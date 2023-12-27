Sports Page Food and Spirits
No reviews yet
7490 Waterside Crossing Blvd
Denver, NC 28037
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Sports Page Sampler$17.75
Wings, Mozzarella Triangles, Beer Battered Onion Rings and Spinach & Artichoke Dip or Spicy Beef Queso
- Spicy Beef Queso Dip$10.00
- Ranch Cheese Fries$8.00+
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.50
- Fried Mozzerella$10.50
- Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel$10.25
- Beef Brisket Quesadilla$12.00
Carmalized onions, BBQ sauce, mixed cheese, w/ chipotle ranch
- Potato Skins$12.00
Six skins topped with mix cheese, bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream.
- Buffalo Shrimp$11.50
- Boneless Wings$9.50
- Jalapeno Stuffed Shrimp$15.50
Stuffed with Jalapeños and Cheese, wrapped in Bacon, and topped with Cilantro Lime Sauce.
- Asian Seared Tuna$14.50
Seared Tuna over Asian Peanut Slaw, Drizzled with Shrimp Sauce. Served with Wasabi, Ginger and a Side of Yuzu Sauce.
- Nachos$13.50
Topped with Queso, Jalapeños, Chedder & Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions. Served with Guacamole, Salsa and Sour Cream.
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Tuna Nachos$14.50
Crispy wonton chips- Seared Tuna, Guacamole, pico de gallo, and drizzled with shrimp sauce
- 4oz Queso$4.00
- Guacamole$4.00
Soups & Salads
- House Salad$5.50
- Vegetable Beef Soup$5.00
- Soup of the Day$6.00
- Two Hot Bread Sticks$2.30
- Soup & Salad$8.50
- Soup & Sandwich$11.00
Choice of grilled cheese, Oven roasted turkey or ham
- Greek Salad$15.50
Mixed greens with romaine, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini, olives, diced cucumbers, avocado, and red onion. Tossed with Greek dressing and topped with grilled chicken and feta cheese.
- Seared Tuna Salad$15.50
Mixed Greens in a Balsamic Vinaigrette with Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Pine Nuts, Croutons and Red Onions. Topped with Ahi Grade Tuna.
- Steak Salad$15.50
Sirloin cooked to temperature, served over Mixed Greens, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette, candied pecans, dried cranberries, tomatoes, red onions and bleu cheese crumbles.
- Chicken Fajita Salad
Fajita Grilled Chicken, w/ Peppers, Onions, White American Cheese, Pico de Gallo and a slice of Fresh Avocado. Served with Fiesta Ranch dressing. Topped w/ Tortilla Chips.
- Chopped Wedge Salad$9.75
Iceberg Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Peppercorn Bacon topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing.
- Asian Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms and Mandarin Oranges. Topped with Fried Wontons and served with a Fat Free Toasted Sesame Dressing.
- Ceasar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing with Tomatoes, Croutons and Egg. Topped with Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese.
- Chef Salad
Mixed Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Egg and a Pickle
- 2oz Dressing$0.75
- 4oz Dressing$1.00
Wings
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheese Burger$9.95
With Choice of Cheese topped with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Pickle
- All American Burger$9.95
with Chili, Slaw and Onions.
- Soda Shop Buger$9.95
Double stacked 3.5 oz. patties on a potato bun, with Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheese, and Pickles.
- BBQ Bacon Burger$9.95
with Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and BBQ Sauce.
- California Burger
with Fresh Avocado, Jalapeños, Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Chipotle Sauce.
- Gourmet Buger$9.95
with Portabella Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo.
- Black & Blue Burger$9.95
Blackened Burger w/ Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions & Tomatoe
- Pimento Cheese Burger$9.95
with Pimento Cheese, Fried Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato and Bacon
- Breakfast Burger$9.95
Fried egg, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
- Chicken Monterey$12.00
Lightly breaded Chicken Breast, topped with Applewood Bacon, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese on a Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Mayo.
- Rueben$12.00
Corned Beef or Turkey on grilled Rye with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing.
- Club House Special$13.00
Triple-Decker with Oven Roasted Turkey, Ham, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese and Mayo, on your choice of Bread.
- Monte Cristo$11.75
Bread Dipped in French Toast Batter and grilled with Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese and sprinkled with Powdered Sugar. Served with Raspberry Jam.
- Original Grinder$13.50
Shaved Prime Rib cooked in house topped with peppers, onion, mushrooms and provolone cheeses. Served with au jus.
- Fresh Fish Sandwich$13.75
Grilled, Fried, or Blackened, on a Fresh Baked Roll topped with Lettuce, Pickles and Tomatoes, served with Tartar sauce.
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.75
Grilled Chicken Breast, served on a fresh roll with sauteed mushrooms, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo.
- Ribeye Sandwich$15.50
USDA Choice Handcut and Chargrilled. Your choice of Sauteed Mushrooms, Onions and Peppers or Lettuce, Tomato and Onions. Topped with Provolone Cheese and Mayo. (7 oz.)
- Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap$12.00
SP original sauce, mayo, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich$13.00
House cooked shredded brisket on a Fresh Baked Roll with pimento cheese, pickles, pepper bacon and drizzled with chipotle ranch.
- Fresh Baked Hoagie$11.00
Served Hot with your choice of Oven Roasted Turkey or Ham. Topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Mayo.
Entree
- Tender Dinner$12.50
Fresh Hand Breaded Tenders served with Honey Mustard, and your choice of two side items.
- Chicken Something$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Mushrooms, Applewood Bacon, Honey Dijon, Monterey Jack, Cheddar Cheese, and your choice of one side item.
- 12oz Ribeye$27.75
USDA Choice Ribeye, Handcut and Chargrilled to order. Topped with Garlic Butter and served with side item and salad.
- Sports Page Famous Baby Back Ribs$20.75
Slow smoked in our special seasoning sauce and chargrilled to order
- 10oz Chopped Sirloin$12.00
USDA Choice Topped with Sauteed Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms, served with your choice of two side items.
- Three 4oz Grilled Chicken Breast$13.00
(Marinated, Cajun, BBQ, Teriyaki) Boneless Chicken Breasts served on a bed of rice with sauteed veggies.
- Fish and Shrimp Tacos$14.00
One fried fish taco topped with corn salsa, shredded cabbage, and a chipotle sauce. One bang bang shrimp taco topped with sour cream and lettuce.
- Add Protein
Seafood & Pasta
- Flounder$15.75
Flounder broiled in Lemon Butter over Rice, or Fried in Seafood Breading
- Flounder & Shrimp$18.50
Flounder/Shrimp fried in Seafood Breading.
- Domestic Gulf Shrimp$16.75
- Fresh Salmon$19.50
- Alfredo Pasta
Linguine topped with homemade alfredo and fresh parmesan. Choice of Chicken, Shrimp, or Fresh vegetables, served with salad
- Blackened Pasta$18.00
Chicken or Shrimp - Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes sauteed in a Cajun Cream Sauce with linguine pasta.
Kid Menu
Sides
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
