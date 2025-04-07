- Home
Sportslook 350 Southeast Washington Street
No reviews yet
350 Southeast Washington Street
Hillsboro, OR 97123
Popular Items
Appetizers
6 Piece Chicken Wing
6 traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and house made bleu cheese. Wing Sauces: Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Teriyaki, or House made honey BBQ
12 Piece Chicken Wing
12 traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and house made bleu cheese dressing. Wing Sauces: Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Teriyaki, or House Made BBQ
20 Piece Chicken Wing
20 traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and house made bleu cheese dressing. Sauces: Hot Buffalo, Mild Buffalo, Teriyaki, or House Made Honey BBQ
Chips and Dip
House made corn tortilla chips served with salsa and warm nacho cheese.
Garlic Parmesan Fries
1 ob of french fries tossed with minced garlic, shredded parmesan cheese, and parsley. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Ultimate Nacho
House made corn tortilla chips served with your choice of seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken topped with melted jack cheese, warm nacho cheese, tomato, red onion, black beans, and jalapenos. Salsa and sour cream served on the side.
Quesadilla
Shredded jack cheese and grilled red onions melted in a flour tortilla served with tomato, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and salsa
Mixed Bites
Choose 3 of the following: French Fries, Tater Tots, Waffle Fries, Cheese Curds, and Onion Rings. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Small French Fry
Small order of french fries tossed in either salt, cajun, or garlic seasoning. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Small Tater Tot
Small order of tater tots tossed in either salt, cajun, or garlic seasoning. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Small Waffle Fry
Small order of waffle fries tossed in either salt, cajun, or garlic seasoning. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Small Cheese Curd
Small order of cheese curds served with warm marinara.
Small Onion Ring
Small onion ring served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted white bread. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in mild buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and house made bleu cheese dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of side.
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and caesar dressing. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
Clubhouse
Honey ham, smoked turkey breast, bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
Patty Melt
1/3 lb beef patty served on toasted marble rye bread topped with swiss cheese, grilled red onion and 1000 Island dressing. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
Reuben
Thinly sliced hot corned beef on toasted marble rye bread topped with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
*French Dip Special
Thinly sliced roast beef served on a freshly made roll topped with swiss cheese. Served with house made Au Jus and your choice of side.
* Philly Cheesesteak Special
Burgers
Build your Own Burger
Choose your bread, cheese, meat, toppings and sauce served with your choice of side. Add Bacon($2), Extra Beef Patty($2), Sauteed Onion($1), Sauteed Mushroom($1)
Grand Slam
2-1/4 lb beef patties topped with sauteed mushrooms, honey ham, bacon, fried egg, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
Monterey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
Mushroom Swiss
1/3 lb beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
The Blazen Burger
1/3 lb beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese, bacon, sauteed jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made spicy ranch dressing. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
The Rancher
1/3 lb beef patty with house made honey BBQ, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion ring. Served with pickle spear and your choice of side.
Salads / Soup
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy ceasar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese. Topped with croutons and garnished with house made garlic bread and lemon wedge. Add Grilled Chicken ($2), Crispy Chicken ($2), Ground Beef ($2), Shrimp ($3), Crispy Cod ($3)
Chef Salad
Honey ham, smoked turkey breast, swiss and cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumber, tomato, hard boiled egg and croutons served on a bed of mixed greens. Includes house made garlic bread and your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, bleu cheese crumble, red onion and shredded jack cheese served on a bed of mixed greens. Includes house made garlic bread and your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Served with house made garlic bread and your choice of dressing. Add Grilled Chicken ($2), Crispy Chicken ($2), Ground Beef ($2), Shrimp ($3), Crispy Cod ($3)
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken breast served with tomato, red onion, black beans, shredded jack cheese, and salsa served on a bed of mixed greens. Includes warm tortilla chips and your choice of dressing.
Side Ceasar Salad
Smaller version of our classic caesar salad. Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy ceasar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese. Topped with croutons and garnished lemon wedge. Add Grilled Chicken ($2), Crispy Chicken ($2), Seasoned Ground Beef ($2), Shrimp ($3), Crispy Cod ($3)
Side Garden Salad
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing. Add Grilled Chicken ($2), Crispy Chicken ($2), Ground Beef ($2), Shrimp ($3), Crispy Cod ($3)
Cup of Soup
Cup of our soup du jour. Made fresh in house everyday! Served with crackers.
Bowl of Soup
Bowl of our soup du jour. Made fresh in house daily! Served with crackers.
*Salad Special
Entrees
Sirloin Steak
Fresh sirloin filet served with fresh vegetable of the day, house made garlic bread, and your choice of side.
Mahi Filet
Pan seared Mahi Mahi served with fresh vegetables, house made garlic bread, and your choice of side.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed with house made alfredo sauce. Served with fresh vegetables and house made garlic bread. Add Chicken ($2), Shrimp ($3)
4 Piece Chicken Tender
4 battered chicken breast tenders served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
3 Piece Fish
3 pieces of hand battered cod filets served with house made tartar sauce, lemon wedge and your choice of side.
*Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders Special
Baked Ziti
Spaghetti noodles tossed with tangy marinara sauce topped with house made meatballs and paremsan cheese served with salad, fresh vegetables and house made garlic bread
Kids
Kids Cheeseburger
1/4 lb beef patty topped with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of side and small fountain drink.
Kids Chicken Tender
2 battered chicken breast tenders served with your choice of side and small fountain drink.
Kids Corn Dog Bites
Honey battered corn dog bites served with your choice of side and small fountain drink.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kraft macaroni & cheese served with your choice of side and small fountain drink.
Desserts
Panookie
Giant chocolate chip or peanut butter cookie baked to order. Served with your choice of vanilla or chocolate ice cream and raspberry, caramel, or chocolate syrup drizzle.
Cheesecake
Creamy NY style cheesecake served with your choice of raspberry, caramel, or chocolate drizzle.
1 Scoop Ice Cream
1 scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream.
2 Scoop Ice Cream
2 scoops of vanilla or chocolate ice cream.
Ala Carte
Dinner Veg Ala Carte
Garlic Bread Ala. Carte
Side Ranch
Side Bleu Cheese
Side BBQ
Side Nacho Cheese
Side Alfredo
Side Avocado
Chicken Breast Ala Carte
Shrimp Skewer Ala Carte
Bacon Ala Carte
Small Fries
Small Garlic Parm Fries
Small Waffle Fries
Small Tater Tots
Small Onion Rings
Small Cheese Curds
Fountain Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mt Dew
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Squirt
Soda Water
Ice Tea
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Green Tea
Earl Grey Tea
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Apple Cider
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Casual dining for everyone.
350 Southeast Washington Street, Hillsboro, OR 97123
