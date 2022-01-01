  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Sports Grill - Palmetto (Golf Course)
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sports Grill - Palmetto (Golf Course)

review star

No reviews yet

9300 SW 152 STREET

Miami, FL 33157

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
20 Wings
Full Fries

Breakfast

B.E.C Sandwich

$4.99

2x2x2

$5.99

SW Scramble

$6.99

Pancakes

$5.99

SG BLTE

$6.99

Stk & Egg

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.79

Cookies

$1.00

Snickers

$2.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Crackers

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Granola Bar

$1.00

DIY Omelette

$7.99

1 Egg

$1.25

Bacon /(3)

$1.39

SG Bacon (3)

$1.59

Tater Tots

$2.89

Tomato Slices

$0.75

Toast

$1.50

BLTE

$6.99

Twix

$2.00

Kit Kat

$2.00

Sides

Toast

$1.50

Egg(1)

$1.25

Bacon(3)

$1.39

Sg Bacon

$1.59

Slice Tomatoes

$0.75

Beverages

OJ

$3.25

Coffee

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Appetizers

1/2 Chili/Chz Fry

$4.97

1/2 Fries

$3.98

1/2 Orings

$5.39

1/2 Waffle

$4.79

1/2 Sweet Fries

$3.50

Bowl of Chili

$6.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Cheesy Bread

$5.99

Chili Chz Fries

$7.89

Conch Fritters

$11.99

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99Out of stock

FF/Chz Side

$7.19

Full Fries

$5.99

Mac Bites

$7.99

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Nachos and Cheese

$4.99

Nachos and Salsa

$5.99

Onion Rings

$8.49

Shrimp Skewer

$7.99

Side Nacho Chips

$1.99

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

Super Nachos

$13.99

Sweet Fries

$6.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Waffle Fries

$6.99

Waffle/cheese sauce.

$7.29

Chicken Cheese Dip

$6.99

Home Style Chips

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$10.99

Wings

5 Wings

$7.64

10 Wings

$15.29

20 Wings

$30.58

50 Wings

$76.45

75 Wings

$114.67

100 Wings

$152.90

Boneless Wings

5 BONELESS

$7.99

10 BONELESS

$15.99

20 BONELESS

$31.98

Burger & Specialties

San Diego Chicken

$12.99

Fingers & Fries

$13.99

Tenders & Fries

$13.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Jerk Chicken

$12.99

Philly Sports Steak

$13.99

Smash Burger

$9.99

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Sliders

$10.99

Ball Park Dawg

$9.99

Rodeo Burger

$13.99Out of stock

SG BLT

$10.99

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Charley The Tuna

$9.39

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey Burger

$11.99Out of stock

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Black & Blue Burger

$16.98

Impossible Burger

$13.99

Our burger looks, cooks, smells, and tastes like meat, but it's not. 100% plant based served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, and your choice of cheese.

Pork Sandwich

$11.99

BM Chicken Sand

$11.99

Sliders

Sliders

$10.99

Golden Pork Sliders

$12.99

Our delicious pulled pork tossed in a tangy Carolina golden BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar cheese and coleslaw. Served on 3 brioche slider buns

Buff Sliders

$13.99

Rodeo Sliders

$12.99

3 delicious burger sliders dipped in BBQ sauce and topped with American cheese, Chipotle mayo, and onion rings.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Tuna Wrap

$10.79

Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Finger Wrap

$12.49

Veggie Wrap

$9.39

Impossible Wrap

$15.99

Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad

$7.99

SW Chicken Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, julienne carrots, and fried chicken strips topped with our buffalo ranch dressing.

Side Salad

$3.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Kids Catch

Breaded Kid Fingers

$6.99

Grilled Kid Tenders

$6.99

Left "Winger"

$6.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Boneless Left "Winger"

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid Dawg

$6.99

Little Leaguer

$6.99

Desserts

Warm Brownie w/Ice Cream

$6.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Doughnut Holes

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Key Limepie

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Key Lime

$6.99Out of stock

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:45 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!

Website

Location

9300 SW 152 STREET, Miami, FL 33157

Directions

Gallery
Sports Grill image
Sports Grill image
Sports Grill image
Sports Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sokai Sushi Bar - The Falls
orange starNo Reviews
8888 sw 136th st Ste 383 miami, FL 33176
View restaurantnext
Canton Chinese Restaurant - Do Not Use
orange starNo Reviews
14491 S Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33176
View restaurantnext
Sushi Maki - Palmetto Bay
orange star4.2 • 750
14491 S Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33176
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - The Falls
orange starNo Reviews
8870 SW 136 ST MIAMI, FL 33176
View restaurantnext
Bulla - The Falls DO NOT USE
orange starNo Reviews
8870 SW 136 ST STE RR001 MIAMI, FL 33176
View restaurantnext
CAO Bakery and Cafe - #06 Pinecrest
orange starNo Reviews
12505 S Dixie Hwy Miami, FL 33156
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston