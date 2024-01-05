Sports Page Bar & Grill - Spencer 804 11th Street Southwest
804 11th Street Southwest
Spencer, IA 51301
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Large Wings$15.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
- Small Wings$11.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
- Boneless Wings$10.99
Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.99
- Cheese Balls$8.99
Served with ranch
- Lg Cheese Fries$11.49
- Chips and Queso$6.99
- Coconut Strips$8.99
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Served with ranch
- Jalapeno Bites$8.99
- Small Beef Nacho$9.99
Refried Beans, tomates, onion, black olives, sour cream, salsa
- Large Beef Nacho$11.99
- Small Cheese Nacho$7.99
Refried Beans, tomates, onion, black olives, sour cream, salsa
- Large Cheese Nacho$10.99
- Small Chicken Nacho$9.99
Refried Beans, tomates, onion, black olives, sour cream, salsa
- Large Chicken Nacho$11.99
- Large Onion Rings$9.99
Served with ranch
- Mix 'Em Up$14.49
Served with Ranch
Wraps
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Lettuce, egg, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, cucumber, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing
- Chef Salad$11.99
- Coconut Chicken Salad$11.99
- Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Lettuce, chicken, bacon, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, broccoli, egg, cheddar jack cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
- Side Salad$4.19
- Taco Salad$11.99
Lettuce, taco meat, crushed Doritos, cheddar jack cheese, fire roasted corn, jalapenos, sour cream, taco sauce, salsa
Burgers
- Anytime$13.49
American cheese, fried egg, cripsy hashbrown, bacon
- Bacon and Cheese$12.99
American cheese, bacon
- Bourbon Burger$12.99
- Cheeseburger$12.49
American Cheese
- Classic Burger$12.49
- Frisco$12.99
- Honey BBQ Burger$12.99
Pepper jack cheese, onion rings, bbq sauce
- Mac Melt$13.99
- Melt$12.99
- Mushroom Swiss$12.99
- Pretzel Burger$13.49
- Quesadilla Burger$13.49
- Sports Page$12.99
Swiss cheese, bacon, 1000 Island
Sandwiches
- Beef Philly$13.49
Roast beef, cheese, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, au jus
- BLT$12.49
- Clubhouse$12.49
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss cheese
- Fish Sandwich$12.99
- French Dip$12.99
Roast beef, swiss cheese, au jus
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$12.99
- King Crispy$13.49
Honey garlic sauce, bacon, queso cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, honey mustard
- Pork Tenderloin$12.49
Tomato, onion, pickles
- Reuben$12.49
- Steak Sandwich$16.99
- Turkey Philly$13.49
South of the Border
Fast Break
- 1/2 Beef Philly$9.49
Roast beef, cheese, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, au jus
- 1/2 Club$9.49
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss cheese
- 1/2 French Dip$9.49
Roast beef, cheese, au jus
- 1/2 Grilled Ham and Cheese$9.49
Pulled pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw, red onion, pickles, sourdough
- 1/2 Reuben$9.49
- 1/2 Turkey Philly$9.49
Kids Meals
Desserts
Sides
- Breaded Mushrooms$3.99
- Cheese Balls$3.99
- Chili Bowl$4.79
- Chili Cup$3.79
- Coleslaw$2.99
- Cottage Cheese$2.99
- Curly Fries$2.99
- Extra Ranch$0.45
- Fried Pickles$3.99
- Fries$2.99
- Side Mac N Cheese$2.99
- Side of Queso$2.50
- Side Salad$3.99
- Small Cheese Fries$3.99
- Small Onion Rings$3.99
- Soup Bowl$4.79
- Soup Cup$3.79
- Steamed Veggies$2.99
- Waffle Fries$2.99
Add Ons
- Add Au Jus$0.75
- Add Bacon$0.99
- Add Black Olives$0.50
- Add Cheese$0.75
- Add Chicken Breast$2.00
- Add Egg$0.75
- Add Grilled Peppers$0.75
- Add Half Chicken Breast$1.00
- Add Jalapenos$0.75
- Add Lett/Tom/Onion$0.99
- Add Lettuce$0.50
- Add Onion$0.50
- Add Roll$0.50
- Add Sauteed Mushroomos$0.75
- Add Tomato$0.50
- Extra Bun$0.75
- Extra Ham$1.25
- Extra Platter
- Extra Sour Cream$0.99
- Extra Taco Meat$1.50
- Extra Turkey$1.25
- Queso$1.50
Drink Menu
Liquor
- Well Gin$4.25
- Beefeater$5.50
- Tanqueray$5.00
- Baileys$5.25
- Blue Curaco$4.25
- Drambuie$6.25
- Buttershots$4.25
- Grand Marnier$6.00
- Jagermeister$5.00
- Kahlua$4.75
- Cherry McGillicudy$5.00
- Vanilla McGillicudy$5.00
- Melon Liqueur$4.25
- Apple Pucker$4.50
- Grape Pucker$4.50
- Peach Schnapps$4.25
- Rumpleminze$5.00
- Sloe Gin$4.50
- Southern Comfort$5.00
- Rumchatta$5.50
- Creme De Banana$5.00
- Creme De Almond$5.00
- Blackberry Brandy$5.00
- Desert Long Island$10.00
- Cookie Dough$6.00
- Bacardi$5.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Captain Morgan$4.75
- Malibu$5.00
- Well Rum$4.25
- Sailor Jerry$6.00
- Well Scotch$4.25
- Well Bourbon$4.25
- Johnny Red$6.00
- Well Tequila$4.25
- Patron$7.50
- Terema$6.00
- Well Vodka$4.25
- Absolut$4.75
- Absolut Citron$4.75
- Absolut Peppar$4.75
- Grey Goose$6.25
- Titos$5.25
- Western Raspberry$6.00
- Western Strawberry$6.00
- Western Blueberry$6.00
- Western Prickly Pear$6.00
- Western Watermelon$6.00
- Western Cucumber$6.00
- Black Velvet$4.75
- Canadian Club$4.75
- Cookie Dough$5.50
- Crown Apple$5.75
- Crown Peach$6.00
- Crown Royal$5.50
- Fireball$6.00
- Jack Daniels$4.75
- Jameson$5.25
- Jameson Orange$6.00
- Jim Beam$4.75
- Makers Mark$6.25
- Mango Hab Moonshine$5.50
- Seagrams 7$4.75
- Templeton Rye$7.00
- Well Whiskey$4.25
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Amaretto Sour$5.00
- Backpacker$6.00
- Bahama Mama$6.00
- Bay Breeze$7.00
- Bloody Mary$6.00
- Car Bomb$8.00
- Cherry Bomb$6.00
- Colorado Bulldog$6.00
- Cosmopolitan$7.00
- Cucumber Refresher$6.50
- Espresso Martini$9.00
- Fuzzy Navel$5.50
- Gimlet$6.00
- Greyhound$6.00
- Johnny Vegas$6.00
- Jolly Rancher$5.50
- Liquid Cocaine$9.00
- Long Beach Tea$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Lunchbox$6.00
- Mai Tai$8.00
- Manhattan$7.00
- Margarita$6.00
- Martini$6.00
- Miami Vice$6.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Old Fashioned$7.00
- Orange Lemonade$6.00
- Pear Refresher$6.00
- Salty Dog$6.00
- Screwdriver$6.00
- Sex on the Beach$6.00
- Smooth Sailing$10.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- Top Shelf Long Beach$10.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$10.00
- Washington Apple$6.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
- White Russian$6.00
Beer
- Pint Amber Bock$7.00
- Pint Blue Moon$7.00
- Pint Bud Light$6.00
- Pint Busch Light$6.00
- Pint Celebration$7.00
- Pint Cold Snap$7.00
- Pint Coors$6.00
- Pint Hannah$7.00
- Pint Hazy$7.00
- Pint Miller Light$6.00
- Pint Tank 7$7.00
- Pint Ultra$7.00
- Pitcher AmberBock$18.00
- Pitcher Blue Moon$16.00
- Pitcher Bud Light$16.00
- Pitcher Busch Light$16.00
- Pitcher Celebration$18.00
- Pitcher Cold Snap$16.00
- Pitcher Coors$16.00
- Pitcher Hannah$18.00
- Pitcher Hazy$18.00
- Pitcher Miller Lite$16.00
- Pitcher Tank 7$18.00
- Pitcher Ultra$18.00
- Silo Amber Bock$9.00
- Silo Blue Moon$8.00
- Silo Bud Light$7.00
- Silo Busch Light$7.00
- Silo Celebratiom$9.00
- Silo Cold Snap$9.00
- Silo Coors$7.00
- Silo Hannah$8.00
- Silo Hazy$9.00
- Silo Miller Light$7.00
- Silo Tank 7$9.00
- Silo Ultra$9.00
- Amber Bock$4.50
- Bud Light$4.25
- Budweiser$4.25
- Busch Light$4.25
- Coors Light$4.25
- Golden Light$4.25
- Miller Lite$4.25
- Modelo$4.50
- Stella NA$4.25
- Carbliss Black Raspberry$6.00
- Carbliss Cranberry$6.00
- Carbliss Lemon Lime$6.00
- Guiness$6.00
- Nitro Coffee$7.00
- White Claw Watermelon$6.00
- White Claw Wild Cherry$6.00
Beverages
- 1919$3.00
- Apple Juice$2.99
- Arnold Palmer$2.99
- BB Redbull$5.00
- BTL Diet Dew$2.99
- BTL Diet Pepsi$2.99
- BTL Mt Dew$2.99
- BTL Pepsi$2.99
- Cherry Pepsi$2.99
- Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Coffee$2.49
- Cranberry Juice$2.99
- Decaf Coffee$2.49
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Grapefruit Juice$2.99
- Hot Chocolate$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.49
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Kids Apple$1.49
- Kids Cherry Pepsi$1.49
- Kids Chocolate Milk$1.49
- Kids Diet Dew$1.49
- Kids Diet Pepsi$1.49
- Kids Dr. Pepper$1.49
- Kids Lemonade$1.49
- Kids Milk$1.49
- Kids Mt Dew$1.49
- Kids OJ$1.49
- Kids Pepsi$1.49
- Kids Pineapple$1.49
- Kids Root Beer$1.49
- Kids Shirley Temple$1.49
- Kids Sobe$1.49
- Kids Starry$1.49
- Kids Straw Lemonade$1.49
- Lemonade$2.99
- Milk$2.99
- Mountain Dew$2.99
- OJ$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Pineapple Juice$2.99
- Raspberry Tea$2.99
- Red Bull$5.00
- Root Beer$2.99
- Roy Rogers$2.99
- SF Red Bull$5.00
- Shirley Temple$2.99
- Sobe Water$2.99
- Soda Water
- Starry$2.99
- Straw Lem. REFILL$0.99
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.99
- Tomato Juice$2.99
- Tonic Water$2.99
- Water
Virgin Cocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
804 11th Street Southwest, Spencer, IA 51301