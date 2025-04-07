A map showing the location of Sportslook 350 Southeast Washington StreetView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Sportslook 350 Southeast Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

350 Southeast Washington Street

Hillsboro, OR 97123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build your Own Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Cobb Salad

Appetizers

6 Piece Chicken Wing

$10.00

6 traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and house made bleu cheese. Wing Sauces: Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Teriyaki, or House made honey BBQ

12 Piece Chicken Wing

$14.00

12 traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and house made bleu cheese dressing. Wing Sauces: Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Teriyaki, or House Made BBQ

20 Piece Chicken Wing

$22.00

20 traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and house made bleu cheese dressing. Sauces: Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Teriyaki, or House Made Honey BBQ

Chips and Dip

$8.00

House made corn tortilla chips served with salsa and warm nacho cheese.

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$10.00

1 ob of french fries tossed with minced garlic, shredded parmesan cheese, and parsley. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Ultimate Nacho

$14.00

House made corn tortilla chips served with your choice of seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken topped with melted jack cheese, warm nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, black beans, and jalapenos. Salsa and sour cream served on the side.

Quesadilla

$12.00

Shredded jack cheese and grilled red onions melted in a flour tortilla served with tomato, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and salsa

Mixed Bites

$10.00

Choose 3 of the following: French Fries, Tater Tots, Waffle Fries, Cheese Curds, and Onion Rings. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Small French Fry

$4.00

Small order of french fries tossed in either salt, cajun, or garlic seasoning. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Small Tater Tot

$4.00

Small order of tater tots tossed in either salt, cajun, or garlic seasoning. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Small Waffle Fry

$4.00

Small order of waffle fries tossed in either salt, cajun, or garlic seasoning. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Small Cheese Curd

$7.00

Small order of cheese curds served with warm marinara.

Small Onion Ring

$7.00

Small onion ring served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted white bread. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and house made bleu cheese dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side.

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.

Clubhouse

$14.00

Honey ham, smoked turkey breast, bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.

Patty Melt

$14.00

1/3 lb beef patty served on toasted marble rye bread topped with swiss cheese, grilled red onion and 1000 Island dressing. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.

Reuben

$14.00

Thinly sliced hot corned beef on toasted marble rye bread topped with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.

*French Dip Special

$14.00

Thinly sliced roast beef served on a freshly made roll topped with swiss cheese. Served with house made Au Jus and your choice of side.

* Philly Cheesesteak Special

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers

Build your Own Burger

$13.00

Choose your bread, cheese, meat, toppings and sauce served with your choice of side. Add Bacon($2), Extra Beef Patty($2), Sauteed Onion($1), Sauteed Mushroom($1)

Grand Slam

$15.00

2-1/4 lb beef patties topped with sauteed mushrooms, honey ham, bacon, fried egg, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.

Monterey Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

1/3 lb beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.

The Blazen Burger

$14.00

1/3 lb beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made spicy ranch dressing. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.

The Rancher

$13.00

1/3 lb beef patty with house made honey BBQ, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion ring. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.

Salads / Soup

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy ceasar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese. Topped with croutons and garnished with house made garlic bread and lemon wedge. Add Grilled Chicken ($2), Crispy Chicken ($2), Ground Beef ($2), Shrimp ($3), Crispy Cod ($3)

Chef Salad

$14.00

Honey ham, smoked turkey breast, swiss and cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg and croutons served on a bed of mixed greens. Includes house made garlic bread and your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumble, red onion and shredded jack cheese served on a bed of mixed greens. Includes house made garlic bread and your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$11.00

Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Served with house made garlic bread and your choice of dressing. Add Grilled Chicken ($2), Crispy Chicken ($2), Ground Beef ($2), Shrimp ($3), Crispy Cod ($3)

Taco Salad

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken breast served with tomato, red onion, black beans, shredded jack cheese, and salsa served on a bed of mixed greens. Includes warm tortilla chips and your choice of dressing.

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Smaller version of our classic caesar salad. Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy ceasar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese. Topped with croutons and garnished lemon wedge. Add Grilled Chicken ($2), Crispy Chicken ($2), Seasoned Ground Beef ($2), Shrimp ($3), Crispy Cod ($3)

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing. Add Grilled Chicken ($2), Crispy Chicken ($2), Ground Beef ($2), Shrimp ($3), Crispy Cod ($3)

Cup of Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Cup of our soup du jour. Made fresh in house everyday! Served with crackers.

Bowl of Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl of our soup du jour. Made fresh in house daily! Served with crackers.

*Salad Special

$10.00Out of stock

Entrees

Sirloin Steak

$16.00

Fresh sirloin filet served with fresh vegetable of the day, house made garlic bread, and your choice of side.

Mahi Filet

$16.00

Pan seared Mahi Mahi served with fresh vegetables, house made garlic bread, and your choice of side.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccine noodles tossed with house made alfredo sauce. Served with fresh vegetables and house made garlic bread. Add Chicken ($2), Shrimp ($3)

4 Piece Chicken Tender

$14.00

4 battered chicken breast tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

3 Piece Fish

$14.00Out of stock

3 pieces of hand battered cod filets served with house made tartar sauce, lemon wedge and your choice of side.

*Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders Special

$14.00Out of stock

4 Piece Chicken Tender

$14.00

4 battered chicken breast tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.

4 Piece Chicken Tender

$14.00

4 battered chicken breast tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Spaghetti noodles tossed with tangy marinara sauce topped with house made meatballs and paremsan cheese served with salad, fresh vegetables and house made garlic bread

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

1/4 lb beef patty topped with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of side and small fountain drink.

Kids Chicken Tender

$9.00

2 battered chicken breast tenders served with your choice of side and small fountain drink.

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$9.00

Honey battered corn dog bites served with your choice of side and small fountain drink.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kraft macaroni & cheese served with your choice of side and small fountain drink.

Desserts

Panookie

$10.00

Giant chocolate chip or peanut butter cookie baked to order. Served with your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream and raspberry, caramel, or chocolate syrup drizzle.

Cheesecake

$7.00

Creamy NY style cheesecake served with your choice of raspberry, caramel, or chocolate drizzle.

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

1 scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream.

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$6.00

2 scoops of vanilla or chocolate ice cream.

Ala Carte

Dinner Veg Ala Carte

$3.00

Garlic Bread Ala. Carte

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Side Alfredo

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$2.00

Shrimp Skewer Ala Carte

$4.00

Bacon Ala Carte

$2.00

Small Fries

$4.00

Small Garlic Parm Fries

$6.00

Small Waffle Fries

$4.00

Small Tater Tots

$4.00

Small Onion Rings

$5.00

Small Cheese Curds

$5.00

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Peach Red Bull

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Pepsi

Kids Diet Pepsi

Kids Root Beer

Kids Sierra Mist

Kids Dr Pepper

Kids Mt Dew

Kids Lemonade

Kids Squirt

Kids Iced Tea

Kids Water

Kids Milk

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Pineapple Juice

Kids Cranberry

Kids Grapefruit Juice

Kids Apple Juice

$ Large Drink

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual dining for everyone.

Location

350 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Tanasbourne
orange starNo Reviews
2290 NW Allie Ave. Hillsboro, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton
orange starNo Reviews
1520 NW Bethany Blvd Beaverton, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Broadway Saloon
orange star4.6 • 706
12434 SW Broadway St. Beaverton, OR 97005
View restaurantnext
Amaterra
orange starNo Reviews
8150 SW Swede Hill Drive Portland, OR 97225
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Washington Square
orange starNo Reviews
10205 SW Washington Square Road Tigard, OR 97223
View restaurantnext
SuperDeluxe - Sherwood
orange star4.1 • 163
15920 SW Tualatin-Sherwood Rd Sherwood, OR 97140
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hillsboro

Killer Burger - Tanasbourne
orange star4.6 • 5,173
2130 NE Allie Way #610 Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000887 - Crossroads at Orenco Station
orange star4.4 • 228
7204 N.E. Cornell Rd. Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0380 - Hillsboro, OR
orange star4.7 • 25
2037 NW 185th Ave Hillsboro, OR 97124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hillsboro
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston