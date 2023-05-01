Main picView gallery

Sports Page Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2707 North 15th Street

Fort Dodge, IA 50501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Appetizers

Large Wings

$15.99

Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Small Wings

$11.99

Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese

Fiesta Poppers

$7.99

Red jalapeno poppers

Cheese Nacho

$7.99

Refried Beans, tomates, onion, black olives, sour cream, salsa

Beef Nacho

$9.99

Refried Beans, tomates, onion, black olives, sour cream, salsa

Chicken Nacho

$9.99

Refried Beans, tomates, onion, black olives, sour cream, salsa

Deluxe Nacho

$13.99

Chips, queso cheese, nacho cheese, taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapenos, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, refried beans

Taco Queso

$10.99

Queso cheese, taco meat, grilled jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, guacamole, refried beans

Onion Rings

$8.99

Served with ranch

Cheese Balls

$8.99

Served with ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Served with ranch

Mix 'Em Up

$14.49

Served with Ranch

Chips and Queso

$6.99

Wraps

Grilled Buffalo Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce

Grilled CBR Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, chicken, ranch

Santa Fe Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, fire roasted corn, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, pulled pork, avocado poblano dressing

Chipotle Club Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, bacon, ham, turkey, chipotle mayo

Fried Buffalo Wrap

$12.99

Fried CBR Wrap

$12.99

Salads

Southwest Carnita

$11.99

Pulled Pork, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fire roasted corn, avocado poblano dressing

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Lettuce, egg, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, cucumber, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing

Not A Walking Taco

$11.99

Lettuce, taco meat, crushed Doritos, cheddar jack cheese, fire roasted corn, jalapenos, sour cream, taco sauce, salsa

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, chicken, bacon, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, broccoli, egg, cheddar jack cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$11.99

House Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Burgers

Sports Page

$14.49

Swiss cheese, bacon, 1000 Island

Southwest

$14.49

Chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Anytime 2.0

$14.49

American cheese, fried egg, cripsy hashbrown, bacon

Bacon and Cheese

$13.49

American cheese, bacon

Cheeseballer

$14.49

Cheeseballs, cheddar jack cheese, ranch

Cheeseburger

$12.49

American Cheese

Smash Burger

$13.49

American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion

Cowboy Burger

$14.49

Pepper jack cheese, onion rings, bbq sauce

Frisco

$14.49

Mushroom Swiss

$14.49

Classic Burger

$13.49

Sandwiches and Other Things

Steak Sandwich

$16.99

King Crispy

$13.49

Honey garlic sauce, bacon, queso cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, honey mustard

The Porker

$12.99

Pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw, red onion, pickles, sourdough

Chicken Strips

$12.99

French Dip

$12.49

Roast beef, swiss cheese, au jus

Pork Tenderloin

$12.49

Tomato, onion, pickles

Crispy Chicken

$12.49

Lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese

Clubhouse

$12.49

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss cheese

Philly

$13.49

Roast beef, cheese, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, au jus

BLT

$12.49

Turkey Philly

$13.49

South of the Border

Chicken Burrito

$14.99

Chicken, taco suace, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, refried beans, salsa, chips

Beef Burrito

$14.99

Taco Meat, taco sauce, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, refried beans, salsa, chips

Quesadilla

$14.99

Chicken, green peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, refried beans, guacomole

Carnita Quesadilla

$14.99

Fast Break

1/2 Porker

$9.49

Pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw, red onion, pickles, sourdough

1/2 Philly

$9.49

Roast beef, cheese, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, au jus

1/2 French Dip

$9.49

Roast beef, cheese, au jus

1/2 Club

$9.49

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss cheese

Kids Meals

Kids Mac

$6.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Desserts

Mega Cookie

$8.99

Chocolate chip sea salt cookie, vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate

Molten Chocolate

$7.99

Lava cake, vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate, whipped cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch batter

B-Day Fried Ice Cream

Ice Cream Bowl

$4.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Curly Fries

$2.99

American Fries

$2.99

Nacho Cheese Fries

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Chips and Queso

$2.99

Mac N Cheese

$2.99

Steamed Veggies

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cheese Balls

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Extra Ranch

$0.45

Extra Sauce

$0.45

Add Ons

Add Jalapenos

$0.75

Add Tomato

$0.50

Add Onion

$0.50

Add Black Olives

$0.50

Extra Turkey

$1.25

Extra Ham

$1.25

Add Egg

$0.75

Add Lett/Tom/Onion

$0.99

Add Lettuce

$0.50

Add Half Chicken Breast

$1.00

Add Chicken Breast

$2.00

Add Bacon

$0.99

Add Roll

$0.50

Extra Bun

$0.75

Queso

$1.50

Yellow Queso

$1.50

Extra Taco Meat

$1.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Add Sauteed Mushroomos

$0.75

Add Grilled Peppers

$0.75

Add Cheese

$0.75

Drink Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.25

Absolut

$4.75

Absolut Citron

$4.75

Absolut Peppar

$4.75

Grey Goose

$6.25

Ketel One

$6.00

Titos

$5.25

Well Gin

$4.25

Bombay Sapphire

$5.50

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bacardi

$4.75

Bacardi Limon

$4.75

Captain Morgan

$4.75

Malibu

$4.75

Meyers

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.25

Well Tequila

$4.25

Cabo Wabo

$7.00

Cuervo

$5.00

Patron

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$4.25

Black Velvet

$4.75

Canadian Club

$4.75

Crown Royal

$5.50

Crown Apple

$5.75

Jack Daniels

$4.75

Jim Beam

$4.75

Legent

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Makers Mark

$6.25

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.25

Jameson

$5.25

Seagrams 7

$4.75

Skrewball

$6.00

Well Scotch

$4.25

Dewars

$5.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Amaretto

$4.25

Baileys

$5.25

Blue Curaco

$4.25

Cointreau

$5.00

Drambuie

$6.25

Buttershots

$4.25

Christain Bros

$4.75

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Hot Damn

$4.25

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$4.75

Blue UV

$5.00

Red UV

$5.00

Kinky

$5.00

Cherry McGillicudy

$5.00

Vanilla McGillicudy

$5.00

Melon Liqueur

$4.25

Apple Pucker

$4.50

Watermelon Pucker

$4.50

Grape Pucker

$4.50

Raspberry Pucker

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.25

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Sloe Gin

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Rumchatta

$5.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Apple Cider Mule

$6.00

Backpacker

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Cherry Limeade Mule

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Georgia Peach Mule

$6.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Irish Mule

$6.00

Johnny Vegas

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Lunchbox

$6.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$6.00

Miami Vice

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Ninja Turtle

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Powder Puff

$6.00

Raspberry Mule

$6.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$6.00

Strawberry Mule

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Beer

16oz Bud Light

$4.25

Mug Bud Light

$7.00

16oz Miller Lite

$4.25

Mug Miller Lite

$7.00

16oz Coors Light

$4.25

Mug Coors Light

$7.00

16oz Busch Light

$4.25

Mug Busch Light

$7.00

16oz Angry Orchard

$4.50

Mug Angry Orchard

$7.25

16oz Test Batch

$7.00

Mug Test Batch

$12.00

16oz Fresh Start

$7.00

Mug Fresh Start

$12.00

16 Blackberry Lemonade

$8.00

Mug Blackberry Lemonade

$12.50

16oz Big Wave

$7.00

Mug Big Wave

$12.00

16oz Milk Man

$7.00

Mug Milk Man

$12.00

16oz Strawberry IPA

$8.00

Mug Strawberry IPA

$12.50

16oz Blue Moon

$6.00

Mug Blue Moon

$11.00

Pitcher Coors Light

$16.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$16.00

Pitcher Busch Light

$16.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$16.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Ultra

$4.25

Corona

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.25

Sam Adams

$4.25

Bucket

$17.00

White Claw

$4.25

Busch N/A

$4.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Riesling

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Mounain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Coffee

$2.49

Water

Apple Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Kids Soda

$1.49

Kids OJ

$1.49

Kids Pineapple

$1.49

Kids Apple

$1.49

Kids Milk

$1.49

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.49

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

Peach Lemonade

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Raspberry Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Peach Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A great local sports bar!

Location

2707 North 15th Street, Fort Dodge, IA 50501

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ShinyTop Brewing
orange star4.8 • 541
520 Central Ave Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View restaurantnext
Buford’s - 1518 3rd Avenue NW
orange starNo Reviews
1518 3rd Avenue NW Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View restaurantnext
Lomitas - 2223 5th Ave. S.
orange starNo Reviews
2223 5th Ave. S. Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View restaurantnext
The Cardiff Event Center - 3232 1st Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
3232 1st Ave S Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View restaurantnext
Mulligans - 601 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
601 4th St Gowrie, IA 50543
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Dodge

ShinyTop Brewing
orange star4.8 • 541
520 Central Ave Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Dodge
Ames
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston