's Chicken

$11.00

Blue Ball

$11.00

Slider

$11.00

Curve Ball

$11.00

Chicken Ranchero

$11.00

Smoke House Crunch Pork

$11.00

Sinker

$12.00

BLT

$8.00

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Food

Beef Taco Salad

$9.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.00

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

SOB Quesadilla

$10.00

Beef Grilled Tacos

$6.00

Chix Grilled Tacos

$6.00

Food

Monday Chef Special

$12.00

Monday Lunch Special

$10.00

Saturday Chicken Teriyaki

$10.00

Saturday Parmesan Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Thursday Chef's Choice

$13.00

Thursday Flavor Bowl

$10.00

Tuesday Burrito

$9.00

Tuesday Gyro

$10.00

Tuesday Taco

$3.00

Wednesday Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Saturday Wings Dine In

$8.00

Saturday Wings Take Out

$10.00

Pub Crawl

$10.00

Wing Special IN

$8.00

Wing Special Out

$10.00

Monday Sliders

$10.00

Monday Bucket

$12.00

Beverages

Booze Single

$3.00

Booze Double

$5.00

Seltzers

$2.00

Beer

$2.00

1.00 Cans

$1.00

Beer/Wine

Bud Light Bottle

$3.25

Bud Light Silo

$3.50

Busch 12 oz

$2.50

Busch Silo

$3.50

Chardonnay

$3.50

Coors Light Bottle

$3.25

Coors Light Silo

$3.50

Liquor

Captain Morgan

$4.25

Crown Apple

$5.00

Fireball

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jager

$4.00

Jameson

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Tullimore Dew

$4.00

Rail Vodka

$3.00

Rail Whiskey

$3.00

Rail Gin

$3.00

Rail Rum

$3.00

Rail Brandy

$3.00

Rail Tequila

$3.00

Beer

2 Hearted

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.25+

Bud Light Soda

$5.50+

Budweiser

$3.25

Busch Apple

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.50+

Busch NA

$3.00

Cayman Jack

$5.50

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.25+

Corona

$4.50

Craft Hopper

$24.00

Craft Pitcher

$16.00

Domestic Hopper

$16.00

Domestic Pitcher

$12.00

Draft 16 oz.

$5.00+

Draft 22 oz.

$7.00+

Fresh Squeezed

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Hamm's Silo

$2.00

Heineken

$4.50

Hoppalicious

$5.00

Kalamazoo Stout

$5.00

Michelob Golden Draft

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller 64

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25+

Modelo

$4.00

Oberon

$5.00

PBR

$3.25

Pseudo Sue

$7.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Truly Tea

$5.50+

Twisted Teas

$4.00

Vizzy

$5.50+

White Claw

$5.50+

Spotted Cow

$4.00

Carbless

$6.00

Brandy

Christian Brothers

$4.00

Korbel

$4.00

Rail

$3.00

Cordials

Dr Cherry

$3.00

Dr Menthol

$3.00

Fireball

$3.00

Goldschlager

$4.50

Jager

$4.00

Polish

$3.50

Rumpleminz

$4.50

Sambucha

$4.50

Baileys

$5.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$4.00

Tanqueray

$4.00

Rail

$3.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$4.25

Malibu

$4.00

Captain White

$4.25

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain Sliced Apple

$4.25

Rail

$3.00

Tequila

Tosco

$4.00

Patron

$6.00

Don Julio

$5.00

Rail

$3.00

Cabo Silver

$4.50

Cabo Repasadi

$5.00

Casa Migos

$4.00

1800

$3.50

Coramino

$6.00

Vodka

Absolute

$4.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Rail

$3.00

Stoli

$4.50+

Titos

$4.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Wheatley

$4.00

44 north Huckleberry

$4.25

44 north Cherry

$4.25

Whiskey

Basil Hayden 10.00

$10.00

Blantons

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.50

Canadian Club

$3.75

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Caramel

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

Eagle Rare

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$4.00

Jameson Black

$4.00

Jameson Orange

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.00

Kessler

$3.50

Kessler

$3.75

Makers 46

$6.00

Makers Cask Strength

$6.50

Makers Mark

$5.50

Mobile Grove

$8.00

Rail

$3.00

Revel Stoke Pickle

$4.00

Revel Stoke Smores

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Smokey's PB

$4.00

Soco

$3.50

Taylor

$7.00

Tullimore Dew

$4.00

Wathens

$6.00

Windsor

$3.75

Windsor Black cherry

$3.75

Yellow Stone

$5.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$3.50

White Zin

$4.00

Cabernet

$4.00

Scotch

Johnny Red

$6.00

Johnny Black

$7.00

McCallan 15

$50.00

Rail

Vodka

$3.00

Whiskey

$3.00

Rum

$3.00

Tequila

$3.00

Gin

$3.00

Brandy

$3.00

Food

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

SNC

$0.50

SPG

$0.50

AC

$0.50

HT

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

TER

$0.50

HNY

$0.50

HBBQ

$0.50

HHBBQ

$0.50

SWT

$0.50

Sodas

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Long Island

$7.00

Margaritas

$3.00+

Mules

$5.00

White Russian

$5.00

Blonde Russian

$5.50

Clothing

T Shirt

$20.00

Sweat Shirt

$35.00

Drink Chips

$4.00

Pre Rolls

$12.00

Gummys

$10.00

Food

Candy

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Shelled Peanuts

$3.00

Medicine

$1.50

Small Nuts

$1.50

Beef Jerky

$3.25

Beef Sticks

$2.75

Jack Links

$2.75

Wenzel Beef

$2.75

Pickled Stolpa

$1.00

Pickled Egg

$1.00

Mules

Moscoe

$5.25

Kentucky

$5.50

Irish

$5.00

Caribbean

$5.00

Cocktails

Irish Good Bye

$5.50

The Don

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

801 Rose Street, La Crosse, WI 54601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

