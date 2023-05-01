- Home
- /
- Fort Dodge
- /
- Sports Page Bar & Grill -
Sports Page Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
2707 North 15th Street
Fort Dodge, IA 50501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Large Wings
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
Small Wings
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
Boneless Wings
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
Fiesta Poppers
Red jalapeno poppers
Cheese Nacho
Refried Beans, tomates, onion, black olives, sour cream, salsa
Beef Nacho
Refried Beans, tomates, onion, black olives, sour cream, salsa
Chicken Nacho
Refried Beans, tomates, onion, black olives, sour cream, salsa
Deluxe Nacho
Chips, queso cheese, nacho cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapenos, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans
Taco Queso
Queso cheese, taco meat, grilled jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole, refried beans
Onion Rings
Served with ranch
Cheese Balls
Served with ranch
Fried Pickles
Served with ranch
Mix 'Em Up
Served with Ranch
Chips and Queso
Wraps
Grilled Buffalo Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce
Grilled CBR Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch
Santa Fe Wrap
Lettuce, fire roasted corn, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, pulled pork, avocado poblano dressing
Chipotle Club Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, bacon, ham, turkey, chipotle mayo
Fried Buffalo Wrap
Fried CBR Wrap
Salads
Southwest Carnita
Pulled Pork, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fire roasted corn, avocado poblano dressing
Buffalo Chicken
Lettuce, egg, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, cucumber, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing
Not A Walking Taco
Lettuce, taco meat, crushed Doritos, cheddar jack cheese, fire roasted corn, jalapenos, sour cream, taco sauce, salsa
Fried Chicken Salad
Lettuce, chicken, bacon, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, broccoli, egg, cheddar jack cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chef Salad
House Salad
Side Salad
Burgers
Sports Page
Swiss cheese, bacon, 1000 Island
Southwest
Chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Anytime 2.0
American cheese, fried egg, cripsy hashbrown, bacon
Bacon and Cheese
American cheese, bacon
Cheeseballer
Cheeseballs, cheddar jack cheese, ranch
Cheeseburger
American Cheese
Smash Burger
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion
Cowboy Burger
Pepper jack cheese, onion rings, bbq sauce
Frisco
Mushroom Swiss
Classic Burger
Sandwiches and Other Things
Steak Sandwich
King Crispy
Honey garlic sauce, bacon, queso cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, honey mustard
The Porker
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw, red onion, pickles, sourdough
Chicken Strips
French Dip
Roast beef, swiss cheese, au jus
Pork Tenderloin
Tomato, onion, pickles
Crispy Chicken
Lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese
Clubhouse
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss cheese
Philly
Roast beef, cheese, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, au jus
BLT
Turkey Philly
South of the Border
Chicken Burrito
Chicken, taco suace, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, refried beans, salsa, chips
Beef Burrito
Taco Meat, taco sauce, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, refried beans, salsa, chips
Quesadilla
Chicken, green peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, refried beans, guacomole
Carnita Quesadilla
Fast Break
Kids Meals
Desserts
Sides
Add Ons
Add Jalapenos
Add Tomato
Add Onion
Add Black Olives
Extra Turkey
Extra Ham
Add Egg
Add Lett/Tom/Onion
Add Lettuce
Add Half Chicken Breast
Add Chicken Breast
Add Bacon
Add Roll
Extra Bun
Queso
Yellow Queso
Extra Taco Meat
Extra Sour Cream
Add Sauteed Mushroomos
Add Grilled Peppers
Add Cheese
Drink Menu
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Peppar
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers
Well Rum
Well Tequila
Cabo Wabo
Cuervo
Patron
Well Whiskey
Black Velvet
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Legent
Fireball
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Jameson
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
Well Scotch
Dewars
Amaretto Di Saronno
Amaretto
Baileys
Blue Curaco
Cointreau
Drambuie
Buttershots
Christain Bros
Grand Marnier
Hot Damn
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Blue UV
Red UV
Kinky
Cherry McGillicudy
Vanilla McGillicudy
Melon Liqueur
Apple Pucker
Watermelon Pucker
Grape Pucker
Raspberry Pucker
Peach Schnapps
Rumpleminze
Sloe Gin
Southern Comfort
Rumchatta
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Apple Cider Mule
Backpacker
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Cherry Limeade Mule
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Fuzzy Navel
Georgia Peach Mule
Gimlet
Greyhound
Irish Mule
Johnny Vegas
Jolly Rancher
Long Island Iced Tea
Lunchbox
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Miami Vice
Moscow Mule
Ninja Turtle
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Powder Puff
Raspberry Mule
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Strawberry Daquiri
Strawberry Mule
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer
16oz Bud Light
Mug Bud Light
16oz Miller Lite
Mug Miller Lite
16oz Coors Light
Mug Coors Light
16oz Busch Light
Mug Busch Light
16oz Angry Orchard
Mug Angry Orchard
16oz Test Batch
Mug Test Batch
16oz Fresh Start
Mug Fresh Start
16 Blackberry Lemonade
Mug Blackberry Lemonade
16oz Big Wave
Mug Big Wave
16oz Milk Man
Mug Milk Man
16oz Strawberry IPA
Mug Strawberry IPA
16oz Blue Moon
Mug Blue Moon
Pitcher Coors Light
Pitcher Bud Light
Pitcher Busch Light
Pitcher Miller Lite
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Ultra
Corona
Modelo
Twisted Tea
Sam Adams
Bucket
White Claw
Busch N/A
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Cherry Pepsi
Root Beer
Mounain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Starry
Dr Pepper
Iced Tea
Raspberry Tea
Lemonade
Gatorade
Coffee
Water
Apple Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
OJ
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cranberry Juice
Kids Soda
Kids OJ
Kids Pineapple
Kids Apple
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Arnold Palmer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A great local sports bar!
2707 North 15th Street, Fort Dodge, IA 50501